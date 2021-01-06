NASA GISS Director Gavin Schmidt
Ridiculae

Green Matters: Humans are Responsible for 110% of Global Warming

50 mins ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Green Matters is worried that a lot of people doubt we are solely responsible for climate change, but quoting a statement from NASA’s Gavin Schmidt should settle things, right?

Is Humankind Completely Liable for Global Warming? Here’s What Experts Think

BY STEPHANIE OSMANSKI

Despite ongoing research, many still aren’t 100 percent convinced that climate change exists. But if you’re looking for answers on global warming you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out more about humans impact climate change.

According to Carbon Brief, NASA’s Dr. Gavin Schmidt believes humans are responsible for about 110 percent of observed warming. This is a sentiment echoed by the U.S. fourth national climate assessment from 2017, which found that human activities were responsible for anywhere from 93 percent to 123 percent of observed warming from 1951 to 2010.

What can I do to curb climate change?

Some ways to start include installing solar panels or using clean energy providers, using LED light bulbs, washing your laundry with cold water, laying clothes out to dry instead of running the dryer, buying an energy-efficient shower head, washing dishes in the dish washer, and using biodegradable, non-toxic laundry detergent

Abiding by a vegan diet is also thought to be the most effective way to reduce your impact on planet Earth, as per the Guardian. Using public transportation instead of driving, and compositing food scraps helps, too.

Read more: https://www.greenmatters.com/p/climate-change-caused-by-humans

I’m not sure vegetarians have fully considered the surge in climate damaging methane emissions which would occur if everyone went vegan, and started eating more lentils instead of meat. But I’m sure if everyone switched to using an energy efficient shower head it would tip the balance.

James Walter
January 6, 2021 10:13 pm

The Irony, the Irony: “110%” proves they cannot do basic mathematics! So how can anyone trust their “models”



tomwys
Reply to  James Walter
January 6, 2021 10:18 pm

Worry not; people with sufficient mathematical ability do not. They are called “Climate Realists.”



walt
Reply to  James Walter
January 6, 2021 10:36 pm

Exaggeration pleases the media. Honesty is not a virtue with journalists.



Joel O'Bryan
January 6, 2021 10:15 pm

If you really want to be Green with your diet… go Soylent Green.
NY’s Gov Cuomo is filling up the supply side of that equation.



gary
January 6, 2021 10:26 pm

Stephanie sounds like she is 11 and trying to impress teacher.



Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  gary
January 6, 2021 10:45 pm

no doubt she’s the product of a modern liberal arts education. and I couldn’t gaf about her preferred pronouns which she no doubts tells people she meets. It’s a mental illness.



co2isnotevil
January 6, 2021 10:37 pm

Too bad Schmidt refuses to justify the absurdly high sensitivity coming from the UN. The faith based science he proselytizes needs to be exposed as the fraud it really is.



Alexy Scherbakoff
January 6, 2021 10:40 pm

How is a dishwasher more environmentally better than washing by hand?



Chaswarnertoo
January 6, 2021 10:41 pm

🤣😂🤣😂🤣





