Sins of Comission, Sins of Emission

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

As a result of my last post looking at the question of CO2 and COVID, I came up with an interesting question, viz:

What is the lag time between changes in CO2 emissions and Mauna Loa measurements of background CO2?

I didn’t realize what a struggle it would be. I started out looking for weekly CO2 emissions data … ho, ho, ho. Now rightly or wrongly, I consider myself a reasonable searcher for data. But finding weekly emissions data turned out to be a dead end.

So I looked for weekly CO2 data. That took a while, but I finally got weekly Mauna Loa data from NOAA here. With that in hand, I went back to looking for the emissions data … still no joy.

I can’t tell you how many blind alleys I went down without finding sweet Fanny Adams. As a result, after giving vent to a cornucopia of bad words at a remarkable volume, I ended up having to digitize the data from this plot from Nature magazine …

Figure 1. Emissions from 2019 and part of 2020. SOURCE

After digitizing the emissions data, I grouped it into weekly data using the same weeks as the Mauna Loa data. Then I used a cross-correlation to figure out how many weeks there were between the emission of the CO2, and the resulting change in the atmospheric CO2.

Here are the results … which did indeed surprise me …

Figure 2. Standardized CO2 emissions and standardized Mauna Loa CO2 concentration data.

Hmmm … now there are a couple of possibilities. One is that the CO2 emissions and atmospheric CO2 each have an independent annual cycle, and each peaks at different times.

The other is that what we’re seeing above is actually the relationship between emissions and atmospheric CO2. The size of the relationship tends to support the latter. Overall, it takes 2.13 Gt of carbon emitted per 1 ppmv increase in atmospheric CO2. The relationship shown above gives a relationship of 3 Gt of carbon per ppmv, certainly within specs. However, that may just be coincidence.

Now here’s another oddity. Without much thinking about it, I’d always accepted the following explanation for the annual cycle of CO2

There’s more carbon dioxide in the winter and a bit less in the summer. That’s the collective breathing of all the plants in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Plants are accumulating carbon in the spring and summer when they’re active, and they’re releasing carbon back to the air in the fall and winter,”

However, looking at my Figure 2 above, I said … whaa? Does that seem like what I see in my figure?

Fearing I’d made a mistake, I went back to the Mauna Loa data. I averaged all of the individual months, and here’s what I got:

Figure 3. Average monthly CO2 anomaly and NH land temperature index

Curious. CO2 peaks in May, and drops after that. Sure doesn’t seem like “Plants are accumulating carbon in the spring and summer when they’re active” to me. Meteorological spring is March through May, and meteorological summer is June through August.

So according to accepted theory, CO2 levels should drop from March through August … but instead they’re dropping starting in May and don’t start rising until October.

And this doesn’t even take into account the ~ 4 month lag between surface changes and airborne changes shown in Figure 2 … if that’s the case, then a drop starting in May in atmospheric CO2 would correspond to a surface CO2 drop starting in February.

But what do I know, I was born yesterday.

Let me be clear that I take no position on all of this other than to call it most interesting.

My best to all. You’ve no doubt heard about the Lunar New Year? …

Well, this is shaping up to be the Looney New Year, so stay well in these parlous times.

w.

Geoff Sherrington
January 6, 2021 6:14 pm

Hi Willis,
Your frustration with data is similar to mine. Here is what I wrote in May last year.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/22/the-global-co2-lockdown-problem/

There seems to be a determination among keepers of atmospheric CO2 data to play cards close to their chests. The exception I found was Ralph Keeling. Geoff S

Joe Wagner
January 6, 2021 6:20 pm

Well- the lag in the start makes perfect sense.. May is when the sun is almost at its highest in the Northern Hemisphere– when all plants have finally kicked into high production mode.

Also- an October end makes similar sense… with the same conditions… solar intensity (and the summer pattern) doesn’t end until late September/ early October, so your plants are still going to be using the CO2 during this time…

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Joe Wagner
January 6, 2021 6:28 pm

Thanks, Joe. The problem with that is that it assumes that there is an instantaneous change in the background CO2 levels when ground levels change …

w.

Enginer01
Reply to  Joe Wagner
January 6, 2021 6:39 pm

It is important to note that the biologic carbon pump involves phytoplankton which are sensitive to sunlight and water temperature. Most of the earth’s land is in the Northern hemisphere, while most of the water is in the Southern. My understanding is that this is much more significant than tree leaves manufacturing O2 from CO2.
Of interest: file:///K:/temp/sustainability-10-00869.pdf

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Enginer01
January 6, 2021 7:16 pm

Hmmm … interesting. However, the main CO2 sources seem to be in the north.

comment image

w.

John Moore
Reply to  Enginer01
January 6, 2021 7:36 pm

Oceans both lead and buffer atmosphere components.

Scissor
January 6, 2021 6:35 pm

Global man made emissions are only about 4% of natural emissions, i.e. not significant on a short time scale.

John Garrett
January 6, 2021 6:39 pm

Weekly (or any time scale you choose) CO2 emissions? You’ve got to be kidding. Talk about a squishy number! I don’t even want to think about how they (whoever “they” are) come up with it. If I had to guess, I suspect it’s mostly a made-up number.

Do they have green eye-shade wearing clerks buried somewhere in the bowels of The Swamp whose sole purpose in life is to collect and cumulate data reported by fossil-fueled electricity generating plants, refineries, manufacturers, and ___???___ ??

Mr. Eschenbach, please don’t spend any appreciable time (or any time, at all, for that matter) responding to this comment. You do wonderful work; you’ve got better things to do.

Submitted with my highest regard. HNY.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  John Garrett
January 6, 2021 7:09 pm

John, the exact methods that they used to calculate the emissions is spelled out in the Nature article. Since you obviously didn’t bother to read it, why bother to rant about it?

Regards,

w.

gbaikie
January 6, 2021 6:46 pm

What does it say when public data is inaccessible?

RickWill
January 6, 2021 7:01 pm

I expect you will find that the CO2 aligns reasonably well with water vapour. Both reach their peak when the global energy accumulation peaks around April/May. The factors involved here are the exposure of the wet hemisphere to sunlight; the insolation is past its peak for the year and the thermal inertia of the oceans. The accumulated energy is near its peak for the annual cycle.

The sea surface temperature data is noisy, being unreflective of the the thermal energy in the oceans because it peaks in July/August due to the river outflow in the northern hemisphere. That fresh water is already warmer than the ocean it enters and it does not mix well due to its lower density.

DMA
January 6, 2021 7:09 pm

Ole Humlum at his http://www.climate4you.com/ site has been looking at CO2 in the atmosphere for some time and updates his original paper every month. He opens with this:
 

SHORT SUMMARY OF OBSERVATIONS UNTIL NOVEMBER 2020

1: Observed average global air temperature change last 30 years is about +0.15oC per decade. If this change rate remains stable, additional average global air temperature increase by year 2100 will be about +1.2oC.
2: Tide gauges along coasts indicate a typical global sea level increase of about 1-2 mm/yr. Coastal sea level change rate last 100 year has essentially been stable, without recent acceleration. If change rate remains stable, global sea level at coasts will typically increase 8-16 cm by year 2100, although many locations in regions affected by glaciation 20,000 ago, will experience a relative sea level drop.
3: Since 2004 the global oceans above 1900 m depth on average have warmed about 0.07oC. The maximum warming (about 0.2oC, 0-100 m depth) mainly affects oceans near Equator, where the incoming solar radiation is at maximum.
4: Changes in atmospheric CO2 follow changes in global air temperature. Changes in global air temperature follow changes in ocean surface temperature.
5: There is no perceptible effect on atmospheric CO2 due to the COVID-related drop in GHG emissions. Natural sinks and sources for atmospheric CO2 far outweigh human contributions. 

 

The whole point of science is to question accepted dogma.   Freeman Dyson

rbabcock
Reply to  DMA
January 6, 2021 7:30 pm

“Since 2004 the global oceans above 1900 m depth on average have warmed about 0.07oC.”

Really? Did he know what the water temperature of the ENTIRE ocean water above 1900m was in 2004 and in 2020 to the hundredth of a degree C? It’s a guess. When are we going to stop putting out numbers that are just fabricated? Put up a grid with all the possibilities between +2C and -2C in hundredths of a degree and let my monkey Deadeye throw a dart. It will be just as possible.

Chris Hanley
January 6, 2021 7:34 pm

That the word ‘estimate’ (and derivatives) appears fifty-seven times in the Nature article and the claimed variations are such a small fraction of the overall individual countries’ emissions as accurately reported by them (or not), I’m skeptical.

Nelson
January 6, 2021 7:34 pm

Willis, your articles spurred me to go check out the data from the Mauna Loa site.

This of course led me to this site

ESRL Global Monitoring Division – Mauna Loa Observatory (noaa.gov)

I really just wanted to check out the temperature data for Mauna Loa from a primary source.

At the bottom of the web page there is a link to additional data. Clicking it brings you to the this page

Global Monitoring Laboratory – Data Visualization (noaa.gov)

So I choose Temperature to graph. The only choice is hourly average data. Temperature is measure continuously. I choose the entire date range (1977-2020). I fiddle with the graph options and submit. What happens? It tells me its working but never produces the graph. Strange. Of course I choose a shorter period and tried again thinking there were too many data points. Once again it told me it was working. So I set my computer down and went to have dinner. I came back to the graph below. I’m wondering if anyone else can produce a graph for the entire period. Also, does any else find it strange that the only choice is average hourly. There is a lot of data to be had from all the various sites. I find it interesting that the CO2 data from Mauna Loa that people point to to explain warming apparently has little effect on temps at the Mauna Loa.

Mauna_Loa_Temp.png
John F Hultquist
January 6, 2021 7:51 pm

Just asking: When in the NH does decomposition begin, peak, and than taper off?
If there is a decent flow of air through compostable materiable the aerobic microbes will thrive and the process of decomposition will be fairly quick. Materials will break down cleanly into CO2, H2O, minerals and humus.

My assumption is that temperature warming in spring allows decomposition to accelerate, cold in fall does the opposite.

