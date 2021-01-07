Climate ugliness

Pontifical Academy of Science Emails Document Vatican Hostility to Climate Change Skepticism

Charles Rotter
From The National Catholic Register

The 2015 emails show how the academy’s chancellor and some of its senior members were alarmed about a French scientist attending a high-level Vatican summit and had him disinvited.

Edward Pentin Blogs January 5, 2021

VATICAN CITY — Five-year-old emails within the Pontifical Academy of Sciences have surfaced to show just how anxious some top Vatican officials were to suppress any voices skeptical of the science of climate change.

The testy exchanges, all written that year and leaked to the Register, mostly relate to an invitation the academy made to professor Philippe de Larminat, a French climate change skeptic, to speak at an important Pontifical Academy of Sciences-hosted high-level summit on “The Moral Dimensions of Climate Change and Sustainable Development.”

READ MORE: Vatican Global-Warming Conference Displays Climate of Cooperation

Aimed at building a consensus between scientists and religious leaders on the science of climate change, the April 2015 meeting coincided with both Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical Laudato Si (On Care for Our Common Home) published a month later, and the creation that year of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Among the keynote speakers were the then-U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, the SDGs’ chief architect, Columbia University economist and population control advocate Jeffrey Sachs, and five Nobel laureates. 

De Larminat, who wrote a book arguing that solar activity rather than greenhouse gases was driving global warming, also dissented from the conclusions of the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He had reportedly sought a place at the 2015 symposium to try to change the Pope’s mind on the science. 

The then-president of the Pontifical Academy, Werner Arber, a Protestant Swiss microbiologist and Nobel laureate appointed by Benedict XVI in 2011, was sympathetic to de Larminat’s concerns and cautious about accepting the climate change “consensus.” 

In one of Arber’s emails, dated March 23 and sent to the academy’s chancellor Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo and academy member Veerabhadran Ramanathan, the Swiss scientist stressed that the climate has a “high degree of complexity” and scientific studies depend on models that can lead to “different conclusions.” In general, these produce conditions of “insecurity” about the science which, he wrote, the Vatican and the Pope should be informed about.

Arber therefore argued for following “the precautionary principle” — to recommend lowering the quantity of CO2 emitted by human activity, but not issue a “clear statement” of predictions regarding climate change that “could seriously harm confidence in the science.” As a postscriptum, he added that de Larminat “might be ready to attend our workshop on April 28, if desirable.”

The decision to invite de Larminat appears to have already been taken as in a March 30 email, Cardinal Peter Turkson, then-president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, told de Larminat that “if you would like to participate [in the summit], the academy would be very happy. All you have to do is let me know.” 

The French scientist responded by asking if his brother, professor Stanislas de Larminat, an expert on Christian ecology, could also attend with him. Stanislas had once written that “ecologism” is a “form of culture of death that pushes us to dream of a return to paradise lost.” He had also authored a book prefaced by Cardinal George Pell, well known for his skepticism of human-caused climate change. 

Bishop Sanchez didn’t become aware of their invitation until April 16, a few days before the symposium, when Arber emailed him to say he “would welcome” de Larminat’s participation. The scientist’s contribution, Arber wrote in the email, would offer “a deeper insight into the complex phenomenon of climate variations and into predictive modeling by using this approach, which differs from the approach used by the IPCC.” 

In an email the following day opening with the words “Dear Friends” and sent to academy members Ramanathan (now known as Pope Francis’ “climate scientist”), Peter Raven, an American botanist, and Sir Partha Dasgupta, an Indian economist, Bishop Sanchez expressed his shock, calling Arber’s suggestion to Cardinal Turkson to invite de Larminat “incredible!”

Raven responded by expressing sorrow that Bishop Sanchez should be “put in the middle of this ridiculous and most unfortunate situation,” adding that “if we differ from what the scientific world has concluded in this area, we will be ridiculous.” A controversy at the meeting “will make all the news,” he feared. Raven encouraged Bishop Sanchez to “continue to be strong,” and claimed Arber “wasn’t listening.” 

Dasgupta urged the chancellor not to “fret” about the situation “because there is nothing to be done,” adding that even if they had a scientist to rebuff the dissenting position, “the whole point of the meeting on the 28th would be lost.” Ramanathan believed that the only option was to disinvite the dissenting scientist and do everything possible in order to “avert an undesirable outcome.” 

Bishop Sanchez wrote back, telling them, “Don’t worry because even if this Professor de Larminat should come, he has no authorization to speak or make any kind of intervention.” 

Read the full article here.

Ron Long
January 7, 2021 2:06 am

The “Pontifical Academy of Sciences” is an oxymoron. The science would be the same as what burned Giordano Bruno at the stake for saying the earth revolves around the sun. The usual Inquisition Deniers need not reply.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Ron Long
January 7, 2021 4:17 am

Oh dear. See my comment at 4:12.

fretslider
January 7, 2021 2:20 am

Frank has two religions

Just in case…

fred250
Reply to  fretslider
January 7, 2021 4:18 am

No, he has TURNED AWAY from GOD, and now worships a heathen anti-christian cult religion.

