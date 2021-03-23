Climate Politics

Video: Infuriated Driver Arrested After Snatching Extinction Rebellion Banner

55 mins ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Perth, West Australia: Police leapt to the defence of Extinction Rebellion protestors staging their second day of CBD road blockades, are a fed up driver jumped out of his car and snatched the group’s protest banner.

Road rage boils over, police officer injured as climate change activists stop traffic in Perth CBD

By Daile Cross March 23, 2021 — 2.20pm

A man fed up with sitting in a traffic jam caused by Extinction Rebellion protesters in the Perth CBD on Tuesday morning jumped from his car and ran at the activists before being stopped by police.

An ambulance was later called for one police officer who witnesses say may have badly injured his knee stopping the man.

https://twitter.com/9NewsPerth/status/1374229743197822977

Read more: https://www.theage.com.au/national/western-australia/road-rage-boils-over-police-officer-injured-as-climate-change-activists-stop-traffic-in-perth-cbd-20210323-p57db5.html

This echoes a similar incident in London 2019, when protestors attempting to stop a train in Canning Town were beaten up by commuters – though from what I saw the angry Perth man did not hit anyone or resist arrest.

Obviously WUWT does not condone violence, and we certainly support the right to protest. I have never had a problem with having to wait a few minutes for a group of peaceful marchers to pass by in front of me, even if I do not support their cause. People who feel strongly about an issue have a right to be heard.

But Extinction Rebellion seems to go out of their way to provoke confrontation and create inconvenience for ordinary people. Extinction Rebellion don’t block a street for a few minutes or a few hours, their tactic is to blockade key commuter roads for days at a time, holding entire cities hostage to their ignorance. 

So it is not really a surprise when someone’s temper finally boils over at Extinction Rebellion’s deliberate provocation. 

co2isnotevil
March 23, 2021 10:09 am

“People who feel strongly about an issue have a right to be heard.”

Only if it’s a real issue. People who feel strongly that CO2 emissions are dangerous do not deserve to be heard. As far as I’m concerned, this is equivalent to falsely yelling fire in a crowded theater. Would anyone who does this deserve to be heard?

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  co2isnotevil
March 23, 2021 10:18 am

They have a right to be heard whether they are right or wrong. But, what they do not have the right to do, is to stop other members of the public going about their business

Krishna Gans
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
March 23, 2021 10:37 am

In general you are right,, the question is, if ER has rights to demonstrate, as they have been declared as possible terrorists.
Terror police’s Extinction Rebellion ‘risk report’ sent out a year ago

Kevin Stall
Reply to  co2isnotevil
March 23, 2021 10:38 am

Especially when they make their signs from oil.

Adam Gallon
March 23, 2021 10:17 am

Wholly excessive use of force by the police.

DonM
Reply to  Adam Gallon
March 23, 2021 10:55 am

He “…was later charged with common assault, obstructing public officers and disorderly conduct.”

I didn’t see an assault (by him);

I didn’t see him obstructing any public officers;

and charging him with disorderly conduct while ignoring the idiots blocking traffic is nuts (does Australia have any ‘equal protection’ type language in it’s governing standards?)

The idiot that hurt his knee deserves the pain (although he will likely get amply rewarded by getting to take a few months vacation with pay).

And imagine fallout if this guy with had significantly more melanin (and he had torn down a Trump banner instead).

Steve Z
March 23, 2021 10:22 am

Big Bird is blocking Sesame Street.

This episode brought to you by the letters G, O, T and R.

Get Off The Road!

Esman
March 23, 2021 10:24 am

What I find so odd in the current situation in the UK is that we have laws preventing groups of people gathering together – for whatever purpose – to restrict the transmission of the Covid virus. During the past year there have been protests by various groups. Some protesting against the lockdown, some protesting against restrictions of freedom to protest and another protesting in memory of a woman who died in a violent attack; none of these protests had any aggressive intent and yet all of these were policed aggressively, and members of the public were arrested. Other protests, marking the death of drug-dealing, violent criminal in the USA, and others seeking to destroy the basis of our economy and democracy, were allowed to proceed with police officers doing nothing to prevent violent excesses and damage and, even, kow-towing to the false premises of racial tension in the USA being mirrored in the UK. Quite who makes the operational decisions in the varying responses is never made clear. All I know is that people advocating reasonable causes with which I can have some sympathy seem to be subject to police hostility, whilst those who advocate a nihilistic future for the country are allowed to break the law unhindered. ‘Those the gods wish to destroy; they first make mad.’ We must be mad !

Jeff Meyer
March 23, 2021 10:30 am

Not the Australia I remember from the late 80’s….. Those cops should have yanked the sign down instead of the normal person!

Notanacademic
March 23, 2021 10:35 am

Whilst I don’t condone violence I can’t help but think it would be nice if sometimes those who provoke were to get their just desert’s. I think the guy who got arrested would feel the same.

Robert of Texas
March 23, 2021 10:38 am

You have a right to protest and be heard – not to harass and intimidate.

You interfere with traffic and you could easily be putting peoples lives in danger – like someone on the way to a hospital.

ResourceGuy
March 23, 2021 10:39 am

Where do we donate for legal defense?

markl
March 23, 2021 10:49 am

“People who feel strongly about an issue have a right to be heard.” Not if it infringes on my rights.

