New analysis highlights importance of groundwater discharge into oceans

53 mins ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

From UC Santa Cruz News Center

A global assessment of the impact of groundwater on ocean chemistry is important for understanding the weathering of rocks and its effects on climate

January 08, 2021

By Tim Stephens

groundwater-discharge-410.jpg
Coastal groundwater discharge can sometimes be seen at low tide as rivulets flowing into the ocean, as on this beach on Oahu. (Photo by Jenny Bernier)
groundwater-discharge-400.jpg
Groundwater discharge flows through the sand on an Oahu beach. A global assessment found groundwater discharge plays a more significant role in ocean chemistry than had been thought. (Photo by Jenny Bernier)
clean-lab-400.jpg
Kimberly Mayfield prepares groundwater samples for lithium isotope analysis in a clean lab at the Czech Geological Survey in Prague. (Photo by Tomas Magna)

An invisible flow of groundwater seeps into the ocean along coastlines all over the world. Scientists have tended to disregard its contributions to ocean chemistry, focusing on the far greater volumes of water and dissolved material entering the sea from rivers and streams, but a new study finds groundwater discharge plays a more significant role than had been thought.

The new findings, published January 8 in Nature Communications, have implications for global models of biogeochemical cycles and for the interpretation of isotope records of Earth’s climate history.

“It’s really hard to characterize groundwater discharge, so it has been a source of uncertainty in the modeling of global cycles,” said first author Kimberley Mayfield, who led the study as a graduate student at UC Santa Cruz. “It took a large effort by researchers around the world who came together to make this happen.”

The researchers focused on five key elements—lithium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, and barium—measuring concentrations and isotope ratios in coastal groundwater at 20 sites around the world, and using previously published data from additional sites.

“Those elements are important because they come from the weathering of rocks, and weathering of silicate rocks accounts for a huge uptake of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over long time scales,” Mayfield explained.

Coauthor Adina Paytan, a research professor in UCSC’s Institute of Marine Sciences, said groundwater is an important source of inputs to the oceans, but has been easy to ignore because it is unseen and hard to measure.

“This is the first global assessment of groundwater discharge for most of these elements,” Paytan said. “This information is useful for our understanding of how weathering of rock is related to climate, not only in the present but also in the past.”

Full article here

Streetcred
January 11, 2021 10:05 pm

Groundwater seeps along the beaches of Cairns, GBR, are huge … bubbling up through the sand when the tide is down !

fred250
January 11, 2021 10:09 pm

All rainfall eventually reaches the sea.

Mr. Lee
January 11, 2021 10:35 pm

is an important source of inputs to the oceans, but has been easy to ignore because it is unseen and hard to measure

Yeah, that’s what we do in physics too…if it’s too small to see or hard to measure, we ignore it. It just seems easier that way \sarc

fred250
January 11, 2021 10:52 pm

This sounds like an interesting study.

I wonder where “climate change” comes into it to get the funding ? 😉

Take Perth for instance, they know the aquifers the can take water from are linked to the sea, that is why they have to be very careful how much they take out (or put back in.)

I suspect they will go with more desal plants as Perth expands, rather than messing with the groundwater too much, even though it would cost more to do desal plants..

