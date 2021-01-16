Climate Communications

This Tuesday, Jan. 19: Dr. Roy Spencer’s Friends of Science Society Livestream Talk: ‘Why There Is No Climate Emergency’

56 mins ago
Charles Rotter
2 Comments

Reposted from Dr. Spencer’s Blog

January 15th, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

On Tuesday evening, January 19, at 8 p.m. CST there will be a 30 minute livestream presentation where I cover the most important reasons why there is no climate emergency. I just reviewed the video and I am very satisfied with it.

In only 1/2 hour I cover what I consider to be the most important science issues, the disinformation campaign that spreads climate hysteria, some of the harm that will be caused by forcing expensive and unreliable renewable energy upon humanity, and the benefits of more CO2 in the atmosphere.

You can go to the FoS website for more information. The tickets are $15, and I will be doing a live Q&A after the event.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Old.George
January 16, 2021 6:17 am

Just suppose that CO2 strongly influences Climate Change. Perhaps it acts like a volatile organic compound which enhances cloud formation leading to global cooling stronger than its greenhouse effect.

0
Reply
Randy Stubbings
January 16, 2021 6:22 am

I signed up a couple months ago… looking forward to your presentation.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Communications

Speculation on ice-trapped whales: science-based fiction vs. dishonest science

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

Lancing the Lancet’s global-warming pustule

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Communications

Guardian: Rein in Advertising to Save the World from Climate Change

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications

Five rules for evidence communication

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Communications

This Tuesday, Jan. 19: Dr. Roy Spencer’s Friends of Science Society Livestream Talk: ‘Why There Is No Climate Emergency’

56 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Greenland ice sheet

Greenland melting likely increased by bacteria in sediment

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Technology

Army scientists pick top 10 coolest advances of 2020

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

Polar bears can come ashore any time of year and cause trouble: a timely reminder

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: