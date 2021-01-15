hurricanes

Record Atlantic Hurricane Season?

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

JANUARY 15, 2021

From Not A Lot Of People Know That

By Paul Homewood

image

https://theconversation.com/the-2020-atlantic-hurricane-season-was-a-record-breaker-and-its-raising-more-concerns-about-climate-change-150495

There has been much alarum about last year being a “record Atlantic hurricane season”. As I pointed out at the time, the claim was based on the number of named tropical storms, which includes both hurricanes and weaker storms. The number of Atlantic hurricanes alone was not a record.

Because of a tendency to name all sorts of small storms nowadays, not to mention the ability of satellites to spot them, the claim was always a spurious one.

Now we fortunately have the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) data available for the year, the claim is proven to be nonsensical and deceitful.

Briefly, ACE is a measurement of the intensity of the intensity and duration of Tropical Storms and Cyclones. [Tropical Cyclone is a generic name for storms which are called hurricanes in the Atlantic and typhoons in the W Pacific].

Reliable data for the Atlantic, both number of storms and ACE, is only available since the era of satellites in 1966, as NOAA explain:

image

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd-faq/#tcs-to-1930

However, scientists at the Hurricane Research Division of NOAA have diligently examined older meteorological records to re-analyse hurricanes prior to 1966 – details here.

This allows us to make much more meaningful long term comparisons. Their data shows that last year was a long way from being a record hurricane season, or tropical storm for that matter.

In terms of ACE, it was only the 10th strongest, The record year was 1933.

image

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd-faq/#tcs-to-1930

http://climatlas.com/tropical/

There is a clear cyclical pattern, with more intense activity in the 1930 to 1970 period, less between 1970 and late 1990s, and an increase since. This is directly related to the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO), a natural cycle which switches from warm to cool over a 50 to 60 year cycle. It was in warm phase in the 1930s to 60s, and has also been in warm mode since the mid 1990s.

https://psl.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/gcos_wgsp/tsanalysis.pl?tstype1=91&tstype2=0&year1=&year2=&itypea=0&axistype=0&anom=0&plotstyle=0&climo1=&climo2=&y1=&y2=&y21=&y22=&length=&lag=&iall=0&iseas=0&mon1=0&mon2=11&Submit=Calculate+Results

NOAA explain the relationship between AMO and Atlantic hurricane activity:

image

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/phod/faq/amo_faq.php

It is also worth pointing out that hurricane activity, even after re-analysis, still likely under records  hurricane activity prior to the satellite era. Chris Landsea of the National Hurricane Centre, who has carried out much of the re-analysis work, explained in his paper, Reanalysis of the 1921–30 Atlantic Hurricane Database,

image

Note how the names of Emmanuel and Mann crop up!

In reality, we are never going to be able to record all of the hurricane activity in the past, as we can now. Nevertheless, it is manifestly clear that there is nothing unprecedented about either last year’s hurricane activity, or that of other recent years.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
January 15, 2021 2:08 pm

Hurricanes and Storms will break my bones but names will never hurt me,

1
Reply
Jim Steele
January 15, 2021 2:17 pm

Thanks Paul, Good article!

1
Reply
SMC
January 15, 2021 2:27 pm

“…there is nothing unprecedented about either last year’s hurricane activity, or that of other recent years.”

I disagree. The MSM’s chicken little wailing and gnashing of teeth is continually reaching record new and unprecedented heights.

5
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  SMC
January 15, 2021 2:36 pm

Chickens have teeth?

1
Reply
SMC
Reply to  Gregory Woods
January 15, 2021 2:43 pm

Chickens have teeth?”

﻿Of course. Just like frogs have very fine hair.

1
Reply
tomwys
January 15, 2021 2:38 pm

The warming AMO is poised to begin its declining phase. Counterintuitively, we can expect Hurricane strikes on the US East Coast to increase as a result. Weaker storms, forming with less oceanic heating, will be marching westward across the Atlantic and will become hurricanes later in their life. Coriolis effects diminish with lesser storm strength, contributing to the situation of slower northward turns, allowing the US East Coast to become a proportionately larger target zone.

1
Reply
dh-mtl
January 15, 2021 3:43 pm

There is a very good correlation between annual ACE (Global) and ENSO (13 mo Centered Average centered on August of the same year). R=0.54, R^2=0.29. Because the variations are coincidental, it looks like ACE and ENSO both have a common driver.

It also looks as if the ACE (Global) cycle follows the solar cycle with a delay of about 5 years, i.e. peak cyclone activity followed the peaks in the last three solar cycles with a delay of about 5 years..

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

hurricanes

North Pacific “Hurricanes”

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
hurricanes

Global Hurricane Activity Below Average In 2020

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
hurricanes

How Busy Was the 2020 Hurricane Season?

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
hurricanes

HURRICANE SEASON 2020 UPDATE (11/29/2020)

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

hurricanes

Record Atlantic Hurricane Season?

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Tesla

US Government Urges Tesla to Recall 158,000 Vehicles Over Safety Fears

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Antarctic

The CO2 Kink; Firn to Ice Transition

11 hours ago
Andy May
Science

The Eukaryotic Nucleus May Derive from a Giant Virus

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: