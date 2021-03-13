Green New Deal

Europe’s Green Deal in trouble as Biden administration warns EU against carbon border tax

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

From The GWPF

Date: 12/03/21

Europe’s Green Deal and its planned carbon border tax are in serious trouble as the Biden administration raises concerns about its potentially disastrous fallout on international trade and relations.

According to the European Commission the EU’s Green Deal and its 2050 Net Zero target are threatening the very survival of Europe’s industries unless a carbon border tax is enforced upon countries that are not adopting the same expensive Net Zero policies.

It’s a matter of survival of our industry. So if others will not move in the same direction, we will have to protect the European Union against distortion of competition and against the risk of carbon leakage,” European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans warned in January.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament endorsed the creation of a carbon border tax that is planned to protect EU companies against cheaper imports from countries with weaker climate policies.

However, it would appear that the Biden administration is getting cold feet about the protectionist agenda and its potentially devastating impact of world trade, throwing a spanner in the EU’s plans.

John Kerry, Joe Biden’s climate envoy, has warned the EU that a carbon border tax should be a “last resort,” telling the Financial Times that he was “concerned” about Brussels’ forthcoming plans.

He urged the EU to delay any decision until after the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

It [a carbon border tax] does have serious implications for economies, and for relationships, and trade,” he said. “I think it is something that’s more of a last resort, when you’ve exhausted the possibilities of getting emission reductions and joining in some kind of compact by which everybody is bearing the burden.”

According to Kerry, the UN climate summit in November would be a success if all countries adopted Net Zero emissions targets similar to those adopted by Western nations.

The fundamental problem with Kerry’s demand, however, is that it contravenes the Paris Climate Agreement which cements the UN’s key principle of ‘Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities.‘ This principle acknowledges that developing nations have different capabilities and differing responsibilities in reducing CO2 emissions.

Read the full article here.

Doonman
March 13, 2021 11:23 pm

Remember, taxing carbon dioxide will save the earth, so whats with these Biden people? I thought they wanted to save the earth because there is no time to waste. Who cares if we don’t save the earth their way? Apparently, they do. That should tell you something about them.

Davidf
March 13, 2021 11:26 pm

Brilliant, the climate mob have polotical control everywhere, and are proceeding to eat each other! Pass the popcorn!

LdB
March 13, 2021 11:39 pm

Dammit I was hoping the EU would do it so they get cut to pieces in the trade war that follows … nothing like watching a blood bath in slow motion.

H B
March 13, 2021 11:40 pm

The US is about to commit economic suicide god help us

Rory Forbes
Reply to  H B
March 13, 2021 11:58 pm

It has already committed political and social suicide, so why not complete the hat-trick? The Democrats don’t give a crap about economics. They care only about power. Their objective is to destroy the middle class.

Toto
March 13, 2021 11:42 pm

China will happily provide everything the rest of the world does not allow itself to make because climate.

Loydo
March 13, 2021 11:49 pm

Lookout, there greens under your bed. We’d call that a hat trick where I come from.

lee
Reply to  Loydo
March 14, 2021 12:37 am

You keep your hat under the bed? Are you sure its not the night pot?

fred250
Reply to  Loydo
March 14, 2021 12:56 am

And there a big putrid green slimy puddle under your bed, loy-dodo. !

I think that only those who say they want a carbon tax should have to pay it.

What say you loy-dodo.

How will your unemployable benefits cope then ?

Vincent Causey
March 14, 2021 12:38 am

What’s that? The EU are taking this nonsense seriously? Real devastating economic impacts then. No wonder Kerry’s a bit concerned. As Michael Caine might have said “You were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”

