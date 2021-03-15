Emergence Emergent Climate Phenomena

Clouds From Both Sides Now

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
35 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Clouds are said to be the largest uncertainty in climate models, and I can believe that. Their representation in the models is highly parameterized, each model uses different parameters as well as different values for the same parameters, and so of course, different models give very different results. Or to quote from the IPCC, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change:

In many climate models, details in the representation of clouds can substantially affect the model estimates of cloud feedback and climate sensitivity. Moreover, the spread of climate sensitivity estimates among current models arises primarily from inter-model differences in cloud feedbacks. Therefore, cloud feedbacks remain the largest source of uncertainty in climate sensitivity estimates.

The question of importance is this—if the earth heats up, will clouds exacerbate the warming or will they act to reduce the warming? The general claim from mainstream climate scientists and the IPCC is that the clouds will increase the warming, viz:

All global models continue to produce a near-zero to moderately strong positive net cloud feedback.

My own theory is that clouds and other emergent climate phenomena generally act to oppose any increases in surface temperature. So me, I’d expect the opposite of what the models show. I figured that there should be a negative cloud feedback that opposes the warming.

So I thought I’d take a look at answering the question using the CERES satellite dataset. As a prologue, here’s a short exposition about measuring the effect of clouds.

Clouds have two effects on the surface radiation balance, and thus on the surface temperature. On the one hand, they reflect sunlight (shortwave radiation, “SW”) back out to space, cooling the surface. And on the other hand, clouds block and absorb upwelling thermal (longwave, “LW”) radiation from the surface, and they re-radiate about half of what is absorbed back down towards the surface. This additional downwelling radiation leaves the surface warmer than it would be in the absence of the clouds.

We can actually physically perceive both of these effects. During a clear summer day, a cloud comes over and instantly cools us down. And during a clear winter night, a cloud comes over and we immediately feel warmer. 

These two changes, cooling and warming from different phenomena, are lumped together under the term “CRE”, which stands for the Cloud Radiative Effect. As mentioned above, it has a shortwave (SW) and a longwave (LW) component, and when added together these give us the “Net CRE”. Planetwide, as is generally known, the net CRE averages out to a surface cooling effect of about -20 watts per square metre (W/m2). That is to say, clouds cool the surface more than they warm it. Here’s how that plays out around the planet.

Figure 1. Net cloud radiative effect (LW warming minus SW cooling)

Note the strong cooling along the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) above the Equator, and in the Pacific Warm Pool north of Australia. There, the clouds are cooling things by up to sixty watts per square metre (W/m2). As a comparison, a doubling of CO2 is said to increase warming by 3.5 W/m2, an order of magnitude less …

And here’s the same image, but from the Atlantic side:

Figure 2. As in Figure 1, Atlantic side. Net cloud radiative effect (LW warming minus SW cooling)

As you can see, clouds have a net cooling effect everywhere except over some deserts and at the poles. At the poles, clouds actually warm the surface. And on average, the cooling is much greater over the oceans (-25 W/m2) than over the land (-8 W/m2).

In short, the clouds are cooling the hot tropics and warming the cold poles, just as my theory predicts.

The real question, however, is not the static condition. It’s what happens as the planet warms. For that, I calculated the changes in the net CRE with respect to surface temperature for each 1°C x 1°C gridcell. Here are those results, again seen from both the Pacific and the Atlantic sides.

Figure 3. Change in net cloud radiative effect (LW warming minus SW cooling) per one degree C of surface warming. Negative values indicate that there is greater cloud cooling with increasing surface temperature.

And here is the Atlantic view.

Figure 4. As in Figure 3, but an Atlantic view. Change in net cloud radiative effect (LW warming minus SW cooling) per one degree C of surface warming. Negative values indicate that there is greater cloud cooling with increasing surface temperature.

Now, this is a most interesting result. As predicted by my theory that clouds are a major part of the thermoregulatory system keeping the planet from overheating, we find that almost everywhere on earth, as surface temperature increases, cloud cooling also increases (negative values). This is true in both hemispheres, in the tropics, on land, on the ocean, and in both the Arctic and the Antarctic. Only in isolated patches of the ocean does cloud cooling decrease with increasing surface temperature.

I’m currently in the process of writing up my theory that emergent phenomena act to keep the surface temperature within narrow bounds, for submission to some as-yet-undecided scientific journal. This analysis is most definitely evidence in support of that theory, so I’m glad I did this particular piece of work. But man, I hate writing for the journals. I always feel like I need to give myself a lobotomy to write in the thick turgid long-paragraph style that they like. Plus with the small word limits and only a given number of graphics, I feel like I’m fighting with my hands tied.

Ah, well, it’s just another part of life’s rich pageant, and I learned an important lesson in my 17 years living on small South Pacific islands—the universe truly doesn’t give a shift what I want to happen next.

So I’ll just have to keep on keeping on …

Tonight we have rain here in a dry year, so life is good. I got my second vaccine shot two days ago. Other than a sore arm and one day of feeling like I was hastily assembled out of random spare parts, not much in the way of side-effects.

Me, I’m 74, and if I didn’t do myself serious genetic damage in the ’60s and ’70s, it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying. Add in the odd co-morbidity or two, not unusual in a man of my late youth. Then there’s the fact that my gorgeous ex-fiancee is a front-line health worker, a family nurse practitioner who is exposed because she administers COVID vaccine shots and gives sports physicals at the local college. (And, I might add, she also did the same before she got vaccinated last month. Big props to her, and to all of the worlds’ medical personnel putting their lives on the line to fight the pandemic.)

Finally, and to our immense delight, our un-vaccinated daughter, son-in-law, and 19-month-old granddaughter are now all living together with us in our big old rambling house in the forest that I built with my own hands …

So getting the vaccine was an easy choice for me … but I don’t fault anyone for whatever they might choose.

Best regards to all, stay healthy,

w.

As Usual: When you comment, I ask that you quote the exact words you are discussing, so we can all be clear as to both what and who you are responding to.

Technical Notes: I’m using the “surf_cre_net_tot” (surface CRE net total) file from the CERES EBAF (Energy Balanced And Filled) dataset for the CRE data. For the surface temperature, I’ve converted the “surf_lw_up_all” (surface longwave up all conditions) CERES file to temperatures using the Stefan-Boltzmann equation. This gives surface temperatures that are slightly different from the Berkeley Earth gridded surface temperature dataset … which in turn is slightly different from the HadCRUT gridded surface temperature dataset … which in turn is slightly different from the GISS LOTI gridded surface temperature dataset … they’re all four close, but which one is right? Nobody knows, so I use the CERES data. It has the huge advantage of agreeing in every gridcell with the energy flows given in the other CERES datasets, including of course the surf_cre_net_tot dataset I used in this analysis.

Stephen Wilde
March 15, 2021 6:13 am

Wavy jet stream tracks increase the length of the lines of air mass mixing and so produce more clouds which reduces solar energy into the oceans for a cooling world.
Wavy tracks appear to be related to levels of solar activity.
Over time, cloudiness changes affect the balance between El Nino and La Nina events.
We can see that during the recent warming spell there were less clouds, more El Ninos and a more active sun.
If the current solar quietness continues I expect to see more persistent La Ninas and a cooling world with the next PDO related temperature step being downwards after a series of upward steps during the 20th Century.

2
Reply
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
March 15, 2021 6:28 am

That said, Willis’s general theory is correct in that deviations from the temperature set by insolation, atmospheric mass and gravity are indeed prevented by local and regional cloudiness variations but one must distinguish between top down solar induced cloudiness changes that alter global albedo and the bottom up surface temperature changes that help to stabilise the system via convective adjustments. In fact the tropical cloud response is actually a visible proxy for those convective adjustments occurring in the tropics.
The top temperature for the ocean surfaces is actually set by the weight of atmospheric mass bearing down on the water surface because that in turn affects the amount of energy required for evaporation to take place. The heavier the atmosphere at the surface the more energy is required by the phase change since the pressure from above increases the strength of the bonds between water molecules by forcing them closer together. A heavier atmosphere therefore requires a higher water surface temperature to enable a given amount of evaporation.

1
Reply
Robert W Turner
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
March 15, 2021 6:43 am

You need to account for the emergent property known as wind as well in regards to evaporation and wind itself is affected by atmospheric density.
I hope Willis’ theory of emergent properties regulating the climate system includes wind as well. For instance, on a calm night anywhere on Earth a temperature inversion occurs where the air near the surface is cooler than that above it. This is due to thermal conduction between the atmosphere and surface, where heat is conducted from the gas to the surface where it radiates out to space (direct observation that refutes the GHG back radiation hypothesis). When wind remains in the boundary layer at night a temperature inversion does not form. The wind is increasing the amount of heat that is transferred back to the surface via conduction by mixing heat from aloft back down to the air at the surface.

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Robert W Turner
March 15, 2021 7:01 am

Yes, convection also involves wind.

1
Reply
Nelson
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
March 15, 2021 7:08 am

Stephen, what proportion of heat transfer from the surface to the top of the troposphere is due to convective forces (including latent heat from evaporation) verses radiative. This is not easy data to find.

1
Reply
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Nelson
March 15, 2021 7:37 am

It depends on atmospheric composition. For a completely transparent atmosphere then convection would be all of it and just sufficient to balance the upward pressure gradient force with the downward force of gravity.
As one increases radiative opacity then the share involving radiation would increase and the share involving convection would decrease. If the atmosphere became 100% effective at absorbing all energy coming from space then it would be behaving as a solid with zero convection so that is never going to happen with a gas.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
March 15, 2021 7:25 am

Stephen, I’ve asked this before without success, but I’m a patient man.

What are the units used to measure the “waviness” of the jet stream? Science is all about measurements. How can we know if the jet stream is “wavier” without measuring it?

Regards,

w.

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 15, 2021 7:32 am

Nobody has ever tried to measure it. I wish they would.
There are plenty who agree that it does vary and the historical charts that I have seen do confirm it. The most extreme waviness was during the Little Ice Age with lots of ships logs available indicating that mid latitude depressions and their frontal zones then ran nearer the equator than they do currently.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 15, 2021 7:43 am

May it be a question of the speed ? Slower =”wavier” ?

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
March 15, 2021 6:18 am

If that’s your big rambling house, Willis, I’d sign for one. And sea-level-rise-proof too!

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
March 15, 2021 7:26 am

Actually, that was a photo before I added on another bathroom, kitchen, pantry, and art studio for my good lady …

w.

0
Reply
John Garrett
March 15, 2021 6:18 am

Mr. Eschenbach,

Thank you for this work. You have the patience of Job.

0
Reply
Robert W Turner
March 15, 2021 6:23 am

A third way they affect thermodynamics in the atmosphere – they provide a surface for gas to conduct heat to which is then radiated to space at a higher rate than the gas is able to radiate it. Temperature inversions form above cloud layers just like at the surface at night, which is yet more proof that the back radiation “greenhouse gas” hypothesis is erroneous.

0
Reply
Robert W Turner
March 15, 2021 6:32 am

I suspect that the net change in CRE is due to weather patterns that occur in those regions and the types of clouds associated with those patterns.

0
Reply
Steve Case
March 15, 2021 6:39 am

“We can actually physically perceive both of these effects. During a clear summer day, a cloud comes over and instantly cools us down. And during a clear winter night, a cloud comes over and we immediately feel warmer.”

Absolutely regarding #1. On a breezy partly cloudy day, alternate sunshine and shadow results in dramatic warming and cooling. But #2? Dunno, maybe I don’t get out at night enough, but if I’m outside on a partly cloudy night I doubt very seriously that I would immediately feel warmer if a cloud came over.

