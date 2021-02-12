Video Massachusetts Climate Official: “People on Fixed Income … We Have to Break Your Will”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Joseph Zorzin; Massachusetts undersecretary of Climate Change David Ismay has resigned, after a video (see below) emerged of him explaining his intention to break the will of ordinary consumers, to make them stop emitting CO2.

MASSFISCAL PLEASED TO SEE CONTROVERSIAL CLIMATE OFFICIAL STEP DOWN posted by MASSFISCAL | 19753pc

February 11, 2021 MassFiscal Will Continue to Hold All Officials Accountable The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance made the following statement today following news that Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito’s controversial Undersecretary for Climate Change, David Ismay, stepped down from his powerful position on Wednesday night. The climate official made national news after remarks surfaced on Friday that were first reveled on MassFiscal’s YouTube page. You may watch Friday’s video by clicking here and further comments posted in Wednesday’s video by clicking here. … Read more: https://www.massfiscal.org/pleased-controversial-climate-official-step-down

From the Boston Herald;

Embattled Massachusetts climate official David Ismay resigns ‘immediately’ Adds in resignation letter shared with Herald: ‘I would like to apologize, again, for my comments’ By JOE DWINELL | joed@bostonherald.com and ERIN TIERNAN | etiernan@bostonherald.com | Boston HeraldPUBLISHED: February 11, 2021 at 9:46 a.m. | UPDATED: February 11, 2021 at 11:37 p.m. David Ismay, the Baker administration’s $130,000-a-year climate change undersecretary, has resigned “immediately,” citing his incendiary comments. In his resignation letter, Ismay wrote: “It is with great regret that I submit my resignation, effectively immediately, from the position of Undersecretary for Climate Change in the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.” The resignation letter is addressed to his boss, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides. He emailed a copy to the Herald Thursday morning from his private hotmail account. … Read more: https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/02/11/embattled-massachusetts-climate-official-david-ismay-resigns-immediately/

The following is a video of David Ismay making his controversial remarks to the Vermont Climate Council.

I encourage you to click the youtube link to view the original, but given ongoing big tech censorship there is a chance it will disappear. Note this copy of the video has been cropped, to just show David Ismay’s face.

What is the point of a carbon tax or restrictions on oil and gas drilling, other than to “break the will” of businesses and consumers? Perhaps David Ismay is just being a little more honest than other climate activists, officials and politicians.

All climate activists have to offer people is coercion and poverty; if they had something better to offer, there would be no need for carbon fees and taxes, government expenditure, climate lockdowns, oil pipeline shutdowns, and punishment for non-compliance. People would eagerly embrace green solutions of their own free will.

