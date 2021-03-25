“Greenland And Iceland Mean Winter Temperatures Continue Cooling Since Start Of The Century”

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 24. March 2021

By Kirye

and Pierre

The February 2021 data for Iceland and Greenland are available from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which means the latest meteorological DJF winter mean temperature can be computed.

Icelandic winters have cooled since 2001

We plotted the JMA data for three stations (the ones with sufficient data) in Iceland. Result: no warming over the past 18 winters!

Data: JMA.

As you’ll notice, some winter data for Iceland are missing, but there’s enough to show us that winters there have been cooling, and not warming.

Earlier this year we plotted the annual data for these three Icelandic stations, and found 2 have cooled and the third was stable.

Data source: JMA.

Obviously there has not been any warming at this North Atlantic island since the start of the century. The alarmists are screaming about nothing.

Greenland stations have cooled off

Next we go to Greenland, What follows are plots of JMA ANNUAL mean data for 6 stations on Greenland. A couple of the stations have data gaps, but they still can give us a pretty good idea as to what’s going on.

Data source: JMA.

In Greenland as well we find no real warming going on. It’s all been pretty stable since 2001.

And what about winters in Greenland? The six stations are plotted as follows:

Data source: JMA.

Once again the JMA data for Greenland is somewhat fragmented, but they certainly do a better job than Michael Mann’s tree rings. Altogether, there’s been nothing unusual happening up in Greenland during the winter this century.

2021 Arctic melt refuses to start

Finally, this winter’s Arctic sea ice was still continuing its climb as of March 21st and reached it

Hat-tip: Schneefan.

5 8 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...