NASA

NASA Announces New Role of Senior Climate Advisor

36 mins ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

From NASA

Gavin Schmidt
Gavin Schmidt, acting senior climate advisor Credits: NASA

In an effort to ensure effective fulfillment of the Biden Administration’s climate science objectives for NASA, the agency has established a new position of senior climate advisor and selected Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, to serve in the role in an acting capacity until a permanent appointment is made.

“This position will provide NASA leadership critical insights and recommendations for the agency’s full spectrum of science, technology, and infrastructure programs related to climate,” said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk. “This will enable the agency to more effectively align our efforts to help meet the administration’s goals for addressing climate change.”

Climate adaptation and mitigation efforts cannot succeed without robust climate observations and research. With more than two dozen satellites and instruments observing key climate indicators, NASA is the premier agency in observing and understanding changes to the Earth. Furthermore, NASA enjoys broad public support and trust, lending credibility to its climate observations.

“The complexities of climate processes still are not fully understood, and climate adaptation and mitigation efforts cannot succeed without robust climate observations, data, and research” said acting NASA Chief of Staff Bhavya Lal. “The appointment of Gavin Schmidt will help ensure that the Biden Administration has the crucial data to implement and track its plan toward the path to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050, and a healthier, safer, more prosperous planet for our children.”

As a representative of the agency’s strategic science objectives and accomplishments, the senior climate advisor will advocate for NASA climate investments in the context of broader government agendas and work closely with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Office of Management and Budget.

Specifically, the senior climate advisor will work to:

  • Promote and engage in climate-related investments in the Science Mission Directorate’s Earth Science Division.
  • Promote aeronautics and other technology initiatives focused on reducing carbon dioxide emissions and broad climate impacts.
  • Demonstrate and communicate the societal impacts and breadth of NASA investments related to climate.
  • Foster communication and coordination within and outside the science community at NASA.
  • Actively engage in amplifying the agency’s climate-related research and technological development.

Schmidt has been GISS director since 2014. His main research interest is the use of climate modeling to understand past, present, and future climate change, and he has authored or co-authored more than 150 research papers in peer-reviewed literature. He is a fellow of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and was the inaugural winner of the AGU Climate Communication Prize in 2011. He also was awarded NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal in 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Oxford University and a doctorate in applied mathematics from University College London.

For more information about NASA, its missions, and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-

8 Comments
alastair gray
February 4, 2021 2:09 am

Apparently you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to do well at NASA.
I would have given the job to Mikey M and then we could have had a Mann-ed mission to Mars – one way and no radio link!

Dave Burton
February 4, 2021 2:13 am

They are carefully selecting people to tell them what they already believe. What a great way to avoid learning anything.

marlene
February 4, 2021 2:13 am

Translation: NASA will be corrupted, er a conformed, to the official, and false, narratives that support the biden global reset.

Ron Long
February 4, 2021 2:16 am

“The complexities of climate processes are still not fully understood…”. Wait a minute, Biden/Kerry/NASA et al are willing to damage our economy severely and there is still not understanding of “climate processes”? Gavin is a
mathmetician from start to finish, so he’s going to utilize data filtered through models to find the most useful answer. Useful to whom?

Carl Friis-Hansen
February 4, 2021 2:23 am

From NASA’s own page:

The driving force, of course, was the launch of Sputnik on Oct. 4, 1957,
followed by its even weightier successors. In the midst of the Cold
War, a country that aspired to global preeminence could not let that
challenge pass. Although the United States already had its own
satellite plans in place as part of the International Geophysical Year,
the Russian events spurred the Space Age, and in particular gave urgency
to the founding of an American national space agency.

https://www.nasa.gov/exploration/whyweexplore/Why_We_29.html

Apparently not so anymore. The original purpose put in the background and the much more important scaremongering of unpleasant weather put in foreground so “Sleepy” Joseph Biden and his handlers can score points by the green faced mob.

My question is: Don’t the Greens have enough agencies already, to take care of the (political) climate?

fretslider
February 4, 2021 2:23 am

More models

Just when NASA seemed to be getting back to doing real science…

Peta of Newark
February 4, 2021 2:26 am

First thing I saw/thought was:
But how, that job’s already been filled

From, bless her, Auntie Beeb. (Cudda bin The Grauniad, no difference)
Quote:
Boris Johnson ‘risks humiliation’ over coal mine
From the mouth of, some may have guessed, this guy.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-55923731

I got to thinking, what if the UK took on, apart from the usual tsunami of Plastic Tat and Insta-Rot Steel, some of the ‘thinking‘ and ‘diplomacy‘ of The Chinese.

Metinks we know what sort of, well justified, response he’d have received
Short and sweet:- F*** O**

Some on Boris, have some backbone.
pleeeeeeeeeeeeze. for once, or has The Princess completely sucked you dry?

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
William Haas
February 4, 2021 2:28 am

“The complexities of climate processes still are not fully understood, and climate adaptation and mitigation efforts cannot succeed without robust climate observations, data, and research” So we should not be taking any actions to affect climate until we really know what we are doing. We do not know what the optimum global climate is let alone how to achieve it. Actions taken without appropriate knowledge may turn out to be counterproductive.

