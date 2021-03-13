Meghan Markle. Northern Ireland Office, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Politics

Rumours Woke Radical Green Royal Meghan Markle will Run for US President

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Before you dismiss this idea as too ridiculous to imagine, consider that a year ago many of us would have said the same thing about Joe Biden. Meghan Markle could be the perfect liberal candidate; claims to care about climate change, flies in a private jet, popular with liberals, breathtakingly entitled, a major thorn in the side of the British Royal Family, except for the tame royal who married her, and Oprah and the Hollywood set absolutely love her.

Is Meghan Markle already preparing a bid to be America’s first woman President? Duchess of Sussex will ‘use furore over Oprah interview to launch political career as she networks among Democrats’, claims senior Labour figure with strong links to Washington

  • One senior Labour figure claimed she was networking among senior Democrats
  • Networking said to be with view to building a campaign and fundraising teams
  • In last US election, Harry and Meghan launched a thinly veiled attack at Trump
  • If she made it to the White House, Meghan would be first female US President 

By GLEN OWEN POLITICAL EDITOR FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

PUBLISHED: 09:09 AEDT, 14 March 2021 | UPDATED: 10:04 AEDT, 14 March 2021

Meghan Markle will use the furore over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumours circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate.

One senior Labour figure – a veteran of Tony Blair‘s Downing Street administration with strong links to Washington – claimed to The Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle, 39, was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the US Presidency.

Last night, a source close to the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment, but the couple have made little secret of their political beliefs.

During the US election last year they levelled a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump by urging voters to ‘reject hate speech’, which a spokesperson for the couple described as ‘a call for decency’. Trump himself declared that he was ‘not a fan’ of Meghan, 39.

Read more: https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1309662/Meghan-Markle-war-climate-change-mental-health-girl-up-speech-prince-harry-royal-family

Fox News suggests Meghan is already networking with senior Democrats to secure funding for a bid for Presidency.

Meghan seems to have no problem keeping establishment greens onside, despite flaunting her wealth and privilege. When Meghan Markle faced criticism after flying to France on holiday by private jet, British pop legend Elton John rushed to defend her environmental credentials.

Consider a possible 2024 scenario. Joe Biden has retired or has stated he will not contest a second term due to ill health, leaving the uncharismatic Kamala Harris in the hot seat. Candidate Donald Trump is surging in the polls. Democrats are desperate to cling to power – they need someone with media profile, someone who can speak to their supporters, and maybe even sway a few swing voters.

Meghan Markle, with her sky high media profile, her impeccable green hypocrisy and her claim to being a victim of British royal racism could well be the logical choice for the 2024 Democrat Presidential candidate.

Tom Halla
March 13, 2021 6:09 pm

Meghan Markle as President? Makes about as much sense as Dementia Joe Biden as President.
When one cannot tell parody sites from reality, one has problems.

4
Reply
Bob Meyer
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 13, 2021 6:17 pm

I checked the Babylon Bee to see if this was one of theirs, but no. The Onion? Nope

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Bob Meyer
March 13, 2021 6:22 pm

Must be tough running a parody site these days, how do you stay ahead of reality?

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 13, 2021 6:23 pm

Doesn’t pass the sniff test.

1
Reply
Jim Masterson
March 13, 2021 6:09 pm

Eric,

You sure know how to ruin my day.

Jim

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Jim Masterson
March 13, 2021 6:23 pm

Just the bearer of news Jim ;-).

2
Reply
Bob Meyer
March 13, 2021 6:10 pm

That’s what we need, another climate expert in the White House.

If you really want a female president, choose Kristi Noem. At least she’s got guts, unlike the male Republicans.

3
Reply
Enthalpy
March 13, 2021 6:13 pm

This was obviously the plan from the moment they decided to leave the royal family and move to the US. Harry was never likely to be king and the wokists believe he would make a great first gentleman.

2
Reply
Chaamjamal
March 13, 2021 6:14 pm

How far the termites have spread and how long and well they’ve dined. (Christopher Hitchens)

2
Reply
H B
March 13, 2021 6:18 pm

Go ahead this should be good for entertainment a right royal clown show

2
Reply
gringojay
March 13, 2021 6:27 pm

Equity I tell you, equity.

0BCAAE69-579D-4584-959A-2F48A5575B95.jpeg
2
Reply
Bob Meyer
Reply to  gringojay
March 13, 2021 6:36 pm

Ok, but considering the overall level of intelligence among White House staffers, how will we know which “two idiots” you’re referring to?

1
Reply
E.J. Mohr
March 13, 2021 6:35 pm

She will need to elbow aside Kamala Harris first.

1
Reply
DHR
March 13, 2021 6:38 pm

Meghan is not Royal any more. The Queen removed that title.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  DHR
March 13, 2021 6:42 pm

I used “Royal” in this sense to mean “someone connected to the Royal Family”.

1
Reply
Tom Foley
March 13, 2021 6:40 pm

Brilliant! You’ve managed to stick the knife into Biden, Markle and the Greens in one article. But I’m sorry WUWT is becoming a political satire blog. It just means that readers will assume that all the serious articles on climate and science generally are satire too. That’s the problem with fake news, once it becomes commonplace to invent and spread it, then no-one believes anything is true.

-2
Reply
Interested Observer
March 13, 2021 6:43 pm

Well, she would be a nice fit for Harris’s VP. They are both equal in their honesty and in their qualifications for office.

(Do I really need the sarc tag?)

0
Reply
Roger Taguchi
March 13, 2021 6:49 pm

“Before you dismiss this idea as too ridiculous”

The ridiculous is expected from this ridiculous web site.

This blog used to be informative and educational. Not so anymore.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Roger Taguchi
0
Reply
Brian Jackson
March 13, 2021 6:54 pm

Worrall scrapes the bottom of the barrel for this post.

0
Reply
Brian Jackson
March 13, 2021 6:58 pm

Throwing fetid red meat at the WUWT-dweebs is hilarious.

0
Reply
