Coronavirus

New Nose Only Covid Masks

34 mins ago
Eric Worrall
3 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Advocates claim wearing a nose only mask under your regular mask allows you to stay protected when eating at restaurants. But I’m not sure having a contaminated surface just above your mouth while eating really solves anything.

Researchers create nose-only COVID-19 masks to wear while eating

By Natalie O’Neill
March 24, 2021 | 9:13pm

Researchers in Mexico have sniffed out a new COVID-19 mask designed for people to wear only over their schnozzes while they eat, according to a report Wednesday.

The nose masks — worn under a full mask with similar behind-the-ears straps — were unveiled in a demonstration video where a man and woman sit down for lunch, according to Reuters.

In the video, the pair takes off their normal masks to reveal their nose-only gear before chowing down at an outdoor table.

Some observers cheered the idea on Twitter, saying it would “reduce transmission,” while others poked fun at its goofy look.

Read more: https://nypost.com/2021/03/24/researchers-produce-nose-only-covid-19-masks/

A video of the nose only mask;

Maybe it helps – I haven’t personally conducted any tests. But I have my doubts.

Think about how masks are supposed to work – the virus particles and aerosols allegedly get trapped by the fabric of the mask, so the outside of the mask is potentially highly contaminated.

In the video, both the male and female researcher’s fingers appeared to brush the potentially contaminated outer fabric of the nose mask while they were eating finger food. The female researcher managed to avoid dipping her mask nosepiece into her drink, but only just, by taking a small sip from just the top of the cup.

Any slight mishap like this, while eating your food or drink, and you suddenly have a mouthful of whatever the surface of your mask just captured.

Or if the nose mask gets sweaty after you re-attach your outer mask, the sweat will start dripping contaminants washed from the surface of the nose mask straight into your mouth.

There is a far simpler solution. if you are worried enough about viruses to want to wear a mask outdoors, order takeaway. And pray that the suspiciously unhealthy looking kitchen staff washed their hands before preparing your food.

a happy little debunker
March 26, 2021 6:15 pm

If effective, masks discourage people from touching the soft openings on the face.
This is pointless

niceguy
March 26, 2021 6:21 pm

It’s the Yellow star of David but for cretins.

Enthalpy
March 26, 2021 6:33 pm

If only there was a mask that prevents the transmission of stupid!

