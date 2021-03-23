Video: Infuriated Driver Arrested After Snatching Extinction Rebellion Banner

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Perth, West Australia: Police leapt to the defence of Extinction Rebellion protestors staging their second day of CBD road blockades, are a fed up driver jumped out of his car and snatched the group’s protest banner.

Road rage boils over, police officer injured as climate change activists stop traffic in Perth CBD By Daile Cross March 23, 2021 — 2.20pm A man fed up with sitting in a traffic jam caused by Extinction Rebellion protesters in the Perth CBD on Tuesday morning jumped from his car and ran at the activists before being stopped by police. An ambulance was later called for one police officer who witnesses say may have badly injured his knee stopping the man. https://twitter.com/9NewsPerth/status/1374229743197822977 … Read more: https://www.theage.com.au/national/western-australia/road-rage-boils-over-police-officer-injured-as-climate-change-activists-stop-traffic-in-perth-cbd-20210323-p57db5.html

This echoes a similar incident in London 2019, when protestors attempting to stop a train in Canning Town were beaten up by commuters – though from what I saw the angry Perth man did not hit anyone or resist arrest.

Obviously WUWT does not condone violence, and we certainly support the right to protest. I have never had a problem with having to wait a few minutes for a group of peaceful marchers to pass by in front of me, even if I do not support their cause. People who feel strongly about an issue have a right to be heard.

But Extinction Rebellion seems to go out of their way to provoke confrontation and create inconvenience for ordinary people. Extinction Rebellion don’t block a street for a few minutes or a few hours, their tactic is to blockade key commuter roads for days at a time, holding entire cities hostage to their ignorance.

So it is not really a surprise when someone’s temper finally boils over at Extinction Rebellion’s deliberate provocation.

