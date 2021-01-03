Technology

World’s first wooden satellite to be launched by Japan in 2023

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

From Nikkei Asia,

Sumitomo Forestry studies potential for wood materials in extreme environments

A wooden satellite could house components used for data transmission or attitude control.

HIROYASU ODA, Nikkei staff writer

December 24, 2020 05:22 JST

TOKYO — Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University are planting the seeds for a 2023 launch of the world’s first satellite made out of wood.

The partners announced their intentions on Wednesday, saying the aim was basic research and proof of concept.

They have agreed to conduct research on tree growth and the use of wood materials in space. They hope to promote technology for using wood in extreme environments on Earth.

Wood does not block electromagnetic waves or the Earth’s magnetic field. This enables devices such as antennas and attitude control mechanisms to be placed inside a wooden satellite, allowing for simpler structures. In addition, when a wooden satellite de-orbits and plunges back to Earth, it would burn up completely without releasing harmful substances into the atmosphere or raining debris on the ground.

Full article here.

HT/bonbon

4.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fred250
January 3, 2021 2:19 am

Gunna want something nice and tough.

https://woodworkersnsw.org.au/the-hardness-of-wood/

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  fred250
January 3, 2021 3:07 am

Wood strength is inversely proportional to its temperature and moisture content. At 3K and near vacuum of space wood might either splinter into tiny bits or acquire metallic strength. I assume they’ve tested behaviour of numerous samples of different wood under such conditions.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  fred250
January 3, 2021 3:29 am

I wonder why Australia has the hardest woods?

Now we will have to rate wood by neutron cross-section…

1
Reply
Philip
January 3, 2021 2:23 am

I don’t expect they’re looking for any real longevity.

What place wood has in satellite/spaceship design is beyond my ken.

At any rate, I’ll not be first in line to volunteer to ride out on a plywood spaceship. 😏

1
Reply
fretslider
January 3, 2021 2:23 am

From box kite to satellite

That’s progress

1
Reply
Patrick MJD
January 3, 2021 2:52 am

Isn’t that a Futurama sketch when Bender, goes wood?

Last edited 2 hours ago by Patrick MJD
2
Reply
saveenergy
January 3, 2021 3:20 am

Engineered wood is a much underrated material.
one example –
The de Havilland Mosquito ( made from plywood ) was one of the most successful planes in WW2 & could still fly operationally after sustaining damage that would have destroyed other ‘conventional planes’. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/De_Havilland_Mosquito

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  saveenergy
January 3, 2021 3:46 am

Red Air Force La-5 fighter was also mostly wooden.

0
Reply
zurab abayev
Reply to  John Tillman
January 3, 2021 4:57 am

yes, lagg-5 was totally wooden but it’s nickname among Soviet pilots in ww2 was lacquered guaranteed coffin ( лакированный гарантированный гроб). it tells you something…

0
Reply
Philip
Reply to  zurab abayev
January 3, 2021 5:21 am

La-5 was a crappy aircraft structurally by design, not so much due to materials. The engine was a dog too. So what names the Russians had for it were well deserved. A few design changes and a decent engine and the La-5FN could go up against the Bf-109 G6 as an equal.

The Mossie was a different matter altogether. Fast, close on 400mph, and could manoeuvre as well as any single seat fighter but by late 1944 it had timed out. Hawker Typhoons, FW190Ds, Bf109 10s. ME262s…
I love WW2 era aircraft.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  saveenergy
January 3, 2021 5:12 am

and…..
Quote:
“”Wood does not block electromagnetic waves“”

Does that mean the wood does block the would if it could it woodblock the blockblock waves.
If it could, it wood I ‘spose. I wouldn’t know
Actually, blocks of (oil-soaked) wood make very good bearings.
Good job no-one told Adlof Hinter while the RAF was using mozzies to blow up his (conventional) bearing factories.

Meanwhile, trying desperately to veer back On Topic..
Strictly, the waves are not blocked (this goes to the very heart of what Trapped Heat is all about also), They Are Reflected or scattered.

Remind me, How much $$$$$ was spent developing Stealth Technology for aircraft, tanks etc….

Didn’t matter in WW2 anyway, RAF pilots ate a lot of carrots
They also had this to alert them to the presence of carrots
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-essex-54117382

I used to work directly underneath that tower 🙂

0
Reply
bonbon
January 3, 2021 3:22 am

NASA’s Ranger III had balsa wood in 1962 :
https://nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov/nmc/spacecraft/display.action?id=1962-001A
Ranger 3 is still in orbit!

Not sure if anything remotely like today’s tsunami of green imperatives could have even been imagined in 1962.

My previous auto, a Ford, had a beautiful walnut dashboard.

Stunts like this could start a tsunami of auto options – why stop at lithium?

0
Reply
Dave Burton
January 3, 2021 3:35 am

The big problem with wood has always been rot. (I presume that’s why there are so many airworthy Mustangs and Spitfires, and so few De Havilland Mosquitos, still surviving.) Rot won’t be a problem in space.

Also, I smiled at this admission that CO2 is harmless:

…without releasing harmful substances into the atmosphere…

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Dave Burton
January 3, 2021 4:18 am

Japan should launch this with SpaceX’s new methane propulsion which Musk likes a lot.
Two harmful substances dismissed with one fell swoop?

0
Reply
Lank
January 3, 2021 3:41 am

IKEA could be the main sponsor. Maybe sell a line of kit, screw together satellites.

4
Reply
Hans Erren
Reply to  Lank
January 3, 2021 5:19 am

Nope:
Ikea closing its small satellite stores as of Jan. 29
https://toronto.citynews.ca/video/2020/01/14/ikea-closing-its-small-satellite-stores-as-of-jan-29/

0
Reply
Flight Level
January 3, 2021 3:42 am

One of the most valiant WW2 planes, the “Mosquito”, was made out of wood. Back then, this was a necessity due to war restrictions and disseminated redundant production logistics.

Which IMHO reduces this (and any) wooden satellite to nothing more than a cynical virtue signaling given the outstanding properties of today’s materials.

0
Reply
Nick Graves
January 3, 2021 5:17 am

Perhaps there is an undetected chocolate teapot orbiting the earth after all.

“Wood is an unreliable building material best suited for making trees” – LJK Setright.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Electric Vehicles Technology

Battery Basics for Climate Warriors

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Technology

Novel cathode design significantly improves performance of next-generation battery

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Technology Transportation

The FAA Just Approved Amazon Delivery Drones

4 months ago
Eric Worrall
Technology

THE BLOB! – Google’s new threat to Internet privacy and security

4 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Technology

World’s first wooden satellite to be launched by Japan in 2023

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Pielke Jr. on the US National Climate Assessment

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Michael E. Mann Opinion Satire

Michael Mann gives himself a tongue bath

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for December 2020: +0.27 deg. C

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: