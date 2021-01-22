Climate Models

Canada is Warming at Only 1/2 the Rate of Climate Model Simulations

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
32 Comments

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

January 21st, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

As part of my Jan. 19 presentation for Friends of Science about there being no climate emergency, I also examined surface temperature in Canada to see how much warming there has been compared to climate models.

Canada has huge year-to-year variability in temperatures due to its strong continental climate. So, to examine how observed surface temperature trends compare to climate model simulations, you need many of those simulations, each of which exhibits its own large variability.

I examined the most recent 30-year period (1991-2020), using a total of 108 CMIP5 simulations from approximately 20 different climate models, and computed land-surface trends over the latitude bounds of 51N to 70N, and longitude bounds 60W to 130W, which approximately covers Canada. For observations, I used the same lat/lon bounds and the CRUTem5 dataset, which is heavily relied upon by the UN IPCC and world governments. All data were downloaded from the KNMI Climate Explorer.

First let’s examine the annual average temperature departures from the 1981-2010 average, for the average of the 108 model simulations compared to the observations. We see that Canada has been warming at only 50% the rate of the average of the CMIP5 models; the linear trends are +0.23 C/decade and +0.49 C/decade, respectively. Note that in 7 of the last 8 years, the observations have been below the average of the models.

Fig. 1. Yearly temperature departures 1991-2020 from the 1981-2010 mean in Canada in observations (blue) versus the average of 108 CMIP5 climate model simulations (red). The +/-1 standard deviation bars indicate the variability among the 108 individual model simulations.

Next, I show the individual models’ trends compared to the observed trends, with a histogram of the ranked values from the least warming to the most warming, 1991-2020.

Fig. 2. Ranked Canada surface temperature trends (1991-2020) for the 108 model simulations and the observations.

Note that the 93.5% of the model simulations have warmer temperature trends than the observations exhibit.

These results from Canada are generally consistent with the results I have found in the Midwest U.S. in the summertime, where the CMIP5 models warm, on average, 4 times faster than the observations (since 1970), and 6 times faster in a limited number of the newer CMIP6 model simulations.

Implications

The Paris Climate Accords, among other national and international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, assume warming estimates which are approximately the average of the various climate models. Thus, these results impact directly on those proposed energy policy decisions.

As you might be aware, proponents of those climate models often emphasize the general agreement between the models and observations over a long period of time, say since 1900.

But this is misleading.

We would expect little anthropogenic global warming signal to emerge from the noise of natural climate variability until (approximately) the 1980s. This is for 2 reasons: There was little CO2 emitted up through the 1970s, and even as the emissions rose after the 1940s the cooling effect of anthropogenic SO2 emissions was canceling out much of that warming. This is widely agreed to by climate modelers as well.

Thus, to really get a good signal of global warming — in both observations and models — we should be examining temperature trends since approximately the 1980s. That is, only in the decades since the 1980s should we be seeing a robust signal of anthropogenic warming against the background of natural variability, and without the confusion (and uncertainty) in large SO2 emissions in the mid-20th century.

And as each year passes now, the warming signal should grow slightly stronger.

I continue to contend that climate models are now producing at least twice as much warming as they should, probably due to an equilibrium climate sensitivity which is about 2X too high in the climate models. Given that the average CMIP6 climate sensitivity is even larger than in CMIP5 — approaching 4 deg. C — it will be interesting to see if the divergence between models and observations (which began around the turn of the century) will continue into the future.

griff
January 22, 2021 6:15 am

Hmmm… but what about ARCTIC Canada?

David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 7:11 am

What about Arctic Canada?

tree-stump-climate.jpg
Gerald Machnee
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 7:14 am

Good question, Griff. I thought you had it solved.
First, it is not warming 2-3 times as fast as the rest of the world that the fear mongers say but cannot prove.
Now, Griff, where is your analysis??????

LdB
Reply to  Gerald Machnee
January 22, 2021 7:35 am

The starving polar bear ate his analysis … besides one does not need evidence you just have to feel the eco guilt.

Gerald Machnee
Reply to  LdB
January 22, 2021 8:28 am

That’ right. With the increase in Polar Bears, you cannot leave your work in the igloo.

Climate believer
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 7:47 am

70°N is about 450km inside the Arctic circle. There’s a lot of arctic Canada included in this analysis.

Survey area canada.png
Mathieu Simoneau
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 7:50 am

I’m sure you can find some places in Canada you can cherry pick to show how the models are real.

Political Junkie
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 7:57 am

One of the frauds perpetrated by the “Canada in a Changing Climate” report is that the Canadian Arctic is warming three times as fast as the globe.

This is a comparison of Canada’s Arctic LAND temperature to the global LAND/OCEAN average.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 8:10 am

It’s warming, but not as fast as the models predict.

alastair gray
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 8:21 am

Hi Griff I just elsewhere onthis post uploaded a DropBox link with every Temperature record I could find on the GISS Website a couple of years ago. Have a look and give me the benefit of your learned opinion

Anti-griff
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 8:22 am

griff, why not suggest that Mikey Mann be called on to propose a solution?

