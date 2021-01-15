Tesla

US Government Urges Tesla to Recall 158,000 Vehicles Over Safety Fears

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

An alleged computer hardware design defect in 158,000 Tesla Model S & X vehicles will cause important systems such as windshield de-fogging, turn signals, and the rear view cameras to malfunction after five to six years, according to the US Department of Transport.

Watchdog urges Tesla to recall 158,000 Model S, X cars to fix knackered NAND flash that borks safety features

Firmware updates aren’t enough to tackle worn-out memory

Katyanna Quach Thu 14 Jan 2021 // 23:40 UTC

The US Department of Transport has recommended Tesla recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles after an investigation found worn-out NAND flash memory can cause the cars’ rearview cameras to fail.

The dept’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a probe into Tesla’s failing digital storage in June. In November, it concluded Model S and Model X vehicles built between 2012 and 2018, are at risk of several issues, ranging from the rearview cameras blacking out and an inability to defog windshields, as well as the loss of turn signal chimes and other audio alerts.

The problems all stem from the hardware that powers the car’s infotainment system, also known as the media control unit (MCU): it includes an Nvidia Tegra 3 system-on-chip with 8GB of eMMC NAND storage. Over the course of five or six years, according to the NHTSA, this consumer-grade flash reaches its program-erase cycle limit. They will be unable to reliably store data, and this renders some of the car’s functions inoperable when the MCU fails.

“ODI has tentatively concluded that the failure of the media control unit (MCU) constitutes a defect related to motor vehicle safety,” the office’s director said in a letter addressed to the electric car maker’s legal department.

“Accordingly, ODI requests that Tesla initiate a recall to notify all owners, purchasers, and dealers of the subject vehicles of this safety defect and provide a remedy, in accordance with the requirements of the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, 49 U.S.C. §§ 30118-30120.”

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2021/01/14/tesla_nand_recall/

The US Department of Transport investigation was triggered by 16,000 consumer requests for service from people experiencing the problems described, so this seems to be more than a hypothetical problem.

Flash memory retains its data even when the power is switched off, but there is a limit to how many times that data can be changed. The alleged problem occurred because Tesla apparently opted to use cheap consumer grade flash memory, instead of more expensive but more durable alternatives.

Although Tesla is not legally obliged to action the US Department of Transport’s recall request, there will likely be a lot of pressure on Tesla to comply. I cannot imagine tort lawyers ignoring this recall recommendation, if someone gets hurt because of a safety failure.

7 Comments
CokMosby
January 15, 2021 10:06 am

That defect is definitely dangerous. Tesla cars have been rated as just about the most unreliable by one consumer rating agency. I remember one horror story of the repair costs for an insignificant dent in the wheel well – two days labor and over $10,000 for the repair, which an insurance company refused to pay.

shrnfr
Reply to  CokMosby
January 15, 2021 10:18 am

If you want to drive a Tesla, and you can do your own repair work, I suspect that you can do the old army jeep thing. Buy two of them and make one of them. They are quite cheap in the post accident market due to the repair difficulty. The insurance folks just plain total them and sell the carcass.

The “defect” is a well known property of flash memory. You only get so many write cycles on a cell before the cell goes bad. SSD disks get around this to some degree why having the usual spares and then swapping them in as tracks start to get errors. It was totally predictable when the design was made. It should require the replacement of a inexpensive part, but if that part is soldered into a rather tough thing to replace, it will cost lots of labor.

Those things are designed to not have “user serviceable” parts to allow rapid assembly.

Vuk
Reply to  CokMosby
January 15, 2021 10:37 am

Less than a year ago the Business Insider published an analysis of Tesla cars’ safety, worth reading if you consider buying one.
https://www.businessinsider.com/why-tesla-cars-catch-on-fire-2019-4?r=US&IR=T

ResourceGuy
January 15, 2021 10:19 am

How about a freeze on their use of tax credits “out of an abundance of caution” as they say in NY.

TonyG
January 15, 2021 10:36 am

Now imagine if one of the “important systems” was the driving computer.

And people wonder why I’m so against the idea of self-driving cars.

T. C. Clark
January 15, 2021 10:47 am

REMOVE ALL SUBSIDIES…LET THE SUCKERS BUY THESE THINGS. Progressive Norway is the no. one EV market percent wise and Tesla is not real popular…maybe 10% of market……would Tesla really want his name being used on this thing?

Javert Chip
January 15, 2021 11:05 am

Ok, ok, ok; I get this isn’t a good think for Tesla to have done.

However, it’s funny to see “loss of turn signal chimes” classed as an Armageddon event.

