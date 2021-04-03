Vaccine in vial with syringe
Coronavirus

Aussie Government: Blood Clotting Case Likely Linked to Astra-Zeneca Covid Vaccine

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd has stated that a blood clotting problem which led to a vaccine recipient being hospitalised was likely linked to the Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 Vaccine. Note the USA mostly sources vaccines from Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer.

Melbourne blood-clotting case ‘likely’ linked to AstraZeneca vaccine, Deputy CMO says

By Michael Doyle

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer says it is “likely” there is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a Melbourne man being hospitalised with blood clots.

“Given how consist of the clinical features are in this case, with some similar cases which have been seen overseas, it is likely that this case, which is reported, is related to the vaccine,” he said.

He said investigations were ongoing.

“The risks of serious side effects remain very low,” Professor Kidd said.

“But safety is paramount, which is why ATAGI and the TGA continue to do due diligence on this case.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04-03/blood-clotting-case-likely-linked-to-astrazeneca-vaccine/100047490

It is obviously unsettling to read about cases of adverse reactions, but in my opinion the balance of risk still favours vaccination. The original Covid death rate was around 2%. Although improved therapeutics have brought the Covid death rate way down, the health risk associated with catching Covid appears to be significantly worse than the risk of a severe adverse reaction to the vaccine.

john
April 3, 2021 2:06 pm

I always find it usefuk to read stuff from somebody who knows about this sort of thing, rather than media medics or political “experts”.

https://b-s-h.org.uk/about-us/news/guidance-produced-from-the-expert-haematology-panel-ehp-focussed-on-syndrome-of-thrombosis-and-thrombocytopenia-occurring-after-coronavirus-vaccination/

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  john
April 3, 2021 2:14 pm

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd is none of them knowing about ?

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  john
April 3, 2021 2:19 pm

“of thrombosis associated with low platelets which have been reported”

I read, that in Germany exist about 16,000 registered persons with that anomaly, how many don’t know it, no idea. But if known, better not get Astra Zeneca.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
No one
April 3, 2021 2:07 pm

Just have to determine who is more at risk from adverse reactions, and who is not. No unspeakable categories, if you please.

0
Reply
M Courtney
April 3, 2021 2:15 pm

In the UK about half the population have been vaccinated ad there have been 8 cases of this.
Meaning that 1 in 600,000 chance of this adverse reaction. Assuming that all the blood clot cases are caused by the vaccine and not coincidental. It’s the worst-case.

Compare that to the risk of Covid, Or even just to the risk of living with Long Covid.
Take the vaccine.

And if offered take the other, less scrutinised vaccines too. They are still safer than the virus.

-2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  M Courtney
April 3, 2021 2:29 pm

In UK around 30 persons have been affected, 3 or 4 died, that’s what I read in German news.
Same in Germany, with less vaccinated people. Norway started reporting several cases, don’t remember the number.

0
Reply
William Astley
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 3, 2021 3:28 pm

I disagree with the thoughtless statement that Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine is safe and the ‘risk’ is worth it.

What are the options? Is this the most effective covid vaccine? No.

We do not know how many people in the general population are at risk of getting blood clots due to this vaccine.

Could more people be affected? i.e. Did some people get blood clots that caused damage and they were not aware?

Will there be other related long term issues?

What is the mechanism? Why not stop the use of AstraZeneca vaccine, until this problem is resolve?

The manufacturers/regulatories needs to understand the problem and either manage it (develop a test to screen patients most at risk), if that is possible… or this vaccine might not be used in the future.

This is not an experiment. Most Western Governments will not force people to take a dangerous vaccine, if there are options. And if the options provide better protection against covid than AstraZeneca…. why use AstraZeneca.

These are real people not numbers.

A married 47 year Italian naval officer with children and no previous health issues dies of cerebral blood clots, the next day after getting a jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The data released by the MHRA on Friday showed 22 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) which is a type of blood clot in the brain.”
 
 
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56620646
 
Covid-19: Seven UK blood clot deaths after AstraZeneca vaccine

There are practical safe alternatives to using a vaccine. Covid is changing. Will the vaccines protect against covid?

India is defeating covid using invermectin and their population’s high Vitamin D status which we could copy using Vitamin D supplements. 

Seven people have died from unusual blood clots after getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, the medicines regulator has confirmed to the BBC.
 
The covid death rate in India is 0.13 %. 162,000 deaths/12 million cases = 0.13%
 
The covid death rate in the US has been re-estimated by the CDC and is now less than 1 percent from those who are less than 69 years old.
 
 
CDC Data Shows High Virus Survival Rate: 99%-Plus for Ages 69 and Younger, 94.6% for Older
 
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/25/cdc-data-shows-high-virus-survival-rate-99-plus-for-ages-69-and-younger-94-6-for-older/
 
“The economy is flying,” Dr. Tarek Alam, who led several studies on the drug’s efficacy, told me in an email. “Hospitals have empty COVID beds and the initial demand for ICU has come down.” Indeed, Bangladesh – the world’s most densely populated country — has an even lower fatality rate than India, ranking 126th globally.
 
 
https://trialsitenews.com/an-unlikely-nation-is-kicking-this-pandemic-guess-which-then-why/

0
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 3, 2021 3:40 pm

You are right. And wrong.
It is 30 cases to get 1 in 600,000.

The logic still stands. Take the jab.

Here is the link that shows I am right about the policy and you are right about 30 cases,
Covid-19: Seven UK blood clot deaths after AstraZeneca vaccine – BBC News

1
Reply
Joe
April 3, 2021 2:17 pm

Elephant in Room: Which vaccine did the fellow in question receive?
Seems like people are trying to avoid being sued (sensible), while simultaneously making public-policy statements.
He acknowledges that there are similar reports from overseas, while stressing that there is no link, and naming a particular vaccine while not saying which one the person received.
I’m having some trouble with this logic-puzzle.
Sure, getting a vaccine, especially a well-proven one, is a good idea, but we have a historical first here, where folks at least get to choose between differing technologies. Informed choice should be a thing.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Joe
April 3, 2021 2:32 pm

Within 2 weeks, the age of people promoted to get Astra Zeneca changed about 6 times here in Germany. You have to follow a diary not to be to confused with these always changing ages..

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
2
Reply
Sparko
April 3, 2021 2:18 pm

For the vast majority of the younger population, the risks from covid are very small. The risk of a a long term side effect which is still in the unknown category, is probably higher.

1
Reply
Wade
Reply to  Sparko
April 3, 2021 3:34 pm

For people under 50, the Moderna/Pfizer/Astra-Zeneca vaccine is far far more deadly. And it is not even close. For people under 50, a mild flu is also far far deadlier than COVID-19. And it is not even close.

I know a doctor who had two patients die with the Moderna vaccine. Two young ladies, in the mid-30’s, very healthy. Both died of heart failure. I know this is anecdotal and I cannot prove it. But if you dig (not using Google), it is not too hard to find more stories of otherwise healthy people dying because of the vaccine. The US CDC’s vaccine adverse event reporting service (VAERS) recently tried to hire people on indeed.com because their website database cannot store any more entries. You can read the volunteer reported adverse events at https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html, but remember the database storage needs updating.

0
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Sparko
April 3, 2021 3:44 pm

Wrong.
The risk of dying is low for the young. The risk of Long Covid is high.
The risk of dying from the AZ vaccine is 1 in 600,000 (still worse odds than dying from Covid, but both are really low).
But there is no risk at all of Long Covid if you don’t get it.

0
Reply
fretslider
April 3, 2021 2:21 pm

This news comes too late for me. I had it in February

Phew!

0
Reply
lbeyeler
Reply to  fretslider
April 3, 2021 2:25 pm

What was ‘it’? The vaccination, the blood clotting or Covid?

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  lbeyeler
April 3, 2021 3:23 pm

So, the ‘phew’ didn’t give it away.

Amazing

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
April 3, 2021 2:23 pm

If there is a relation, than it may be because of the vector used, an Ape Cold virus, an immun reaction against a non human virus our immune system may not be able to handle it “correctly”

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
April 3, 2021 2:51 pm

The US also administers the Moderna vaccine.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
April 3, 2021 3:13 pm

Here they will start soon with Johnson & Johnson as third vaccine, and certainely Russias Sputnik will follow. What’s different with Sputnik is, you get two shots withn 2 – 3 weeks with two different adenovirus as vector.

0
Reply
BCBill
April 3, 2021 3:10 pm

The Covid death rate has never been anywhere near 2%. It is notoriously hard to estimate but actual studies as opposed to WHO or CDC delirium put the death rate at 0.1 to 0.5% (https://swprs.org/studies-on-covid-19-lethality/) with the vast majority of deaths occurring in the elderly or otherwise compromised. Equivalent to a moderately bad influenza that mercifully spares the healthy. Using pharmaceutical company math, my vanishingly small risk of dying from Covid is increased by 100% by adding on the vanishingly small risk of dying from the vaccine if I choose to get one. The sum of which is nothing compared to the insult to dignity from being bullied into childishly senseless behaviour.

0
Reply
Andy Espersen
Reply to  BCBill
April 3, 2021 3:24 pm

BCBill – Amusing coincidence that probably thousands of miles apart you and I, in the very same minute, pen the same reaction to an article that states that “the original death rate of Covid was 2 per cent”.

You write more – and I entirely agree with all you write.

0
Reply
Wade
Reply to  BCBill
April 3, 2021 3:37 pm

The case fatality rate is probably skewed because idiot politicians put sick people in nursing homes. One idiot politician who did this from Pennsylvania is now advising Biden on how to handle the virus. He checked all the woke boxes, which immediately made him qualified. These people probably would not have died if normal practices were carried out.

0
Reply
Andy Espersen
April 3, 2021 3:10 pm

The original death rate from Covid was NOT 2 per cent. It was about half of that – and almost exclusively among older people already weakened by some other medical problems

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Andy Espersen
April 3, 2021 3:17 pm

The untreated death rate is hard to pin down. In the early days a lot of community Covid cases were likely missed. As testing improved so did therapeutics. In places with poor medical services the mortality rate is higher – but the rate of untreated medical problems is also likely higher, and the overall infection rate statistics are generally lower quality.

There are places like Papua New Guinea where it appears to be ripping through communities, but who knows how many of them have untreated medical problems or poor nutrition.

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Andy Espersen
April 3, 2021 3:19 pm

You talk about CFR ?

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Wade
April 3, 2021 3:24 pm

Suppose the drug companies offered you a drug that has never been done before, that they admitted was rushed, and that they also admitted to not doing proper testing. Would you take it?

If you change a one word, the Moderna/Pfizer/Astra-Zeneca vaccine becomes unacceptable to everyone. I read part of the medical report from Pfizer. They admitted that they skipped most normal animal testing. Do you think Moderna or Astra-Zeneca is any different? Pfizer also admitted that a very high percentage of pregnant lab rats had miscarriages. I wished I saved the medical report produced by Pfizer.

But I did save this. It is a financial report from Pfizer.
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20514141/pfe-usq_transcript_2021-03-11.pdf
On page 4 of the report, a Pfizer exec said:

Now in terms of pricing, let me see if I can hit on that. So if you look at how current demand and current pricing is being driven, it’s clearly not being driven by what I’ll call normal market conditions, normal market forces.  It’s really been driven by kind of the pandemic state that we’ve been in and the needs of governments to really secure doses from the various vaccine suppliers. So what we believe, what I believe is as we move from a pandemic state, from a pandemic situation to an endemic situation, normal market forces, normal market conditions will start to kick in. And factors like efficacy, booster ability, clinical utility will basically become very important, and we view that as, quite frankly, a significant opportunity for our vaccine from a demand perspective, from a pricing perspective, given the clinical profile of our vaccine.  So clearly, more to come here.  But we think as this shifts from pandemic to endemic, we think there’s an opportunity here for us.

In unobfuscated language, what they are saying is they want to have yearly boosters at higher prices. Do you doubt for a second why Big Pharma would find a way to demonize dirt-cheap, off-patent hydroxychloroquine? If the public knew a cheap drug worked, they wouldn’t live in fear and demand a rushed, not properly tested, never before been done, and very expensive treatment. That would not be good for Big Pharma’s bottom line.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Wade
April 3, 2021 3:38 pm

The Chinese once suggested Covid-19 immunity only lasts 3-6 months. There have been disturbing cases of people who caught Covid and recovered apparently catching it again.

I’m disgusted by efforts to demonise drug therapies, but even a vaccine which only lasts 3 months will be useful for putting out spot fires.

This is more or less how it worked in the days of Smallpox – when an outbreak was detected, everyone in the vicinity was vaccinated to stop it, but the vaccine was not a long term preventative.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Wade
April 3, 2021 3:50 pm

Take the drug you describe or be shot in the head, point blank, with a gun loaded with blanks and one real bullet.
You are near certainly going to be injured from a blank. Or dead.
Or you could follow the millions who took the drug. With no problems.

Seriously, millions of injections isn’t a test enough for you? What would be>

0
Reply
