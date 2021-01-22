Paleoclimatology

Claim: Climate and carbon cycle trends of the past 50 million years reconciled

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA

IMAGE
Cleveland Volcano, Aleutian Islands eruption in 2006. Volcanism is one of the main carbon dioxide sources in the long-term carbon cycle balanced by weathering sinks, which, among others, represent important…

Predictions of future climate change require a clear and nuanced understanding of Earth’s past climate. In a study published today in Science Advances, University of Hawai’i (UH) at Mānoa oceanographers fully reconciled climate and carbon cycle trends of the past 50 million years–solving a controversy debated in the scientific literature for decades.

Throughout Earth’s history, global climate and the global carbon cycle have undergone significant changes, some of which challenge the current understanding of carbon cycle dynamics.

Less carbon dioxide in the atmosphere cools Earth and decreases weathering of rocks and minerals on land over long time scales. Less weathering should lead to a shallower calcite compensation depth (CCD), which is the depth in the ocean where the rate of carbonate material raining down equals the rate of carbonate dissolution (also called “snow line”). The depth of the CCD can be traced over the geologic past by inspecting the calcium carbonate content of seafloor sediment cores.

Former oceanography graduate student Nemanja Komar and professor Richard Zeebe, both at the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST), applied the most comprehensive computer model of the ocean carbonate chemistry and CCD to date, making this the first study that quantitatively ties all the important pieces of the carbon cycle together across the Cenozoic (past 66 million years).

Contrary to expectations, the deep-sea carbonate records indicate that as atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) decreased over the past 50 million years, the global CCD deepened (not shoaled), creating a carbon cycle conundrum.

“The variable position of the paleo-CCD over time carries a signal of the combined carbon cycle dynamics of the past,” said Komar, lead author of the study. “Tracing the CCD evolution across the Cenozoic and identifying mechanisms responsible for its fluctuations are therefore important in deconvolving past changes in atmospheric CO2, weathering, and deep-sea carbonate burial. As CO2 and temperature dropped over the Cenozoic, the CCD should have shoaled but the records show that it actually deepened.”

Komar and Zeebe’s computer model allowed them to investigate possible mechanisms responsible for the observed long-term trends and provide a mechanism to reconcile all the observations.

“Surprisingly, we showed that the CCD response was decoupled from changes in silicate and carbonate weathering rates, challenging the long-standing uplift hypothesis, which attributes the CCD response to an increase in weathering rates due to the formation of the Himalayas and is contrary to our findings,” said Komar.

Their research suggests that the disconnect developed partially because of the increasing proportion of carbonate buried in the open ocean relative to the continental shelf due to the drop in sea level as Earth cooled and continental ice sheets formed. In addition, ocean conditions caused the proliferation of open-ocean carbonate-producing organisms during that period of time.

“Our work provides new insight into the fundamental processes and feedbacks of the Earth system, which is critical for informing future predictions of changes in climate and carbon cycling,” said Komar.

The researchers are currently working on new techniques to constrain the chronology of climate and carbon cycle changes over the past 66 million years.

From EurekAlert!

Mike
January 22, 2021 6:23 pm

Predictions of future climate change require a clear and nuanced understanding of Earth’s past climate.”

Yes they do! Good luck with that…

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Mike
January 22, 2021 6:47 pm

Merriam-Webster says:

nu·​ance | \ ˈnü-ˌän(t)s
1
: a subtle distinction or variation

Subtle would be an antonym of clear. So that wording is just a two-faced answer trying to have it both ways if you ask me.

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
January 22, 2021 6:35 pm

Some years ago a lecturer invited to the “Distinguish Lecture Series” at University of Wyoming gave a fascinating talk about the global volatiles budget. I wish I could recall the name of this person, and surprisingly none of the faculty I have quizzed seem to recall either the lecturer or the lecture. Perhaps someone here might know who this is…

Nevertheless, he gave quite a lot of evidence suggesting there is some unknown mechanism in volatiles moving from mantle to surface, because all known mechanisms favor the burial of volatiles in the mantle. His focus, as I recall, was mainly on chlorine and sulfur, and hissuggestion was that there might be a broad diffusion of mantle sources back to the surface. However, the talk got me to wondering about the possibilility that CO2 balance does not close and this is the reason for the secular decline over the past 50my. Subduction takes carbonates into the mantle and volcanoes are not active enough to return all the CO2 to the surface. Perhaps there is a long time lag in this part of the cycle.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Kevin kilty
0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Kevin kilty
January 22, 2021 7:02 pm

Whenever I went to a visiting guest lecture I took a black composition notebook to take notes, scribbles mostly, with bad handwriting. I was sometimes jotting things down furiously as the presenter said something or showed key points on slides. I always put the presenter name, affiliation, and date of the lecture at the top page. I still have those stacks of composition notebooks and have referred back to them occasionally to find just the kind of thing you describe here. Something would come up in conversation or lab meeting like you describe, vague recollections of some lecturer saying something we’re talking about and they’d found or observed. Those notebooks were gold.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 22, 2021 6:43 pm

“In addition, ocean conditions caused the proliferation of open-ocean carbonate-producing organisms during that period of time.”

We know that glacial periods coincide with significant atmospheric dust storms lifted from cold, drying continents. The dust plumes are carried thousands of miles by the atmosphere and settles as ocean fertilization thus providing the limiting nutrients like iron and phosphates. So open-ocean carbonate producing zooplankton should proliferate.

But since their expectations of a shoaling CCD were instead met with data showing a deepening CCD, maybe CO2 ain’t the climate control knob the climate priesthood says it is?

0
Reply
n.n
January 22, 2021 6:47 pm

50 million years of diversity. Miss a link, color it wrong, or integrate a prejudice, then your prescription diverges catastrophically.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by n.n
0
Reply
Len Werner
January 22, 2021 6:48 pm

Less carbon dioxide in the atmosphere cools Earth…”

Doesn’t this fail before it’s even got out of the gate? Hasn’t CO2 fluctuation followed but lagged temperature change throughout geologic history?

How strange to first assume a mass delusion that turns reality on its head, and then proceed with a detailed analysis from there. These are academics??

0
Reply
