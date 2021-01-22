Global Greening

Another New Study Says Warming And CO2-Induced Greening Leads To COOLING Of Land Surface Temperatures

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 21. January 2021

Since the 1980s, warming and rising CO2 fertilization have spawned a global-scale greening trend. This leads to an “Earth greening-induced cooling effect” of land surface temperatures.

In the last 9 months we have highlighted a study (Haverd et al., 2020) asserting rising CO2 and warming are the dominant drivers of Earth’s strong post-1980s greening trend. This greening expands Earth’s carbon sink so profoundly that by 2100 the greening of the Earth will offset 17 years (equivalent) of anthropogenic CO2 emissions.

Image Source: Haverd et al., 2020

In August we featured another study, Piao et al., 2020, that expands upon these same principles, further suggesting the net effect of more CO2-driven greening is more cooling and carbon sink expansion.

Since the 1980s, 29% of human CO2 emissions were cancelled out by the CO2-induced greening of the Earth. The post-2000 vegetative greening expansion has been so massive (5.4 million km²) its net areal increase is equivalent to a region the size of the Amazon rainforest.

Image Source: Piao et al., 2020

In late November (2020) another study (Chen et al., 2020) was published that highlighted the “widespread increasing trends” in greening/Leaf Area Index (LAI) since the 1980s that is “due to warming…CO2 fertilization” and land management.

The authors strongly supported the “Earth greening cools LST [land surface temperatures]” conclusions that others have emphasized, noting that “the area of LAI-induced cooling (30%) is six times that of LAI-induced warming (5%).”

Image Source: Chen et al., 2020

Finally, a visual representation affirming the strong cooling effects of greening/reforestation was highlighted in another 2020 study.

Huang et al. (2020) found an astonishing -0.12°C per year (-1.2°C per decade!) cooling trend associated with recent (1992-2015) land cover changes (LLCs) across Europe – a region where croplands are increasingly being converted to forests.

“At an average European level, transitions from forest to any other land cover class show mean warming effects, including conversion of forests to cropland (+0.15 ± 0.03 °C), grassland (+0.23 ± 0.06 °C), and urban (+0.27 ± 0.06 °C). Urban sprawling always shows warming contributions, irrespective of the type of previous land cover.”
Image Source: Huang et al., 2020

Want to warm local and regional land surface temperatures? Cut down forests and build up urban areas.

Want to cool local and regional land surface temperatures? Plant trees and return croplands to forest areas.

The latter option would appear to be far more effective and less costly than trying to mitigate CO2 emissions as our simultaneous demand for energy rapidly expands across the global landscape.

4.9 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
January 22, 2021 2:03 pm

Hurray for science.

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
January 22, 2021 2:16 pm

Every living thing on Earth is now benefiting from the increase in CO2 levels in the air that all the governments on Earth are now actively working to reduce.

3
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
January 22, 2021 2:26 pm

Basically exactly that. I think.

0
Reply
fred250
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
January 22, 2021 2:40 pm

beat me to it

CO2 is NOTHING but totally beneficial to ALL LIFE ON EARTH.

comment image

1
Reply
Richard Page
January 22, 2021 2:26 pm

Ok. I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. It’s good but where’s the alarmist rhetoric and pleas for more grant money? sarc

0
Reply
T. C. Clark
January 22, 2021 2:33 pm

I just watched a video about 5 ways solar cells are being improved….the desperation of these solar cell lovers is pathetic….it seems solar cells do not like warmer temps so one way to help is install above fields growing food so the moisture from the plants helps cool the solar cells….and more ways include cells in clothing and windows in buildings….less than 2 % of electric power is from cells ….and I think it is going to be that way for a long time.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  T. C. Clark
January 22, 2021 3:00 pm

If the solar cells are installed above the plants, how do the plants get any sunlight?

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
January 22, 2021 2:33 pm

And lets not forget the albedo difference between leafy green and earthy brown….

B2221B10-7F6E-484D-9EF2-F6BEAAE67663.jpeg
1
Reply
Vuk
January 22, 2021 2:50 pm

OT (frightener)
Forget about global warming catastrophe, today the UK’s PM announced that the new UK virus mutant, mutated in just one year to be 30% more deadly.
Back of the envelope calculation:
Assuming the world population of about 6 billion is currently rising by 1% (18/1000 births, 8/1000 deaths) a year, but in a year 2 million died from the Covid virus. If rate of population goes rising by 1% but virus annually becomes year by year 30% more deadly (assuming previous infection immunity lasting about 6 months and not effective against the new mutant and vaccine unable to track new mutations) a quick calculation shows that in 30 years time world population will be down to about 1.4 billion and humans becoming extinct just a few years later.
To late here(UK) to double check my numbers, anyone like to have a go.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
Sara
Reply to  Vuk
January 22, 2021 3:02 pm

OK, Vuk, do you have a reference link that you can provide to support that? If you do, please post it. Thanks.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
January 22, 2021 2:51 pm

Imagine my surprise! So, in short, pretty much everything we’ve been told about AGW and “bad CO2” has been nonsense and a gross waste of precious resources, payer’s money and needless angst. The use of fossil fuels that provided the world with this wonderful standard of living has provided its own means to repair the environment … or near enough.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
January 22, 2021 2:52 pm

Beginning of the retreat because of previewed cooling trend to come and a follow-up of “it’s cooling because it’s warming” 😀 😀

0
Reply
Kalsel3294
January 22, 2021 2:56 pm

Increased plant growth from the CO2 also depends on more precipitation from the increased moisture carried by a warmer atmosphere.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Global Greening

Claim: The greening of the earth is approaching its limit

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Global Greening

Global change ecologist leads NASA satellite study of rapid greening across Arctic tundra

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
Global Greening Paleoclimatology

Fossil leaves show high atmospheric carbon spurred ancient ‘global greening’

5 months ago
Charles Rotter
Global Greening

Greening the planet and slouching towards Paris?

8 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Global Greening

Another New Study Says Warming And CO2-Induced Greening Leads To COOLING Of Land Surface Temperatures

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Rare earths first? Or last?

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Canada is Warming at Only 1/2 the Rate of Climate Model Simulations

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
UHI

A New Look at the Urban Heat Island Effect

13 hours ago
Andy May
%d bloggers like this: