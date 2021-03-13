Rumours Woke Radical Green Royal Meghan Markle will Run for US President

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Before you dismiss this idea as too ridiculous to imagine, consider that a year ago many of us would have said the same thing about Joe Biden. Meghan Markle could be the perfect liberal candidate; claims to care about climate change, flies in a private jet, popular with liberals, breathtakingly entitled, a major thorn in the side of the British Royal Family, except for the tame royal who married her, and Oprah and the Hollywood set absolutely love her.

Is Meghan Markle already preparing a bid to be America’s first woman President? Duchess of Sussex will ‘use furore over Oprah interview to launch political career as she networks among Democrats’, claims senior Labour figure with strong links to Washington One senior Labour figure claimed she was networking among senior Democrats

Networking said to be with view to building a campaign and fundraising teams

In last US election, Harry and Meghan launched a thinly veiled attack at Trump

If she made it to the White House, Meghan would be first female US President By GLEN OWEN POLITICAL EDITOR FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY PUBLISHED: 09:09 AEDT, 14 March 2021 | UPDATED: 10:04 AEDT, 14 March 2021 Meghan Markle will use the furore over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumours circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate. One senior Labour figure – a veteran of Tony Blair‘s Downing Street administration with strong links to Washington – claimed to The Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle, 39, was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the US Presidency. Last night, a source close to the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment, but the couple have made little secret of their political beliefs. During the US election last year they levelled a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump by urging voters to ‘reject hate speech’, which a spokesperson for the couple described as ‘a call for decency’. Trump himself declared that he was ‘not a fan’ of Meghan, 39. … Read more: https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1309662/Meghan-Markle-war-climate-change-mental-health-girl-up-speech-prince-harry-royal-family

Fox News suggests Meghan is already networking with senior Democrats to secure funding for a bid for Presidency.

Meghan seems to have no problem keeping establishment greens onside, despite flaunting her wealth and privilege. When Meghan Markle faced criticism after flying to France on holiday by private jet, British pop legend Elton John rushed to defend her environmental credentials.

Consider a possible 2024 scenario. Joe Biden has retired or has stated he will not contest a second term due to ill health, leaving the uncharismatic Kamala Harris in the hot seat. Candidate Donald Trump is surging in the polls. Democrats are desperate to cling to power – they need someone with media profile, someone who can speak to their supporters, and maybe even sway a few swing voters.

Meghan Markle, with her sky high media profile, her impeccable green hypocrisy and her claim to being a victim of British royal racism could well be the logical choice for the 2024 Democrat Presidential candidate.

