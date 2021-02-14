Weather

Winter storm could bring rotating power outages to North Texas through Tuesday

60 mins ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

From The Dallas Morning News

The short, controlled outages will begin as early as Sunday night if demand outpaces supply.

System operators work in the command center of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in Taylor. About 90 percent of Texas' electric load is managed by ERCOT.
System operators work in the command center of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in Taylor. About 90 percent of Texas’ electric load is managed by ERCOT. (Vernon Bryant / Staff Photographer)

By Krista M. Torralva and Jesus Jimenez

12:55 PM on Feb 14, 2021 CST — Updated at 6:26 PM on Feb 14, 2021 CST

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rolling power outages could sweep across the state through Tuesday if demand outpaces supply as expected because of the bitter cold.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, emphasized Texans should reduce energy consumption as temperatures dropped. The grid could reach unprecedented winter demands, said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT’s senior director of system operations.

Demand is one of the issues facing the power grid, but the cold is causing other problems, too. Electric generators are vying for natural gas as people turn to that fuel for heating. Icy conditions also knocked out almost half of the state’s wind power generation capacity as wind turbines froze across the state, Woodfin added.

“Due to this high demand and reduced resource availability … we could be in emergency operations as early as … [Sunday night] and we would expect to be in emergency operations tomorrow through at least Tuesday morning,” he said.

There are three levels of energy emergency alerts, and rotating power outages are the last resort to ensure the state power grid remains stable.

Then, ERCOT directs the entities that own transmission and distribution wires, such as Oncor, to reduce the overall demand and by how much. Those providers will initiate rotating outages, turning off power to neighborhoods for about 15 to 30 minutes at a time, Woodfin said.

ERCOT hopes to reduce the possibility of people losing power for uncertain periods by spreading the outages in small, controlled amounts.

Full article here.

HT/Roger C, John D, k

RickWill
February 14, 2021 10:12 pm

Should Texans begin a class action against the IPCC for the fraud they have perpetuated about Global Warming.

The Earth has a greater risk of running cold than hot. The tropical Atlantic is not making the controlled limit of 30C right now. I expect it will lifts its game during the boreal summer; but who knows?

Glaciation is a long way off but the tropical Atlantic is the canary:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1029/2000PA000506
That is where cooling will show up before the snow starts accumulating.

1
Reply
Tom
February 14, 2021 10:13 pm

Icy conditions also knocked out almost half of the state’s wind power generation capacity as wind turbines froze across the state, Woodfin added.”

Wow. Even Texans are falling for the renewable scam. I wonder how the deep south feels about rolling blackouts amid freezing temperatures; purportedly with the end goal of keeping the earth from warming.

1
Reply
Tom
February 14, 2021 10:20 pm

Dear Texas,
Please don’t charge your electric cars that we told you to buy! You need the electricity to heat your homes since your solar installations and wind turbines aren’t producing any. Hitch a ride with a neighbor who had more sense than you (and stuck with a dirty old fossil fuel vehicle) tomorrow.
Thank you!

Sincerely,
IPCC

P.S. This is going to happen a lot going forward. You are welcome!

0
Reply
Chris Morris
February 14, 2021 10:20 pm

Note that it isn’t only the renewables that are not performing. All the gas fired plant is sucking on the same supply. Maybe that was the reason you need coal fired plant that has a big stockpile. Either that, or nukes.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
February 14, 2021 10:26 pm

Hopefully these blackouts will be a wake-up call to stop subsidizing them by the Government. (fat chance, I know with the retarded Dumbocrats running DC).

The investors are going to keep building them as long as they get tax credits and subsidies. They are not built to harvest wind of course. Only the ignorant public, duped by years of propaganda, believe that the wind turbine farms are for electricity.

Not only are the wind turbines and solar farms useless when you need them most, they are a detriment to grid stability and to long term planning by uncertainties of availability and replacement.

1
Reply
Steve Case
February 14, 2021 10:35 pm

 “…as wind turbines froze…”

Really? The #%& windmills won’t take below zero Fahrenheit! These things are worse than I previously thought.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Steve Case
2
Reply
Steve Reddish
February 14, 2021 10:48 pm

Electric generators are vying for natural gas as people turn to that fuel for heating.”
is this true? Is NG in such short supply in Texas that power plants and home owners must compete?

1
Reply
Phil Rae
February 14, 2021 10:57 pm

When green dreams collide with reality, the results aren’t pretty. Energy is the most important commodity in the world yet climate change ideology is doing everything it can to put its availability, and the society that depends on it, in grave danger.

There will be many such examples in the coming years and many people will die as a result, unfortunately.6

0
Reply
