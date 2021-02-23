Emissions

Pressure Grows For Meaningful US Emission Cuts

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
33 Comments

Reposted from Not A Lot Of People Know That

By Paul Homewood

h/t Robin Guenier

 As Joe Biden rejoins Paris, the pressure grows for meaningful US cuts:

image

Thirty days after Joe Biden entered the White House, the US is officially back in the Paris Agreement.

On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order notifying the UN that the US was rejoining the Paris Agreement. Now that order has taken effect, the US is expected to submit a new national contribution to the agreement, setting out an emissions target for 2030.

“It’s good to have the US back in the Paris Agreement, but sadly we have no time to celebrate. The climate crisis is deepening and this is the year we need all major polluters to step up and deliver stronger plans to deliver a safe, clean and prosperous future for everyone,” said Laurence Tubiana, head of the European Climate Foundation.

“The US needs to come to Cop26 [climate talks] with a strong commitment: the urgency of the crisis is clear, and this means a new US target of at least 50% GHG cuts on 2005 levels by 2030, ideally more,” Tubiana said.

A series of net zero pledges and upgraded 2030 emissions targets from major polluters – including China, Japan and the EU – last year has put pressure on the US to catch up.

The US is expected to announce its updated 2030 target ahead of a major economies climate summit which Biden will host on Earth Day, 22 April.

Climate Action Tracker previously told Climate Home that the US should reduce its emissions by at least 52% by 2030 through domestic action. Under Obama, the US committed to reducing emissions by 26-28% by 2025, compared to 2005 levels – a target which it is not on track to meet.

Tim Gore, head of the climate programme at The Institute for European Environmental Policy, said that the average US citizen has a carbon footprint ten times higher than the global emissions per capita needed to limit global warming to 1.5C. A 50% reduction by 2030 would not bring US per capita emissions down to EU levels today, he said.

195 climate groups signed a petition this week calling on Biden to ensure that the US contributes its “fair share” to limiting global warming to 1.5C, the toughest target in the Paris Agreement.

US Climate Action Network is calling on the US to reduce its emissions by 195% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. At least 70% should be delivered domestically and the rest by helping developing countries to cut carbon faster, the campaign network said.

“Rejoining the Paris Agreement is the right move for the United States, but it’s just the easy first step. President Biden must follow through on his commitment to do more by centering environmental justice in his approach to the climate crisis globally,” said Karen Orenstein, climate and energy director at climate group Friends of the Earth.

“This includes the United States doing its fair share to keep global temperature rise to 1.5C and providing climate finance for developing countries in line with science, equity, and justice,” said Orenstein.

As US formally rejoins the Paris Agreement, eyes turn to 2030 emissions goal

It is not widely understood how little Obama actually committed to in Paris, with a 26-28% cut from 2005 emissions by 2025. This compares to the UK’s pledge to cut by 49% from 2005 to 2030. The comparison with 1990 levels is even more stark – UK’s 55% compares to the US 14% – as US emissions rose sharply between 1990 and 2005, while in the UK they dropped:

image

https://climateactiontracker.org/countries/usa/pledges-and-targets/

Currently the US has only managed a cut of 10% from 2005 levels.

I suspect Biden will not take kindly to the sort of pressure from Tubiana, for instance, who demands cuts of 55% from 2005 by 2030.

Far from “healing the planet”, Obama barely cut emissions at all in his reign, and they have remained flat since:

graph-as-image-2

https://climateactiontracker.org/countries/usa/

So to get to that 55%, the US would need to cut would require a cut of 44% in emissions from 2018 levels. Even the wildest fantasies of AOC and Bernie could not find a way to do that.

Meanwhile, the looby loos think that Biden should cut by 85%:

image

Texans might not think that such a good idea!

And while all of this is going on, China’s carry on remorselessly rising, and are now more than double the US.

graph-as-image-3

https://climateactiontracker.org/countries/china/

John the Econ
February 23, 2021 2:10 pm

Shutting down the federal government would be a good start.

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John the Econ
February 23, 2021 2:38 pm

As the joke goes, where would we bury the survivors?

Last edited 2 hours ago by Scissor
0
Reply
Steve Case
February 23, 2021 2:12 pm

If climate science was settled, the IPCC wouldn’t have to 
put out a new report every six or seven years where all the 
numbers are changed to make it worse than previously thought

13
Reply
Pillage Idiot
February 23, 2021 2:13 pm

All U.S. jobs to China!

(You know, for the good of the planet.)

3
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 23, 2021 4:43 pm

Green front yards and Green backyards through shared/shifted responsibility. Perception matters.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
February 23, 2021 2:24 pm

How about we start cutting AFTER China and India start cutting?

7
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Robert of Texas
February 23, 2021 2:31 pm

How about just ignoring the blathering idiots?

1
Reply
Vuk
February 23, 2021 2:28 pm

Yea, yea, Ask Texans to do their bit /sc

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 23, 2021 2:31 pm

Like many other things the past month, Biden will likely over-reach. Paris has no bite, it is purely aspirational with a name and shame ‘enforcement’ mechanism. He cannot EO some ridiculous reduction; he likely cannot get one thru Congress as a law. So he will get named and shamed.

IMO there are bigger things right now in the US to worry about, like illegal immigration, 2022 election security, Iran, overhiking the minimum wage (guaranteeing 1.4 million lost jobs per CBO).

5
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 23, 2021 2:59 pm

When the economy finally crashes, nobody is going to care about the “climate crisis” much less the environment in general.

The worst thing for the environment is mass poverty.

1
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 23, 2021 3:24 pm

No need to worry about 2020 US election security.
Secure US elections are a thing of the past.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Alan Robertson
February 23, 2021 4:04 pm

Not on my watch. We got Florida ‘fixed’ after 2016. Brenda Snipes in my county (Broward) was fired for videodocumented incompetence. The Pa SOS just resigned for similar reasons over a PA constitutional amendment in the 2020 election. Just need to support similar moves in several other states, and support some existing lawsuits like the SP and ML defenses against Dominion. Discovery in those will go a long way toward fixing Georgia and Michigan (based on Antrim County.)

0
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 23, 2021 4:11 pm

I like your attitude.
It’s too tempting after what we have witnessed the past few months, to fold up camp and say the heck with it.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Alan Robertson
February 23, 2021 4:11 pm

House bill 1, pretty much eliminates all vote security measures that have been past over the last few decades.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 23, 2021 4:05 pm

An increase of 1 penny, would be over hiking the minimum wage.
The only true minimum wage is zero, any attempt to boost the minimum wage above that point only results in poverty and unemployment.

0
Reply
n.n
February 23, 2021 2:32 pm

They miss Trump? Or, more likely, hopes and dreams of redistributive change.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 23, 2021 2:34 pm

The climate crisis is deepening”

Let’s see- “climate change” makes it either warmer or colder. What if it’s neither? Here in Mass. I’d say we’re having a “normal” winter. I guess that might not be an output from their models. So, where is the crisis deepening? Is the world now overcome with hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, droughts, excess rain, coastal cities and small islands drowning? Well, it ain’t deepening here in Mass. I think what’s deepening is the lunacy in the minds of these climate change fanatics. I’ve mentioned it previously in another thread- but I came across a YouTube video of 2 climate scientists and Great Thunberg meeting on Zoom with the Dalai Lama.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9GXgOMMeTg&t=3977s

To me, that’s proof of the religious element of so called “climate science” as they seek the blessing of a religious leader. One of those scientists (PhD in chemistry) is Bill Moomaw, who lives here in Mass. He’s invented a concept called “proforestation”. He says just stopping 100% of carbon emissions isn’t good enough- so we’ll need to suck carbon out of the air- and the best way is to lock up the forests. Since he has a nice 4,000 sq. ft. wood home in elite Williamstown (where Williams College is), and nice antique wood furniture, and tons of books and other paper products- plus he’s pushing 80, then he has no further need for wood products. Future generations can live in cement homes like folks in the Middle East. They’ll have to do with plastic furniture and forget toilet paper. Of course I’ve tried dialoguing with him to no avail.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Joseph Zorzin
0
Reply
Tim Gorman
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 23, 2021 3:00 pm

Forget the plastic furniture – it’s made from oil. You’ll sit on pillows on the floor. You’ll use clay fired plates and cups.

