John Kerry Disappointed Australia Wants to Keep Exporting Coal

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

What a shocker – Australia is not rushing to meet John Kerry’s request to give up one of our main export industries on the timeframe of Kerry’s choosing.

Joe Biden’s climate envoy admits US and Australia not on ‘same page’

John Kerry’s comments, including a call for a faster exit from coal power, add to pressure on the Coalition to do more

Daniel Hurst and Adam Morton
Wed 24 Feb 2021 03.30 AEDT

In an event last weekend marking his country’s return to the Paris agreement, Kerry said the US needed to regain credibility by adopting a strong new target for 2030, due to be announced in April. He said he would work “in a collegiate manner with other countries around the world”, before specifically mentioning Australia and the part it played at a deadlocked 2019 climate conference.

“For instance, I’ve talked to Australia – we had a very good conversation,” Kerry said in an extended conversation with former US vice-president Al Gore posted online over the weekend.

“Australia has had some differences with us, we’ve not been able to get on the same page completely. That was one of the problems in Madrid as you recall, together with Brazil.”

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, discussed climate policy with his Australian, Japanese and Indian counterparts in last week’s Quad talks.

Biden said late last week countries could “no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change” because it was “a global, existential crisis, and we’ll all suffer the consequences if we fail”.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/feb/24/joe-bidens-climate-envoy-admits-us-and-australia-not-on-same-page

Far from cutting coal use, I strongly suspect the Biden administration will preside over the greatest surge in coal demand the world has ever seen.

China and Japan, for all their faults, are doing what the West refused to do – building thousands of new coal plants, helping Africa, Asia and South America to rapidly industrialise, helping them to raise their standards of living to Western levels. In a decade, the smoke of Australian, South African and South American coal will rise over new industrial heartlands in what today are some of the poorest places in the world.

Even people who aren’t connected to the growing electricity grid and new manufacturing and trade hubs will benefit, as rising CO2 fertilises their crops, and shields their crops from droughts.

Nobody has the diplomatic stature to block the path of poor people who have tasted a little hope, not even the President of the USA – and certainly not John Kerry. But if the USA goes out of its way to place obstacles in the path of progress, people will remember.

Let us all hope and celebrate the possibility of 450ppm CO2 by 2030. Because every increase in the rate of rise of atmospheric CO2 is unequivocal proof that a poverty stricken country has finally begun its long march to join the ranks of the wealthy nations, begun its journey to bring hope to its children of a better future.

Tom Halla
February 23, 2021 6:07 pm

The fact that the Democratic Party ran him for President is appalling. Kerry almost makes Gore seem reasonable and well informed.

Reply
Steve Case
February 23, 2021 6:13 pm

as rising CO2 fertilises their crops

CO2 is more than fertilizer. It is an essential component for life on Earth. Every carbon atom in your body was once CO2 in the atmosphere. It really can’t be stressed enough.

Reply
Richard M
Reply to  Steve Case
February 23, 2021 7:20 pm

Exactly, CO2 is not only a building block of life but provides the energy that life needs to function. Since CO2 is such a weak IR emitter the energy stays in the biosphere where it is used by all life. There’s a reason it is called the gas of life.

Reply
Dennis
February 23, 2021 6:15 pm

Come down, come down from your ivory tower executive jet emissions machine.

Reply
Latitude
February 23, 2021 6:21 pm

who’s paying these politicians to ignore China?…what’s the deal

Reply
Art
Reply to  Latitude
February 23, 2021 7:21 pm

China is paying them….and probably Iran as well.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan
February 23, 2021 6:22 pm

Lurch is a F’n idiot.
Life is full of Karens and Kerrys.
It’s best to ignore idiots like them to get through life.

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
Reply
MarkG
February 23, 2021 6:23 pm

Will be interesting if Biden tells Australia that they either stop digging up coal or he stops sending the US Navy to protect them from China.

Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  MarkG
February 23, 2021 6:50 pm

I don’t know. Frankly I think if all else fails Australia would sever the lease on US military monitoring stations in Australia, and offer new military cooperation treaties to China.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Reply
H.R.
February 23, 2021 6:26 pm

“Australia disappoints”

~John Kerry
.
.
.
.Hahahahahahaha!

Your whole life has been one big disappointment, John Kerry. Sure, you’ve got money up the wazooo, but your life is just one big disappointment. Yahboo. Sucks to be you.

How does it feel to go through life perpetually angry, ignorant, confused, stupid, fist up your paid-for sock puppet butt… and rich?

Me? I’m a happy guy despite not having a lot of money. I sleep well.

Reply
Scissor
February 23, 2021 6:27 pm

C’mon man. That’s why he has such a long face.

Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Scissor
February 23, 2021 6:42 pm

Kerry hears it every time he walks into a bar…

[Ref. the old joke: Horse walks into a bar. Bartender sez, “Why the long face?”]

Reply
Ozonebust
February 23, 2021 6:45 pm

Perhaps Kerry could offer to pay Australia to keep it in the ground.

Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Ozonebust
February 23, 2021 6:53 pm

The USA will soon be running up $1-2 trillion additional debt per year. Out of all this pork they could probably find $50 billion / year to bribe the Aussie government – but the precedent would be terrible, everyone else would instantly stick their hand out.

Reply
Tom
Reply to  Eric Worrall
February 23, 2021 7:02 pm

Too late, Eric. Everyone is already sticking out their hand and expecting the West + Australia to fully fund everyone’s electric cars, solar panels, wind turbines, and hilariously expensive battery backup.

Reply
Ozonebust
Reply to  Eric Worrall
February 23, 2021 7:41 pm

It would allow the USA to put supply pressure on China. Cheap really.
New Zealand had closed down it’s mines and is importing coal from Asia, there must be some logic there that only a politician can see.

Reply
Tom
February 23, 2021 6:58 pm

Less developed countries are in it for handouts. Europe is in it because of their population density they needed to reduce power plant and tailpipe emissions anyway.
Countries like Australia, Canada, and USA are in it because we let idiots like Kerry run our countries.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Tom
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Tom
February 23, 2021 7:48 pm

What makes you believe that Europe needed to reduce emissions?

Reply
Quilter52
February 23, 2021 7:26 pm

Dear John,

Exporting coal feeds our people through jobs and income. Perhaps you could set a good example by giving all bar one of your houses to the poor. I suggest some of the oil workers you have just made unemployed in the US. Scrap the private jet and use only public transport Or just walk everywhere. The US could also stop exporting wood to England to burn in their Drax power stations. You could also put some reasonable pressure on China.In the meantime Australia appears to be the only country that ever met the Kyoto commitments.So until the US cleans up its own house, sod off John Kerry, you bloody great hypocrite!!

Reply
Chris Hanley
February 23, 2021 7:32 pm

Presumably Kerry is not referring to metallurgical or coking coal because the US is second to Australia as an exporter in terms of volume (AUS 55% world supply vs. US 15%).
In 2020 two thirds of Australian coal exported in $ terms was coking coal for steel manufacture, the main importers: 1.India 2.China(?) 3.Japan.
The one third in $ terms relatively high quality thermal coal (20% of world supply) main export markets: 1.Japan 2.China(?) 3.India.

Reply
DMA
February 23, 2021 7:37 pm

It is time to get proactive:https://edberry.com/blog/climate/climate-politics/a-climate-resolution-for-your-group/

Reply
MarkW
February 23, 2021 7:45 pm

Those of us who weren’t fortunate enough to marry a rich widow, have to work for a living.
Something Kerry has never done in his life.

Reply