Regarding, “…will clouds exacerbate the warming or will they act to reduce the warming?” Well reflection of the sun’s rays seems to be a primary effect, that is to say, clouds prevent some of the heat from the sun to never reach the surface. Retaining heat from the surface day or night is secondary. After all, it can only retain a portion of the heat the absence of clouds allowed in in the first place.

Thanks for the IPCC link I’ve added it to my file of factoids and suchlike.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
1
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Steve Case
March 15, 2021 7:00 am

I have spent thousands of nights outside all night during my plant nursery days in West Central Florida.
I do not know about feeling warmer, but I can tell you for certain, having measured the change on hundreds of seperate occasions, that when clouds stream overhead on a cold night undergoing radiational cooling, the temperature of the air as measured by thermometers jumps up several degrees in minutes, where without the clouds it had been dropping steadily and often rapidly to the dew point and sometimes below the dew point slightly.
This is true for even a tiny wisp of high jet stream cirrus.
Everyone doing agriculture in Florida has had entire crops saved by a streak of thin high clouds that prevented or lessened hard freezes.
And if that is not enough, there were many occasions that the cloud streak was temporary, and when it passed or moved south or north of our location, the temp quickly resumed downwards.
I am not talking about a sometimes or a small effect, but every single time, several to five or more degrees in minutes.

This is a factual first had account, and the effect can be observed in real time whenever those conditions exist.

I have always said that it is obvious that many of the warmistas have never spent any time outside.
Spending entire nights outside with your livlihood on the line, with thermometers all over the property, while studying subjects such as meteorology and climatology and indisciplinary natural science at the nearby University…or even just doing it cause you like to stay up all night walking around outside…will teach an observant person many things that cannot possibly be gleaned without this experience.
So your intuition is on point Steve. There are things we can only truly know deep down and for sure when we have direct personal experience.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Nicholas McGinley
2
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
March 15, 2021 7:05 am

And believe me, I have wondered long and hard exactly where the energy for this jump in temps came from.
Most of this experience was in the mid 1980s to early to mid 1990s, so it predates all of the many discussions and such about radiative gasses in the context of global warming alarmism.

1
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
March 15, 2021 7:08 am

Oh, one more thing…these clouds originate in the tropical Pacific, and streak from the southwest to northeast behind cold fronts in that part of the country.
They are far more common when the Pacific is in a particular state re ENSO…I will leave it anyone interested to guess which state leads to these types of clouds occurring with regularity.

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
March 15, 2021 7:31 am

Like I said, maybe I don’t get outside at night enough and certainly not with my eyes glued to a thermometer (-:

1
Reply
paranoid goy
March 15, 2021 6:40 am

Where I live, winter tends to be cloudless and dry. I am always happy to see clouds on a winter night, as it portends a morning after without black frost. Always important for us mudgrub veggie-heads, the frost… and the drought…
HOWEVER
I find this true only for full, horison-to-horison clouds. Whereas I have ample opportunity to enjoy the fleeting pleasure of a small-to-medium cloud blocking the sun’s heat enough to work outside while it lasts, I must say, I have never looked up at one night time cloud and thought; “wow, that’s nice and cosy”. At 1614 meters above sea level, I feel close enough to the average cloud to have noticed?
Thus, sir, I respectfully state my doubts about radiative clouds, I always thought of them more as insulating, keeping the little heat we have in via reflection from below, rather than overpowering the cold by sending me heat. I even considered that they may simply disturb convection, keeping daytime air down near the ground? A type of inversion?
But then, you are the expert, so I’ll keep your theory at the back of my mind until proven wrong. Or right, of course.

0
Reply
Robert W Turner
Reply to  paranoid goy
March 15, 2021 6:48 am

Clouds consist of ice crystals which have a high emissivity, not to mention a relatively high emitting surface area.