0
Reply
saveenergy
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 23, 2021 4:36 pm

” You’ll sit on pillows on the floor.”
Made from ? straw in hemp sacks ???

“You’ll use clay fired plates and cups.”
How you going to fire them ? cant use oil, gas, coal, wood, dung
because – CO2 & particulates

0
Reply
Richard M
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 23, 2021 4:14 pm

What if it’s neither?

Neither it is. In order to warm the planet the “trapped” IR radiation has to warm the surface of the planet. However, IR is extremely weak and CO2 is at such a low temperature it’s IR cannot penetrate either land or water. As a result when the energy hits a surface it is immediately reradiated into the atmosphere.

Now add in the IR that strikes vegetation and energizes into the food cycle.

If anything, the IR will cause additional evaporation when it strikes water which ends up cooling the water.

If the surface is not warmed by the IR then the energy radiates out to space every night and no warming occurs. Even if a little IR does manage to warm the surface, is it enough to make a difference? CO2 climate sensitivity is only 1.2 C. If only half of the energy fails to warm the surface then this drops in half.

0
Reply
Tom in Florida
February 23, 2021 2:37 pm

And dictators are lining up to receive their handouts of U.S. dollars.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Tom in Florida
3
Reply
Mr.
February 23, 2021 2:40 pm

How come none of these 195 climate groups ever ask James Hansen (aka ‘the father of climate science’) what he thinks of the effectiveness of the Paris accord?
(or wind & solar power generation for that matter)

1
Reply
Richard Chenoweth
February 23, 2021 2:42 pm

Get us out of the UN and this misguided ,unconstitutional ,misguided agreement. They only exist to do harm to the US

2
Reply
Rick C
February 23, 2021 2:59 pm

The UN/COP Parisites don’t really care how much the US actually cuts CO2 emissions. They just want the $Billions ($Trillions?) Biden is going to donate to their global slush funds. Money that we will barrow from China that will go largely to corrupt “developing” nation autocrats, oligarchs and crony-capitalists. The loans will either need to be repaid by future generations or the US will someday be foreclosed on by creditors like China. Advise your grandchildren to learn Mandarin.

1
Reply
Tim Gorman
February 23, 2021 3:03 pm

Jealousy, pure and plain. Europe has *always* been jealous of American freedom and lifestyle. All their claims of future disaster are coming to naught. The Earth is *not* turning into a cinder and it doesn’t appear that it ever will.

1
Reply
Dan Pangburn
February 23, 2021 3:06 pm

The entire climate change scenario is based on warming being started by CO2 increase. This graph demonstrates that did not happen. The human contribution to temperature increase (about 69% of the total) has been caused by water vapor increase. The Paris Accord will have no effect on climate.

TPW meas vs H4 T thru 2020.jpg
1
Reply
Ack
February 23, 2021 3:23 pm

Gas prices are up $0.50/gal here

0
Reply
Spetzer86
February 23, 2021 3:38 pm

So who takes this to SCOTUS as a improperly approved treaty?

0
Reply
Tsk Tsk
Reply to  Spetzer86
February 23, 2021 3:56 pm

It’s a tax!

0
Reply
Dennis Topczewski
February 23, 2021 3:48 pm

“….providing climate finance for developing countries in line with science, equity, and justice,”. But mostly equity and justice, ie. give money to dictators in third world countries.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Dennis Topczewski
February 23, 2021 4:05 pm

The democratic/dictatorial duality for sustainable, renewable social justice and equity.

0
Reply
Elle Webber
February 23, 2021 4:08 pm

I have to say, I cringe when CO2 is called “pollution”. Yikes. It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

1
Reply
fred250
February 23, 2021 4:42 pm

Hey?

Shouldn’t the heading say ……… MEANINGLESS US EMISSION CUTS ??

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

