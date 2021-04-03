Aussie Government: Blood Clotting Case Likely Linked to Astra-Zeneca Covid Vaccine

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd has stated that a blood clotting problem which led to a vaccine recipient being hospitalised was likely linked to the Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 Vaccine. Note the USA mostly sources vaccines from Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer.

Melbourne blood-clotting case ‘likely’ linked to AstraZeneca vaccine, Deputy CMO says

By Michael Doyle

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer says it is “likely” there is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a Melbourne man being hospitalised with blood clots.

…

“Given how consist of the clinical features are in this case, with some similar cases which have been seen overseas, it is likely that this case, which is reported, is related to the vaccine,” he said.

He said investigations were ongoing.

…

“The risks of serious side effects remain very low,” Professor Kidd said.

“But safety is paramount, which is why ATAGI and the TGA continue to do due diligence on this case.

…