Edward Hanley
January 7, 2021 2:22 am

From the article, regarding the invitation sent to de Larminat, “Bishop Sanchez responded: “I know that [invitation] hasn’t been sent because the invitations were sent by the Academy and nobody approached that author.” ”

I am disappointed, because as an Altar Boy I was taught never to lie, and was often chastised for that in the confessional. I should have stuck with my vocation to the priesthood, stayed in the seminary, and finally made my way to Bishop, so that I could lie with impunity.

lee
Reply to  Edward Hanley
January 7, 2021 2:35 am

But these lies were for the greater good. :O

paranoid goy
January 7, 2021 3:16 am

… “if we differ from what the scientific world has concluded in this area, we will be ridiculous.”
So the Vatican has a science department, and it constructs sentences like that?
Oy Vey!
But then again, was their entire mythology not built to prevent science? The Church is the greatest creator of atheism. And satanism. Maybe they feel guilt at warming the atmosphere with all the friction they cause in little boys’ botties?

Rod Evans
January 7, 2021 3:48 am

Clearly the golden rule here is. If the scientific study disagreed with your belief then always ignore the science.
So good of the Vatican to clarify their and other believers position.

alastair gray
January 7, 2021 4:04 am

“Faith is believing what you know aint so” as Mark Twain said, so common cause between Frankie and the boys in the Vatican and Mikie Mann and the other leading lights of academia. Both have the role of loading us with guilt and then promising absolution. Indulgences are alive and well. Please send cheques Rome or Penn State preferrably before Armageddon day which is 1 year hence

Ed Zuiderwijk
January 7, 2021 4:12 am

I had a brief exchange on this matter at the time with the late George Coyne, a jesuit at the Vatican Observatory in Arizona, pointing out some of the glaring holes in the AGW nonsense. I knew him from meetings on the archiving and preservation of astronomical observations. Him being one of very few scientists with access to the pontif I assumed he could put the argument for staying well out of the discussion and spare the church a future embarrassment. Alas, he replied that he was out of the loop and that the discussions bypassed the few scientists that could have given proper advice.

CD in Wisconsin
January 7, 2021 4:12 am

I went to school at a Catholic college and was required to take a course in moral philosophy for my degree. In the course, we were taught that lying was morally justified in certain cases when saving and protecting human life was involved.

I believe the instructor used the case of Anne Frank and her family from WWII as a example (for those of you that know the story). The owner of the building hiding Anne and her family from the Nazis would be morally justified in lying to the Nazi SS and telling them “no” if asked if he/she were hiding Jews in his/her building because the safety of human lives was at stake.

Now I don’t know if the Pontifical Academy of Sciences actually does believe in the CAGW theory or not. I suspect that they do. If they do indeed understand as least some of the scientific problems with it and are lying for the sake of the planet and humanity, they may feel morally and ethically justified in doing so for the reason I explained above.

Otherwise, it may be just a case of the Academy not accepting and believing what the skeptics are saying when the skeptics criticize the CAGW theory. This may be simply because the CAGW theory fits in nicely and provides confirmation bias for their belief in the existence of evil in the world in the form of capitalism and capitalists. That kind of mindset would probably preclude one from listening to and accepting any criticism of the CAGW theory. In that case, a closed mind is not a good thing if they actually fancy themselves scientists at the Academy.

Lying or not, the Catholic Church should stick to Christianity if and when their faith and belief systems preclude them from being open-minded when a scientific theory like CAGW comes along.

fred250
January 7, 2021 4:17 am

And this poop is one of the main reasons why people are turning away from actual religion…
.. to the AGW cult religion

He KNOWS he is losing his “believers” to another religion, so is trying to shore up his numbers before GOD smites him down for incompetence

Too late mr Poop.. you will be going DOWN, not up, at the end of your pitiful life.

Redge
January 7, 2021 4:37 am

So the Catholic church won’t invite someone sceptical of AGW but did invite “population control advocate Jeffrey Sachs”.

Go figure

bonbon
Reply to  Redge
January 7, 2021 5:23 am

Dasgupta is the co-author of a paper presented by population control advocate Dr. Paul Ehrlich.
And Botanist and environmentalist Raven says Pope supports population control.
Dr. Schellnhuber, CBE is quite outspoken on 1 billion people max.

The Religion of Malthus needs human offerings at the Altar of Molloch for a Great Reset !

There was a man 2 thousand years ago, who in Tiberius’ eyes looked ridiculous. How dared he challenge Tiberius’s Deity?
Seems some at the Vatican feel ridiculous in the face of today’s Titans, er, billionaires….

bonbon
January 7, 2021 4:40 am

Odd that the actual author of “Laudato Si” is Dr. John Schellnhuber, CBE, ex PKI chief, be-knighted in 2004 for his outspoken views, is not mentioned, air-brushed out?

As Merkel’s scientific advisor, his Great Transformation, de-carbonization took off. He was fired in 2014 likely because media started reporting his population reduction views -1 billion people max., a trifle embarrassing, what?

So here we have the spectacle of “pro-life” religious, willing to simply erase 6 billion people? Almost as bad as the messianic Mike “Armageddon” Pompeo, of the Old Testament Rapture, heading straight to thermonuclear war with Russia, er, China…

Good reason that the US has separation of Church and State, at least on paper…

Britain’s Monarch is actually head of a Church since Henry VIII ran out of heads to roll. A Theocracy, anyone? At least Pope Francis has the Vatican State, but Primus inter Pares?

