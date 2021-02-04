Climate News

The Diplomat: Military Preparedness for Climate Disasters will Limit Scope for CO2 Savings

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Jacob Parakilas of The Diplomat makes a good case for why greening the military is a logistical absurdity. Sadly Jason does not follow through, and apply his own logic to considering everyone elses needs.

Prepping the US Military for Climate Change 

By Jacob Parakilas
February 04, 2021

A few weeks ago, I was asked to contribute to a new Diplomat Risk Intelligence report examining a range of risk scenarios for the Biden administration in the Asia-Pacific over the coming years. The scenario I wrote about was a typhoon, strengthened by warmer waters, clobbering the Philippines and Taiwan. The disaster in this scenario was not merely humanitarian but also geopolitical: The storm strikes during a major PLA military exercise and causes significant damage to the Taiwanese Navy, leading to an urgent call for American aid.

The scenario is fiction. But the vulnerability to extreme weather is very real. In 2018, the main training base for the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of F-22 Raptors took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael, causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage. The 2011 tsunami flooded out an entire squadron of what were at the time Japan’s newest and most expensive fighter jets. And in 2019, Offutt Air Force Base – the command center that President George W. Bush was evacuated to on 9/11 – was inundated with floods following an increasingly common inland cyclones.

… one of the crucial things the military needs to be prepared for in an age of climate crisis is a greater tempo of humanitarian relief operations. But such operations require a large, on-call force of strategic and tactical airlift, transport helicopters, and large transport and amphibious vessels – none of which can be easily converted to use carbon-neutral propulsion. It is, at an impossibly large scale, the air-conditioning paradox. The military can be prepared to assist the victims of growing numbers of climate disasters or it can scale back its own contributions to those disasters; absent a miraculous near-term technological breakthrough, it cannot effectively do both.

Read more: https://thediplomat.com/2021/02/prepping-the-us-military-for-climate-change/

The obvious contradiction between greening the military, and the military’s ability to conduct any kind of operation, is a mirror of the harm top down climate action will do and is doing to society as a whole.

People embrace new technology when it is ready, without any need for government incentives or coercion.

Milk delivery carts, those few still in operation, have mostly been battery electric powered for over 100 years, because electricity is a good choice for this application; a slow, short distance predictable journey with frequent stops and a need to keep the noise down.

But for longer journeys, with unpredictable distances, where cost is a concern, or where time is a factor, carbon friendly technology options are an inconvenience or worse. Just ask John Kerry.

2hotel9
February 4, 2021 6:34 am

The most effective way to “green” the US Navy is nuclear power, a solution opposed by all those pushing for “greening” our military. As for “greening” USAF and US Army, well, as the author says, without a miraculous technological breakthrough it ain’t gonna happen. Military equipment is, by necessity, heavy and require powerful engines to operate. Lightweight, low energy consumption equipment just don’t cut it.

This “greening” of our military is simply another tactic of the left to damage America. Want to know what the left’s ultimate goal for us is? Look at Venezuela. Took less than a decade to destroy her.

0
Reply
Pillage Idiot
February 4, 2021 6:37 am

“The storm strikes during a major PLA military exercise and causes significant damage to the Taiwanese Navy, leading to an urgent call for American aid.”

Too bad there is no way for the military to get some kind of advance warning of the approach of a major typhoon.

If some nation was capable of putting a sensor up in space to view the weather, that nation would probably have a huge military advantage.

2
Reply
Pauleta
February 4, 2021 7:08 am

I really like the tsunami line about damaging Japanese planes. It’s the kind of suspend belief trying to add something that happened due to an earthquake to atmospheric events that can be predicted.

You shift the truth, put all catastrophic events in one big group and blame the warming waters for everything.

0
Reply
leitmotif
February 4, 2021 7:30 am

It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

0
Reply
Scissor
February 4, 2021 7:36 am

How many big lies are too many? All these alarmists say that there are growing numbers of climate disasters. Reality doesn’t show that.

0
Reply
starzmom
February 4, 2021 7:38 am

It is more than just the military’s ability to respond to natural disasters–it is the military’s ability to be a functional fighting force (which is its sole purpose). Green energy, writ large, is inadequate for that purpose all the way around. You can either have a functional military or you can have a green military, but you cannot have both.

0
Reply
Tom
February 4, 2021 7:39 am

I happened to be peripherally involved with military trucks of a couple of generations back. These would start and run in the blizzards of Alaska’s North Slope, as well as Sahara desert sandstorms and heat. They were lifted by helicopters, and dropped by airplanes, landing without a parachute to retard vertical speed. They forded rivers that covered their entire powertrain, and withstood chemical agents all over everything else. They carried “PPE” for chemical and nuclear agents, and also withstood .50 cal bullet penetration and IEDs. They ran on the same fuel as anything else around. And they had to do all this plus a lot more while still meeting US vehicle emission standards.

That’s a lot to ask of a vehicle that’s not even intended for the tip of the front line spear. The current ones probably must do even more. I’m sure, though, that the soldiers inside fully appreciate these capabilities, and wish for more. It’s difficult to believe they should do anything less. It takes no more than a single sheet of scrap paper to show that current EV technology won’t come even close to making it through these requirements.

0
Reply
Andrew Harrington
February 4, 2021 8:00 am

The US appears to be doing everything it can to reduce its domestic energy security (cutting fracking, cutting domestic oil exploration and cancelling a pipeline to Canada). This will mean that it is more dependant on external sources of oil- such as the Middle East.

The US will need to prevent possible hostile countries from controlling these resources. This may mean a large military presence and possibly wars to protect its interests. Both these things have huge impacts on CO2 (ignoring the other obvious impacts of another war in the Middle East). This will be a much more pressing issue than a “climate disaster” in the future.

I’m sure Mr Biden has thoroughly reviewed the cost-benefit analysis and has not blindly signed whatever executive orders he was presented with on his first day. Maybe?

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
February 4, 2021 8:01 am

Hard decision: try to magically control the climate through alms and penance, or help our fellow earthlings in their time of need. Fortunately we have Biden and Kerry who don’t even have to, let alone own the ability to think about the right answer. While we’re at it, why don’t we steal the food and opportunity from struggling Africans who might just run the risk of developing into modern nations with bright futures. We need only stop them from attaining cheap reliable energy systems – that should do the trick. But we will need to disguise the efforts as “helping” protect them from the horrible living conditions of modern wealthy western nations where people suffer every day from a modest 1-2 degree rise in urban nighttime temperatures.

They say politics is a blood sport. Too bad it is the blood of non-combatants in the least resourced nations that is shed while those who make the decisions do so at no risk to themselves.

0
Reply
fretslider
February 4, 2021 8:06 am

Yes sir, we will advance as soon as the tank is re-charged – assuming we can find a way to charge it out here in the middle of nowhere…

Last edited 45 seconds ago by fretslider
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