1
Reply
Devils_Tower
March 15, 2021 6:45 am

One point to add to discussion, downwelling IR is refected at the surface and does not warm the ocean at depth…

2
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Devils_Tower
March 15, 2021 7:30 am

Separate question, but see my post “Radiating The Ocean” for a full discussion of this question.

w.

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Devils_Tower
March 15, 2021 7:39 am

Especially if you’re referring to the 15µm IR downwelling from CO2. A black body that radiates predominately at around 15µm would be a block of dry ice.

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
March 15, 2021 6:56 am

“they’re all four close, but which one is right? Nobody knows,”

One of my favorite adages is, ‘A man with a watch always knows what time it is. A man with two watches is never quite certain.’

2
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
March 15, 2021 7:46 am

I always said, why bother to carry around a watch, when one can always just ask someone else who is lugging one of those fragile and expensive things around all the time.

0
Reply
rbabcock
March 15, 2021 6:58 am

A very interesting exercise. The side look is how temperature effects the water vapor in the atmosphere which of course effects cloud cover. Additionally one has to consider the inertia from drought and rainy conditions over land (dry conditions perpetuate dry conditions, wet perpetuate wet unless something happens to feed in dry or wet air from elsewhere).

Then you can get to where the atmosphere is so warm as you go up no clouds will form. We have that a lot in the Southeast US in the hot months where we have days where it is very hot, hazy and cloudless. A lot of variables around cloud formation. A sticky wicket as they say.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
March 15, 2021 7:00 am

I’m trying to construct myself a Solar Power Datalogger
You’d have thought = fairly simple.
viz: take a small solar cell panel. Because solar cells are ‘current sources’ you connect a resistor across it to convert the current to voltage and then record the voltage
Easy peasy and inexpensive – big thanks to Lascar for the EL3 data logger

But then, to calibrate the thing
So, get a proper solar power meter (SPM) (
One that not already a logger – not easy to find apart maybe in the proper Weather Station kits. Hideous expensive

Then the fun starts because it is obvious that the solar cell and the SPM don’t see the same sky. SOMETIMES.
Never mind for now

Just a few days ago it was cloudy here at lunchtime:

  • Grey clouds but ‘bright’
  • SPM said 45 Watts per square metre
  • …….
  • Next day was clear and sunny
  • SPM said 550 Watts per square metre

Get your round head around those numbers then: explain how clouds cause Positive Feedback heating.

Even worse, they simply can not ‘force’ the surface or in fact anywhere in the atmosphere below them.

Lapse Rate says that the cloud, whatever height is it at, is always colder than everything everywhere below it and Entropy says that cold things do not warm warmer things.

Next:
The tops of clouds, in fact ALL parts of clouds, are dazzling white.
Always.
Grey clouds are an optical illusion
Clouds thus have epic high Albedo

But also, they are made of (droplets of) liquid water and thus have very high emissivity, easily 0.99
And where they emit (upwards) from is at the very base of the Stratosphere

(Perhaps remind now that CO2 has perfectly Zero Emissivity)

The Stratosphere being noted not only for its Stratification but also that is is very very dry.
There is no water there and thus, is nearly transparent to the Infra-Red Radiations coming off the tops of the clouds.

Poor hapless old Climate is thus dealt a humongous Double Whammy by the tops of clouds….

  1. Very low Solar Energy coming in
  2. Massive infra-red energy going out

Q. Why did the Polar Vortex come pouring down the Great Plains corn belt and dump on Texas and not land on the ocean(s) either side of North America?
A. Lapse Rate

Tillage/farming/corn growing has dried out the land, over huuuuge area.
The air above it was/is very dry so that air would have had a Lapse Rate of 10C per km
Compare to wet air with a Lapse Rate of 6C per km
Thus the thermal gradient above the Great Plains was very steep and whatever energy there was in the dirt/soil/landscape simply poured out, or down (always down) the thermal gradient as heat energy is want to do.
Thus the steeper Lapse Rate very effectively reduced the height of the Tropopause

So: The dry air above the Plains effectively opened the door and threw out the red-carpet Welcome Mat for the Stratosphere to come and pay a visit.
It obliged.

a bit OT…
If anyone is into graphs and correlations, an interesting one to go research is the per capita rate for heart attacks.
Which anecdotally corresponds with places where huuuuge amounts of Roundup are used?
And you thought Roundup caused cancer?!!?

The Great Plains use massive quantities of Roundup. That is why the plants are all dead, the dirt is so dry, the lapse rate is so high and why the stratosphere came calling.

Another place, also bizarrely where its been cold recently and has a high per capita heart attack rate and high Roundup use, is Florida.

Apart from being an Organophosphorus compound, very lovely I’m sure, Roundup is a chelator.
It locks up metals.
Like Zinc, Magnesium, Copper = things that might cause dementias, heart attacks, strokes and ‘co-morbidities’ if they run into short supply………..

funny old world innit

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  Peta of Newark
March 15, 2021 7:11 am

You may want to look at the high pressure ridge that formed over far western North America that directed the very cold polar air into Texas and why these highs form there in the winter. Might have to do more with ocean water temperatures and where mid ocean lows and highs form than lapse rates. What is happening in the Indian Ocean can directly effect what is happening over you head. It’s all interconnected.

1
Reply
dave
March 15, 2021 7:03 am

Have you ever stood in the sun then been shaded by a passing cloud? Did that produce heat or cooling?

0
Reply
Gator
March 15, 2021 7:14 am

With my deepest apologies to Joni Mitchell…

Both Sides Now
 
Woes and blows to warmist scares
Excise schemes now in cross hairs
And weather claxons now despair
I’ve looked at clouds that way

We all know that they block the sun
And rain and snow on everyone
So many things frauds would have done
But clouds got in their way
 
We’ve looked at clouds from both sides now
From cool and warm, and still somehow
Warmist delusions I recall
They really don’t know clouds at all

Loons and goons with feckless deals
Are busy advancing their ideal
And so their fairytale reveal
We’ve heard them yack away

But now it’s not supposed to snow
So we’re laughing as they eat crow
And polar bears, their numbers grow
Hint: check the Hudson bay

We’ve looked for signs of high tides now
From near and far, no rise somehow
Warmist delusions we recall
They really don’t know squat at all

Tears and fears and feeling proud
To say “It’s bullshit!” right out loud
Dreams and schemes of circus clowns
The crooks’ in disarray

This now transends just acting strange
We shake our heads, they’re so deranged
They’re data’s lost, still unexplained
United Nations way

We’ve heard their crap, their sacred cow
From kin and news and still somehow
It’s Mann’s delusions I recall
He really don’t crap at all

I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now
From cool and warm, and still somehow
Those warmists really are dirt balls
They really don’t know clouds at all

0
Reply
Ric Werme
Editor
March 15, 2021 7:28 am

I made pass one through your post, pass two is necessary. Two comments:

Aerosols seem to have much greater uncertainty, but much, much less impact. They do make a good fudge factor though.

I haven’t looked at weather/climate models, but the fact that a visibly transparent atmosphere laden with the greenhouse gas water vapor transforms into a visibly opaque atmosphere with a very high albedo that reflects a huge amount of sunlight is something that I find completely daunting and is far outside anything I have tried to model. The transition can be just a fraction of a degree, 100 meters in elevation (or less!) is just amazing.

I’m sure glad I never had to code atmospheric models for a living.

0
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
March 15, 2021 7:28 am

” Planetwide, as is generally known, the net CRE averages out to a surface cooling effect of about -20 watts per square metre (W/m2). That is to say, clouds cool the surface more than they warm it. ”

  Something the ” modelers ” strive to NOT know …
😉

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
March 15, 2021 7:49 am

Some?

0
Reply
Bob Hoye
March 15, 2021 7:45 am

Willis
Interesting article.
Looking forward to your review of cloud cover periodicity.
Forced by changes in the Solar Cycle and Cosmic Rays.

0
Reply
