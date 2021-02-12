Former Massachusetts undersecretary of Climate Change David Ismay, who resigned after a video emerged of him explaining his intention to break the will of people on fixed income.
Climate ugliness

Video Massachusetts Climate Official: “People on Fixed Income … We Have to Break Your Will”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Joseph Zorzin; Massachusetts undersecretary of Climate Change David Ismay has resigned, after a video (see below) emerged of him explaining his intention to break the will of ordinary consumers, to make them stop emitting CO2.

MASSFISCAL PLEASED TO SEE CONTROVERSIAL CLIMATE OFFICIAL STEP DOWN

posted by MASSFISCAL | 19753pc
February 11, 2021

MassFiscal Will Continue to Hold All Officials Accountable

The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance made the following statement today following news that Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito’s controversial Undersecretary for Climate Change, David Ismay, stepped down from his powerful position on Wednesday night. The climate official made national news after remarks surfaced on Friday that were first reveled on MassFiscal’s YouTube page. You may watch Friday’s video by clicking here and further comments posted in Wednesday’s video by clicking here.

Read more: https://www.massfiscal.org/pleased-controversial-climate-official-step-down

From the Boston Herald;

Embattled Massachusetts climate official David Ismay resigns ‘immediately’

Adds in resignation letter shared with Herald: ‘I would like to apologize, again, for my comments’

By JOE DWINELL | joed@bostonherald.com and ERIN TIERNAN | etiernan@bostonherald.com | Boston HeraldPUBLISHED: February 11, 2021 at 9:46 a.m. | UPDATED: February 11, 2021 at 11:37 p.m.

David Ismay, the Baker administration’s $130,000-a-year climate change undersecretary, has resigned “immediately,” citing his incendiary comments.

In his resignation letter, Ismay wrote: “It is with great regret that I submit my resignation, effectively immediately, from the position of Undersecretary for Climate Change in the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.”

The resignation letter is addressed to his boss, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides. He emailed a copy to the Herald Thursday morning from his private hotmail account.

Read more: https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/02/11/embattled-massachusetts-climate-official-david-ismay-resigns-immediately/

The following is a video of David Ismay making his controversial remarks to the Vermont Climate Council.

I encourage you to click the youtube link to view the original, but given ongoing big tech censorship there is a chance it will disappear. Note this copy of the video has been cropped, to just show David Ismay’s face.

What is the point of a carbon tax or restrictions on oil and gas drilling, other than to “break the will” of businesses and consumers? Perhaps David Ismay is just being a little more honest than other climate activists, officials and politicians.

All climate activists have to offer people is coercion and poverty; if they had something better to offer, there would be no need for carbon fees and taxes, government expenditure, climate lockdowns, oil pipeline shutdowns, and punishment for non-compliance. People would eagerly embrace green solutions of their own free will.

12 Comments
Justin Burch
February 12, 2021 2:06 pm

All he did is say out loud what they are thinking. This is the whole great reset think. To destroy us, break our wills.

11
Reply
Leonard
Reply to  Justin Burch
February 12, 2021 2:49 pm

Justin, I think you are right. Those on fixed incomes will be broken as will the poor. Leftist totalitarians (Socialists and Communists) will also break the back of the middle class and grind the faces of the poor into the ground.
And a great truth in all this is that climate change is not the issue, power, riches, personal gain, fame, and elimination of democratic systems are the objectives.

1
Reply
MIke McHenry
February 12, 2021 2:35 pm

If they try to levy carbon tax there will be regular riots in DC

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  MIke McHenry
February 12, 2021 2:38 pm

Maybe that’s what the National Guard presence is for.

1
Reply
Kemaris
February 12, 2021 2:48 pm

Yup, this is the classic example of a “gaffe”, a politician admitting to the truth.

2
Reply
Monster
February 12, 2021 2:55 pm

Honestly, it sounds like he was making the point that there weren’t easy targets, these ‘bad guys’ going around polluting willy-nilly, anymore who could be broken down for easy ghg reductions. His point seemed to be that any further reductions come at the expense of regular people.

That said, I’d be rejoicing that someone who thinks that is something that needs doing is out of his cush bureaucratic job, except he’ll just be replaced with another, perhaps smoother talking, bureaucrat of the same ilk. Unfortunately, I think a lot of regular people will have to suffer a lot before we get to kick out all of these incompetent fools that want to run their lives.

I find it more disturbing than the clickbait title that people like this think that it’s acceptable to push forward in hurting the regular people to forward their authoritarian policies.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Monster
0
Reply
leitmotif
February 12, 2021 2:57 pm

We are the silenced majority.

0
Reply
john
February 12, 2021 2:57 pm

Liberal MA snowplow contractors have been taking out our mailboxes over the last 2 storms here. That is a call for war! My neighbor revolted with this!

50C62B03-942E-4444-8DCC-73E6F9EC9E73.jpeg
Last edited 26 minutes ago by john
0
Reply
Terry
February 12, 2021 3:03 pm

It is truly outrageous to tax fuels to hear your home. Air Conditioning is arguably a luxury but heating is not. Cold can and will kill you.

0
Reply
Joe Chang
February 12, 2021 3:08 pm

no different than any other leftist, just standard Dem/Left doctrine

0
Reply
Smart Rock
February 12, 2021 3:10 pm

The last thing he says on the video is “I can’t even say that publicly….”

He learned the hard way that EVERYTHING is public these days.

Watch the youtube video and look at the solemn nods of agreement from the other participants.

And he’s only apologizing for saying it, not for what he said.

0
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
February 12, 2021 3:26 pm

He resigned for saying it, or rather, for having been caught in public saying it.

He did not resign for wanting to do it, or for believing it was a good idea to do it, or for making plans to do it. Lesson: do the evil thing without opening your mouth about it.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

