Aerosols Climate Models Wildfires

UW Researchers Find Wildfire Smoke is More Cooling on Climate Than Computer Models Assume

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

From University of Wyoming

January 12, 2021

The UW Mobile Lab measures biomass burning smoke in Wyoming from a couple of years ago. This is an example of the type of field measurement that was used to compare with the computer models. Hunter Brown, a recent UW Ph.D. graduate in atmospheric science, was the lead author of a paper that revealed that smoke from wildfires has more of a cooling effect on the atmosphere than computer models assume. (Rachel Edie Photo)

A study of biomass burning aerosols led by University of Wyoming researchers revealed that smoke from wildfires has more of a cooling effect on the atmosphere than computer models assume.

“The study addresses the impact of wildfires on global climate, and we extensively used the NCAR-Wyoming supercomputer (Cheyenne),” says Shane Murphy, a UW associate professor of atmospheric science. “Also, the paper used observations from UW and other teams around the world to compare to the climate model results. The main conclusion of the work is that wildfire smoke is more cooling than current models assume.”

Murphy was a contributing author of a paper, titled “Biomass Burning Aerosols in Most Climate Models Are Too Absorbing,” that was published Jan. 12 (today) in Nature Communications, an open-access journal that publishes high-quality research from all areas of the natural sciences. Papers published by the journal represent important advances of significance to specialists within each field.

Hunter Brown, who graduated from UW in fall 2020 with a Ph.D. in atmospheric science, was the paper’s lead author. Other contributors to the paper included researchers from Texas A&M University; North Carolina A&T State University; the University of Georgia; the Finnish Meteorological Institute; the Center for International Climate and Environmental Science, and Norwegian Meteorological Institute, both in Oslo, Norway; the University of Reading in the United Kingdom; North-West University in South Africa; the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, China; and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Wash.

The composition, size and mixing state of biomass burning aerosols determine the optical properties of smoke plumes in the atmosphere which, in turn, are a major factor in dictating how these aerosols perturb the energy balance in the atmosphere.

“We found that many of the most advanced climate models simulate biomass burning aerosols or smoke that is darker, or more light absorbing, than what we see in observations,” says Brown, of Juneau, Alaska. “This has implications for the climate predictions made by these models.”

two people in plane cockpit, seen from behind
The National Science Foundation/National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF/NCAR) C-130 aircraft measures biomass burning smoke during the WE-CAN (Western Wildfire Experiment for Cloud Chemistry, Aerosol Absorption and Nitrogen) field campaign in 2018. (Shane Murphy Photo)

Observations and models used in the study covered a wide temporal range. Africa, South America and Southeastern Asia, in addition to boreal fire regions, were chosen because these are the largest contributors to biomass burning smoke emissions in the world, Brown says.

The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)-Wyoming Supercomputing Center (NWSC) in Cheyenne was used for all of the data processing and the model sensitivity simulations, Brown says. Some of the other model data used for comparison in this study were generated elsewhere.

“When we compare global observations of wildfire smoke to simulated wildfire smoke from a collection of climate models, the vast majority of the models have smoke that is more light absorbing than the observations,” Brown explains. “This means that more energy from the sun is going toward warming the atmosphere in these models, as opposed to what we see in these field campaigns and laboratory studies, which report less absorbing smoke that has more of a cooling effect by scattering light away from the Earth and back to space.” 

How absorbing these aerosols are in the atmosphere depends on the type of fuel that is burning, as well as the climate of the fire region. Generally, hot, dry grassland fires in Africa and Australia tend to have much darker smoke, which is more absorbing, while cooler, wetter boreal forest fires in North America and Northern Asia tend to have much brighter smoke, which is less absorbing.

Full article here.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steven Curtis Lohr
January 12, 2021 6:24 pm

Well, that’s some kind of “feed back”, I would think. Gets too hot, makes fire, atmosphere cools. Just a thought. I wonder if it has happened before.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
January 12, 2021 6:32 pm

Any solar the smoke reflects results in local cooling. Any solar the smoke absorbs also contributes to cooling since about half of what it absorbs is emitted up into space and does not otherwise affect the surface.

1
Reply
Tim Gorman
January 12, 2021 6:34 pm

The computer programmers and mathematicians building these climate computer models need to get out of their basements once in a while and experience the real world. That’s how engineering judgement gets developed.

The smoke from several of the wildfires wound up in the skies over Kansas. That haze was WHITE, not black or grey. It wasn’t much different in color from water vapor generated clouds.

Grassland fires on the Kansas prairie generally produce white smoke once you are a few miles away from the burn. The darker particles precipitate (is that the right word?) out pretty quickly since they are typically heavier.

0
Reply
commieBob
January 12, 2021 6:43 pm

This is not necessarily good news. The alarmists can claim that global warming would be worse if not for forest fires.

If I recall correctly, ‘they’ were claiming that Chinese pollution explained why their global warming predictions hadn’t eventuated.

0
Reply
RickWill
January 12, 2021 6:56 pm

The global energy balance is thermostatically controlled. Heat loss drops off dramatically once sea ice forms at -2C and heat uptake drops off dramatically once sea surface reaches 28C. Open ocean surface loses heat once the temperature exceeds 29C meaning there are only a few nooks and crannies of the ocean surface warmer than 29C where the cloudburst cycle is disrupted by local topography.

The only influence on the global energy balance with regard to land is a portion of the land falling precipitation as it reflects the energy extracted from the oceans by way of evaporation and then released over land as the water condenses then precipitates.

Smoke has local cooling impact over land. Any loss of energy uptake in the oceans due to smoke will be soon compensated by reduction in cloud over tropical oceans.

Climate models are garbage. They are unphysical claptrap based on a fairytale of “Greenhouse Effect”.

0
Reply
John F Hultquist
January 12, 2021 7:24 pm

” … more cooling than current models assume.”

Poor wording. People assume, usually to their detriment.

0
Reply
RelPerm
January 12, 2021 7:26 pm

These UW Cowpersons (to be politically correct) are obviously WRONG! Didn’t they get the memo that catastrophic alarmist global warming science is settled and all research results must conform with existing IPCC models unless CO2 is worse than we thought? Please cancel all future federal funding of this University until they comply.

JBdn & KHrs

/s

0
Reply
Not Chicken Little
January 12, 2021 7:35 pm

Wait, what??? They used actual observations and not dueling computer models to figure this out??? Are actual observations even allowed in “climate science”??? Unless you find a good one-off that supports your theory, of course…

0
Reply
tommyboy
January 12, 2021 7:37 pm

Can the smoke from coal fired power plants be tuned to maximize its cooling effect?
Could enough coal power plants be built in impoverished countries to cool the earth?
Sometimes the solution to a problem is staring you right in the face.

1
Reply
fred250
Reply to  tommyboy
January 12, 2021 7:51 pm

Modern coal powered fire stations don’t put out much smoke.

Smoke is actually mostly particulate matter and aerosols

These are highly controlled in a modern coal fired power station.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by fred250
0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  tommyboy
January 12, 2021 7:52 pm

Also, less Green and more green is good for people and the environment.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by n.n
0
Reply
fred250
January 12, 2021 7:47 pm

How can this possibly be true. ????

Fires also emit HUGE quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere,

…. so SHIRLEY, they must heat everything to 1000ºC+, even after the fire has gone 😉

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models

Inside The Bayesian Priory

2 weeks ago
Willis Eschenbach
Alarmism Climate Models

Study: Dangerous Global Warming Could Occur by 2027

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Models

Of Warm Poles and Cold Tropics

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

Study: “Venus was once more Earth-like, but climate change made it uninhabitable”

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Aerosols Climate Models Wildfires

UW Researchers Find Wildfire Smoke is More Cooling on Climate Than Computer Models Assume

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Sea ice

Nares Strait Ice Arches

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
solar power wind power

Study: Africa’s Green Energy Transition “Unlikely”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science

Impacts of climate change on our water and energy systems: it’s complicated

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: