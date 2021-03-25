Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Greenland And Iceland Mean Winter Temperatures Continue Cooling Since Start Of The Century

Charles Rotter
Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 24. March 2021

By Kirye
and Pierre

The February 2021 data for Iceland and Greenland are available from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which means the latest meteorological DJF winter mean temperature can be computed.

Icelandic winters have cooled since 2001

We plotted the JMA data for three stations (the ones with sufficient data) in Iceland. Result: no warming over the past 18 winters!

Data: JMA

As you’ll notice, some winter data for Iceland are missing, but there’s enough to show us that winters there have been cooling, and not warming.

Earlier this year we plotted the annual data for these three Icelandic stations, and found 2 have cooled and the third was stable.

Data source: JMA

Obviously there has not been any warming at this North Atlantic island since the start of the century. The alarmists are screaming about nothing.

Greenland stations have cooled off

Next we go to Greenland, What follows are plots of JMA ANNUAL mean data for 6 stations on Greenland. A couple of the stations have data gaps, but they still can give us a pretty good idea as to what’s going on.

Data source: JMA.

In Greenland as well we find no real warming going on. It’s all been pretty stable since 2001.

And what about winters in Greenland? The six stations are plotted as follows:

Data source: JMA.

Once again the JMA data for Greenland is somewhat fragmented, but they certainly do a better job than Michael Mann’s tree rings. Altogether, there’s been nothing unusual happening up in Greenland during the winter this century.

2021 Arctic melt refuses to start 

Finally, this winter’s Arctic sea ice was still continuing its climb as of March 21st and reached it

Hat-tip: Schneefan.

Rah
March 25, 2021 6:09 am

Last I looked the AMO was gettin closer to neutral. Wonder if it’s headed for the flip to negative?

1
Reply
RelPerm
March 25, 2021 6:15 am

B-b-but, if temp not increasing, why is Greenland ice disappearing (according to GRACE satellite measurements).

D8A7B694-B56F-4180-842E-ACAB59553D9D.jpeg
0
Reply
Rah
Reply to  RelPerm
March 25, 2021 6:26 am

Because it’s GRACE “data”?

2
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  RelPerm
March 25, 2021 6:38 am

Think you forgot the sarc tag there.
So it loses a little weight and gains a little weight, it’s still a lovely looking island!

0
Reply
Michael E McHenry
Reply to  RelPerm
March 25, 2021 7:11 am

Principal cause of glacial melt is adsorption sunlight not air per glaciologists. The key variables are snow cover and cloudiness

0
Reply
Bellman
March 25, 2021 6:18 am

Is there a reason the “Icelandic winters have cooled since 2001” graph, starts in winter 2002/3?

1
Reply
John Tillman
March 25, 2021 6:25 am

Yesterday, Arctic sea ice extent was higher than on that date in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, but slightly lower than in 2020, according to NOAA.

1
Reply
mkelly
March 25, 2021 6:29 am

I lived in Iceland at the Keflavik Naval Air Station for a year. Somewhere there are temperature records going back to the late 1940’s.

Keflavik being on the south west corner gets the benefit of the Gulf Stream.

The year before I arrived it was claimed the summer had less than an hour of summer shine.

When we played softball a pop fly oft times would get lost in the low clouds.

2
Reply
paranoid goy
March 25, 2021 6:31 am

“Greenland And Iceland Mean Winter Temperatures…”Who you calling ‘mean’?
Your turn of phrase leaves me cold, you frigid-hearted bigot!

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 25, 2021 6:35 am

The AMO will bury you…..in snow and ice.

1
Reply
Richard Page
March 25, 2021 6:42 am

Alarmists will scream, it’s what they do – if it wasn’t about this it’d be about something or other. My only hope is that the more they scream, the fewer people will listen to the shrill, empty screeching noise.

2
Reply
Hurricane Willy
March 25, 2021 6:46 am

The IPCC claim in their first report 1990, that CO2 is a dangerous greenhouse gas because it absorbs and emits IR @ 15µm.  According to Wien’s displacement law 15µm has corresponding temperature of -80° C.  The troposphere, that’s the part of the atmosphere that we live in, is defined by molecules with a temperature of -60° C and above. Emissions of IR @ 15µm from CO2, cannot heat any molecules in the troposphere.

0
Reply
commieBob
March 25, 2021 6:47 am

The graph of Arctic Sea Ice Extent surprised me a lot. I’m used to looking at this, which shows a very different story. On the other hand, WUWT did a piece on satellite sensor failure. The graph I normally look at still shows a downturn at the point the sensor failed. Coincidence … I think not.

1
Reply
Stephen Wilde
March 25, 2021 6:51 am

How many times over the past 12 years or so have I mentioned that I first noted a change in jet stream behaviour around 2000 ?

1
Reply
Hurricane Willy
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
March 25, 2021 7:14 am

The average position of the jet stream is controlled by the average temperature of the atmosphere. If the jet stream moves south, it is an indication that temperatures are falling.

0
Reply
Weekly_rise
March 25, 2021 7:25 am

Kirye, can you speak to the fact that the calculated trends for these stations since 2001 are not statistically significant? The following is a trend analysis for the KEFLAVIKURFLUGVOLLUR station.

comment image

Doesn’t this mean the time frame is too short given the noise level of the data to make any conclusion about what the trend is? I would propose that instead of plotting stations individually, you will get more robust results by creating a station average for Iceland (and to do that you’ll need to put the stations on a common baseline since the mean climatology for each station is quite markedly different).

EDIT: I just checked, and the mean of the 3 Icelandic stations is not statistically significant:

comment image

These data are simply too noisy to draw conclusions about trends over such short time frames.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Weekly_rise
0
Reply
Abolition Man
March 25, 2021 7:31 am

A very worrisome trend! It looks like we could use some of that much vaunted gorebull worming right now.
I’ll be sure to fire up the SUV and big block V-8 when I’m smoking some pulled pork tomorrow. Let me know if you see any difference!

0
Reply
David Kamakaris
March 25, 2021 7:34 am

“Greenland And Iceland Mean Winter Temperatures Continue Cooling Since Start Of The Century”
This is what our resident trolls call an unprecedented increase in global temperature.

0
Reply
Ron Long
March 25, 2021 7:36 am

These Reality Checks are starting to add up. I wonder if any of the “existential threat” crowd will read and understand them? NO? Because their agenda is something else?

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