Derg
Reply to  griff
January 22, 2021 8:29 am

Griff why do you want people to be cold?

All the Canadian climate refugees are in FL right now.

Kpar
January 22, 2021 6:22 am

It figures, the folks who really COULD use some Global Warming aren’t getting it…

Scissor
Reply to  Kpar
January 22, 2021 6:38 am

Some say Canada is getting it good and hard.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/01/21/keystone-pipeline-biden-canada-trudeau-wrong-foot/

Derg
Reply to  Scissor
January 22, 2021 8:30 am

That is so sad…what a stupid decision.

Dave-E
January 22, 2021 6:23 am

Another model prediction trashed by reality. I was surprised to read recently that a different climate change prediction used 27 models to get it wrong. One would think, in light of the absolutism and claimed certainty coming the climate crisis crowd, that given such “consensus” models would start to consolidate. Instead proliferation seems to be the rule.

Scissor
Reply to  Dave-E
January 22, 2021 6:40 am

What happens if the models are backcast by 90 years or so?

Richard Page
Reply to  Scissor
January 22, 2021 7:31 am

Then they’re 90 years behind the times and equally worthless for that reason. Models are only useful if they can project an accurate analysis of what will happen. There’s no point to a model that has been running for a few years and has already diverged wildly from real world observations.

Len Werner
January 22, 2021 6:46 am

There’s something a bit odd about starting at 51N, seeing as 95% of Canadians live south of that latitude.

Also–someone might do an analysis of Siberia this winter; there are large areas that have been below -50C, and some below -60C, for extended periods of time. All it would take is a few changes in circulation patterns for that to shift over to Canada. I hope it stays where it is. But the plight of permafrost in Siberia seems to be just fine.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Len Werner
January 22, 2021 7:17 am

Since there is a nice straight line at 49 for a good bit, that would seem to be the place to start.

ResourceGuy
January 22, 2021 6:54 am

Half-speed warming will not do when you need full-speed emergency for full-carbon tax revenue lust. It also strains the media story line themes and political talking points.

ResourceGuy
January 22, 2021 7:04 am

Maybe climate science needs to learn curvilinear fitting.

Political Junkie
January 22, 2021 7:12 am

Looking at the broadened uncertainty range in the Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity estimate in AR6, I calculated the probable impact of the Canadian Federal Carbon Tax on global temperatures.

The governments predicts a 80 – 90 megatonne reduction in emissions by 2022. A questionable assumption that will be impossible to verify.

The optimistic case will result in a global temperature reduction of 0.00027⁰C / year.

The pessimistic case is 0.000077⁰C / year.

These are equivalent to one degree Celsius in 3,729 and 13,021 years respectively.

Who’s going to tell the Canadian taxpayers?

Gerald Machnee
January 22, 2021 7:17 am

Thanks, Roy.
Now to see what the warmistas will say here.
The Environment Canada analysis starts in 1948 during a cooler period. They ignored the warmer 1930’s and 1940’s so they get a higher fictional warming. That is what was presented to Trudeau right after the election in 2015 before they sent 300 people to Paris.

EdB
Reply to  Gerald Machnee
January 22, 2021 7:40 am

That report (Canada’s Changing Climate Report 2019), is a travesty to science, and a big con on Canadians. Once you see the cherry pick, you know they are lying to you. That takes 30 seconds.

Gordon A. Dressler
January 22, 2021 7:33 am

Bad Canada! . . . bad, bad Canada!!

Richard Page
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
January 22, 2021 8:24 am

I just have this image now of Celine Dion being spanked!

Lance
January 22, 2021 7:35 am

I have been recording Temps for environment Canada for over 30 years, just south of a large urban area. My station has risen .1C during that time….the town i live in, population has risen from 3000 to 30,000 during that time frame…draw your own conclusions

MarkW
January 22, 2021 7:35 am

Is there anyplace on the planet that is warming as fast as the models predict? Much less faster.

alastair gray
January 22, 2021 8:16 am

It is always instructive to look at data as close to source as possible. A couple of years ago I downloaded from GISS all the thermometer plots for the following areas as a set of PDF files

1) All Arctic thermometers
2) All Antarctic Thermometers
3) All Canada Thermometers
4) All North Sea Thermometers
5)All Alpine thermometers

They can be viewed at the following link

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mszpqay4vl9d3mn/AADYnvNvnHy7_vlYkYada6FHa?dl=0

Surprising how few hockey sticks one sees and lots of warm 1930s stuff all over the polar regions

ScienceABC123
January 22, 2021 8:19 am

I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating…

“The biggest problem with computer models is getting them to match-up with reality.” – ScienceABC123

Gerald Machnee
January 22, 2021 8:35 am

When I just look at the chart posted by Roy, something obvious pops up. Roy used 30 years in coming up with a straight line which suggests temperatures are increasing.
However, if you chop off the first 5-7 years, you get a curve which suggests temperatures peaked 10-15 years ago. So we are actually COOLING!!!

