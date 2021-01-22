UHI

A New Look at the Urban Heat Island Effect

Andy May
By Andy May

Nicola Scafetta has just published a new paper in Climate Dynamics examining evidence of the urban heat island (UHI) effect (Scafetta, 2021). The paper is not paywalled and can be downloaded here. In summary, Scafetta shows that part of the recent warming shown in the HadCRUT 4 global temperature record may be due to the UHI effect. He uses an analysis of diurnal maximum (Tmax) and minimum (Tmin) temperatures, climate model output, and a comparison of sea surface temperatures (SST) to land temperatures to estimate the possible influence on the HadCRUT 4 record.

The various land temperature records are not specifically corrected for the UHI effect, instead NOAA and the Hadley Climatic Research Centre rely on homogeneity algorithms to smooth through anomalies. NOAA calls their homogenization process “PHA” and the Hadley Centre’s algorithm is similar, see this post or Menne and Williams’ 2009 article (Menne & Williams, 2009a) for a discussion of temperature homogenization. While these algorithms do lower the temperature in the cities, they also raise temperatures in the rural areas around the cities. To make matters worse, the past 70 years have been a period of rapid population growth and increasing urbanization. The world population has grown from 2.5 billion people in 1950 to 7.5 billion in 2020. The UHI in London has been estimated to be as much as 2.8°C in the summers between 1990 and 2006.

UHI causes Tmin to rise more than Tmax and it causes the diurnal temperature range (DTR) to decrease with time. Scafetta uses the Hadley Climatic Research Unit temperature records (HadCRUT) and the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 5 (CMIP5) data to examine this problem. He compares an ensemble mean of the CMIP5 Tmax and Tmin data to the HadCRUT data and examines the differences between them.

The CMIP5 models have been tuned to the HadCRUT global and regional anomalies, so local anomalies, like UHI may be visible in maps of the difference between the two datasets. The CMIP5 models do not parameterize cities, so differences over cities, and surrounding areas, might indicate UHI influence remaining in the HadCRUT record.

Figure 1. These are the global Tmax (red) and Tmin (blue) anomalies from HadCRUT (A) and CMIP5 (B). The differences are shown in C and D. Source: (Scafetta, 2021).

Figure 1 compares the global Tmin (blue) and Tmax (red) anomaly records from HadCRUT4 to the CMIP5 ensemble mean values that Scafetta used in his study. The records are anomalies from 1945-1954. Comparing the decades 1945-1954 and 2005-2014, the Tmin-Tmax (DTR) differences are different. The HadCRUT4 DTR is 0.25 and the CMIP5 DTR is 0.1. In both cases Tmin warmed more than Tmax.

Figure 2 shows how the Tmin-Tmax anomaly differences are distributed in the HadCRUT4 dataset.

Figure 2. Global distribution of HadCRUT Tmin-Tmax anomalies (DTR). Orange, purple and reds mean that Tmin is warming faster than Tmax. White areas, including the oceans have no Tmin and Tmax data. (Scafetta, 2021).

As you can see in Figure 2, most of the land areas show a positive value, meaning Tmin is rising faster than Tmax. The HadCRUT data shown in Figure 2 show that large areas in North America and Asia have Tmin increasing much faster than Tmax. This is most apparent in the rapidly urbanizing China and in the growth areas of the United States and Canada.

In Figure 3 we see how the CMIP5 ensemble Tmin -Tmax (DTR) anomalies are distributed. The modeled Tmin-Tmax anomalies are much more subdued and closer to zero than the measured and homogenized values.

Figure 3. Global distribution of CMIP5 Tmin-Tmax anomalies (DTR). At the poles, the far north, and parts of Asia and central Africa show Tmin is warming slightly faster than Tmax. Most of the rest of the world is near zero, including the oceans. (Scafetta, 2021).

Only near the poles do the models show much of an increase in Tmin-Tmax, along with scattered areas in Asia and Africa. Greenland is a large island with a very small population, ~56,000 people, and it shows little difference between the modeled values and the measured values. The actual values vary from -0.2 to 0.2 and the modeled values are between 0 and 0.2.

Scafetta shows with numerous examples “that the land climatic record is affected by significant non-climatic biases.” Tmin and Tmax do not exist in the SST (sea surface temperature) records, but we can compare the SST records to the HadCRUT land records via the CMIP5 model ensemble. When this was done, Scafetta found that, after accounting for the thermodynamic differences between land and ocean, the CMIP5 simulations match the warmer land records, but significantly overestimate the SST. A land simulation of the temperature difference between the 1940 to 1960 average and the 2000-2020 average showed a model to HadCRUT difference of only 0.06°C. Comparing CMIP5 (+0.69°C) to HadSST (+0.41°C) over the oceans, showed a warming of 0.28°C, which is five times higher.

The land temperature warming according to HadCRUT is about one degree from the 1940-1960 period to the 2000-2020 period. If the CMIP5 models and HadSST records are accurate, then the land records have a bias of +0.36°C. This is almost a 60% error. We have discussed the large impact of corrections on the temperature record before, see this post for more on the topic.

Discussion

Scafetta’s study shows a potential systemic bias in the land HadCRUT records. Most of the bias, as shown in Figure 2, is in areas with rapid urban development over the study period of 1940 to 2020. There are other anomalies, the notable one in Bolivia may be due to rapid deforestation in that area. The anomalies in arid parts of North Africa may be due to a reverse urban effect, since in these area’s urbanization may create a cooler area, relative to the surrounding rural areas.

All the data used in the study has error. Definitive conclusions cannot be drawn. But it does seem that the land portion of the HadCRUT 4 record is warmer than it should be, relative to SST. It is also likely that this warm bias has leaked into the CMIP5 models. Recent DTR values (Tmax-Tmin) have decreased more than the CMIP5 models have predicted. This could be a problem with the models in urban areas, or it could be due to the homogenization algorithms used by the Hadley Climatic Research Centre smearing urban heat island warming over large areas. Either way, Scafetta has shown that these datasets are not consistent and, one or more of them, may contain significant systemic bias.

One final point. When the data is corrected for the apparent bias described above, and compared to the independent lower troposphere UAH global mean temperature (Spencer, et al., 2017), we see that the corrected HadCRUT record is closer to it than the original, which is in black, in Figure 4B. This comparison shows that the apparent bias detected by Scafetta’s study has some empirical support.

Figure 4A compares the original HadCRUT 4.6 record, in black, to Scafetta’s corrected one in red. The CMIP5 model ensemble mean, in yellow, is shown along with 106 independent model runs in green. Figures 14A and 14B use the same colors. Figure 14B adds the UAH global lower troposphere average temperature in blue. All curves are anomalies to the 1940-1960 period.

Relative to 1940 to 1960, the original HadCRUT curve shows 0.59°C of warming and 0.48°C using Scafetta’s corrections. The UAH record shows 0.44°C. The CMIP5 climate models show 0.78°C of warming.

It is possible, according to Scafetta’s correction, that non-climatic biases may have contributed a fifth of the reported HadCRUT global warming since 1940-1960. It is also possible that the CMIP5 climate models may overestimate warming by a third. These are significant problems.

Figure 4. Graph A shows the individual model runs in green the CMIP 5 mean in yellow, the HadCRUT record, uncorrected in black, and the corrected HadCRUT record in red. B shows the same HadCRUT corrected record in red, the UAH lower troposphere record in blue and the original HadCRUT record in black. The red and black lines in A & B are the same.

Works Cited

Menne, M., & Williams, C. (2009a). Homogenization of Temperature Series via Pairwise Comparisons. Journal of Climate, 22(7), 1700-1717. Retrieved from https://journals.ametsoc.org/jcli/article/22/7/1700/32422

Scafetta, N. (2021, January 17). Climate Dynamics. Retrieved from https://doi.org/10.1007/s00382-021-05626-x

Spencer, R., Christy, J., Braswell, W. (2017), UAH Version 6 global Satellite Temperature Products: Methodology and Results, Asia-Pac J Atmos Sci 53:121-130.

lee
January 22, 2021 2:25 am

I am trying but I just can’t see UHI having an effect in Central or Northern Australia.

poly
Reply to  lee
January 22, 2021 3:08 am

lee,
these weather stations are all situated at airports or settlements – the only places to have paving, new buildings and aircraft/equipment.

lee
Reply to  poly
January 22, 2021 3:44 am

There is nothing of signicance in either Central or Northern Australia.

LdB
Reply to  lee
January 22, 2021 4:57 am

There are 21 sites in the whole of Northern Territory and a perhaps maybe six more depending how you want to define Central Australia all with fractured record histories. The area you are talking about will be 2-3 million km² the whole area really needs to be ignored.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  lee
January 22, 2021 3:25 am

I see that as a mystery also. The northern Russia (on the Kara Sea) anomaly makes perfect sense. Oil was discovered there after the war and there are large communities of workers building lots of infrastructure all over the place. But, I’m not sure what is going on in Australia. The Alaska anomaly is also easy to explain.

Archer
Reply to  lee
January 22, 2021 4:33 am

Unless it’s all smeared out, sorry, “homogenised” from a single weather station in cairns.

Ron Long
January 22, 2021 2:29 am

Thanks, Andy, interesting presentation of data utilizing the Scafetta report as a start point. I note that the upward trend in global temperatures start at around 1980, directly following the alarm in the 1970’s about a new glacial cycle starting. The whole mess of CAGW looks to be a normal climate cycle with both UHI added and some misconduct to spice it up.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
January 22, 2021 3:17 am

Well said.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Ron Long
January 22, 2021 4:37 am

“The whole mess of CAGW looks to be a normal climate cycle with both UHI added and some misconduct to spice it up.”

I think that sums it up nicely.

paranoid goy
January 22, 2021 3:21 am

How come I see data agreement until about ’60, then things suddenly become ,er…competitive? Did the holy profits of doom of the seventies start manipulating the data in the ’60s already, or is this like cancer; “we find it more because we test more” while inventing ever more complex reasons and ever more profitable non-solutions?

Tom Abbott
Reply to  paranoid goy
January 22, 2021 4:52 am

Your mistake is in considering the Hockey Stick chart as representing reality.

The real temperature profile of the Earth has the 1930’s as being as hot or hotter than today, and then the temperatures declined from the 1930’s to the late 1970’s, when climate scientists were starting to claim the Earth might be entering a new ice age, and then the temperatures started warming and warmed up to the present day, and we are now currently cooler than it was in the 1930’s.

The Hockey Stick shows just the opposite. It shows a steady increase in temperatures from the 1940’s and practically erases the cold of the 1970’s and shows current temperatures to be much higher than in the Early Twentieth Century.

The Hockey Stick chart was created by Alarmists in order to promote the Human-caused Climate Change scam. They had to artificially eliminate the warmth of the Early Twentieth Century because if it was just as warm then as it is now, then that means CO2 has had little effect on the Earth’s temperatures since there is much more CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere now than there was in the 1930’s, yet it is no warmer now than then. So the alarmists had to erase this obvious obstacle to their Human-caused Climate Change narrative.

Here’s the real surface temperature profile of the Earth (below), represented by the regional US surface temperature chart which shows the warmth of the Early Twentieth Century and the cold of the late 1970’s. These inflection points have been bastardized in the Hockey Stick chart to make it appear that the Earth’s temperatures are at the warmest point in human history, but it’s all a Big Lie, supported only by a computer-generated Hockey Stick chart.

comment image

And here’s a comparison of the US regional chart with a bogus, bastardized Hockey Stick chart:

http://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/hansen_07/

The Hockey Stick chart is the ONLY “evidence” the alarmists have to promote their scheme and it’s all made up out of thin air in their computers, and does not resemble any written temperature record of the past.

TheFinalNail
January 22, 2021 4:23 am

Re Fig. 4: this says the black line represents the “HadCRUT4 global temperature” record. It clearly shows 2020 as the warmest full year in that record. Yet according to the HadCRUT4 source data that isn’t right; 2016 was the warmest year, 2020 second: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut4/data/current/time_series/HadCRUT.4.6.0.0.annual_ns_avg.txt

Andy May
Author
Reply to  TheFinalNail
January 22, 2021 4:58 am

I don’t know for sure, but Nicola submitted the paper for peer review in September and it was published in January, so he couldn’t have used a full year of data for 2020. It wasn’t available.

Tom Abbott
January 22, 2021 4:33 am

From the article: “If the CMIP5 models and HadSST records are accurate,”

They are not accurate. They are at complete odds to the written regional surface temperature charts which all show it was just as warm in the Early Twentieth Century as it is today.

If you look at a temperature chart and it does not show the Early Twentieth Century to be as warm as today, then you are looking at a bogus, bastardized, modern-era Hockey Stick chart which is a false represenation of the Earth’s temperatures.

That’s not to say it is not useful to poke holes in the Hockey Stick chart as it exists. But still, we have to keep in mind that the Hockey Stick chart does not represent reality. It’s a figment of Alarmist imagination.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Tom Abbott
January 22, 2021 4:59 am

Inconsistencies are important for sure. One of Nicola’s talents is showing them clearly.

commieBob
January 22, 2021 4:45 am

My brain is foggy this morning but, for whatever reason, this article seems relevant. It points out that the warming in the United States has predominantly been in the night.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by commieBob
Andy May
Author
Reply to  commieBob
January 22, 2021 5:01 am

Yep, night time temperatures are rising faster over most of the world. Winter temperatures are also rising faster than summer temperatures. Tropical temperatures are barely rising. Hmmm, is this anything to worry about?

Ian Magness
January 22, 2021 5:00 am

Yet again, Andy May plays an absolute blinder with this article. My respect for the man rises ever further. In my opinion, the key take-away point that he makes is that the climatariat DOES NOT remove heat from the UHI’d temperature records that they use for modelling – they simply spread excess heat from known UHI’d sites around other nearby weather station records. This really is a show-stopper for me and completely invalidates so much modelled garbage (at least in terms of historic data presentation) produced to say that our world is warming due to CO2. If the effect was trivial (say, 0.001C), you could cry “irrelevant”. May, however, implies that the error creates a significant fraction of the overall supposed global warming. It is thus far too important just to homogenise away.

