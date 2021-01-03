Cow methane mask. Source Wired
Agriculture

UK Company Develops Climate Change Masks for Cows

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
55 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Wired, a new bovine burp mask fitted with a catalytic converter catches methane expelled from cattle and converts it to CO2 and water. Methane is a more powerful greenhouse gas than CO2.

This burp-catching mask for cows could slow down climate change

Methane from cattle accounts for a significant amount of global warming – startup Zelp has a comfortable and stylish solution

By ANNA MARKS
Friday 1 January 2021

There are 1.6 billion cattle on Earth, and their burps and farts are becoming a big problem. Cows expel methane, a colourless and odourless gas which is approximately 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide when it comes to warming the planet. 

Zelp, a UK-based company, has developed a potential solution in the form of a burp-catching face mask for cows, designed to reduce methane emissions from cattle by 60 per cent. The firm was founded by brothers Francisco and Patricio Norris, whose family run a livestock farming business in Argentina. “We were aware that in every country, methane is one of the biggest contributions to global warming and we found that methane mitigation tools in agriculture are under-researched,” says Francisco. “There isn’t a lot of innovation occurring within the field.”

The mask fits comfortably on a cow’s head with a zip-tie-like mechanism allowing it to be adjusted to various cattle’s head sizes depending on the breed. It is applied to cattle after they are weaned, usually at 6-8 months of age, and sits next to the nostrils, allowing the tool to capture methane from their breathing, belches and burps. “Around 95 per cent of the cattle’s methane emissions come from their nostrils and mouths,” Norris explains. “The technology detects, captures and oxidises methane when it is exhaled by the animals.”

Read more: https://www.wired.co.uk/article/cows-climate-change-methane-stop

From what I’ve seen of cattle a lot of methane seems to come out the other end, so the mask at best would seem to be a half solution.

I’m also wondering how long the masks would last in real world conditions. Cows are pretty good at destroying stuff which bothers them. I suspect a lot of them would scratch against a tree or rock until the strap breaks, or get other members of the herd to chew on it.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
January 3, 2021 6:09 am

This made me laugh, “The mask fits comfortably on a cow’s head with a zip-tie-like mechanism…”

Comfortably?  Have the Norris brothers tried it themselves to determine it’s comfortability? Or did they ask the cows?

Mooo,
Bob

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
January 3, 2021 6:13 am

Ooops, sorry about the runaway boldface.

0
Reply
Scissor
January 3, 2021 6:11 am

Michael Mann could use one of those.

6
Reply
Tired Old Nurse
January 3, 2021 6:17 am

Please tell me this is an early April’s Fool joke.

7
Reply
mwhite
January 3, 2021 6:17 am

Methane is a more powerful greenhouse gas than CO2.”

zDOdq.png (851×600) (imgur.com)

Really?

1
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  mwhite
January 3, 2021 7:49 am

Doubling CH4 has a larger percentage effect than doubling CO2 causing its effect to increase from almost nothing to a bigger almost nothing.

2
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  co2isnotevil
January 3, 2021 9:11 am

No it has not. See my comment below. Doubling Methane content is measured in hundredth of degrees, totally negligible.

1
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
January 3, 2021 9:34 am

Yes, from almost nothing to a bigger almost nothing. None the less the fractional increase is still larger than doubling CO2 and this is what they refer to as more powerful. They just fail to mention that even after the larger fractional increase, a bigger nothing is still nothing.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by co2isnotevil
0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
January 3, 2021 6:18 am

Will act like a rag to a bull. As a founding member of the Bovine Liberation Front I protest in the strongest possible terms against this restriction of our fundamental right to ventilate.

7
Reply
Speed
January 3, 2021 6:28 am

If cars and airplanes can expel CO2 if they run on bio-fuel — hydrocarbon fuel made from vegetable matter — what is wrong with cows expelling CO2 and/or Methane made directly from vegetable matter?

4
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Speed
January 3, 2021 6:54 am

Sssssh, stoppit. They’re trying to make money from dumb and gullible people. Don’t give the game away so soon.

6
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Speed
January 3, 2021 8:59 am

Cows don’t have the same lobbyists.

1
Reply
Natalie
January 3, 2021 6:29 am

This is one of those inventions designed by city people to get other vulnerable city people to pay them research grant money. Knowing cattle as I do I can think of ten reasons without even trying why this won’t work. And let’s not even get into the other end of the problem. I’d love to see the research about how 95% of emissions come from the nose. I suspect that is just more male bovine excrement. And just wait until PETA sees those things.

0
Reply
Climate believer
Reply to  Natalie
January 3, 2021 7:19 am

According to their website, the halter : Goes above & beyond the freedoms of animal welfare”

The whole thing looks like an Onion spoof.

Weirdly though, looks like people have been interested in cow breath since the mid nineties.

https://warwick.ac.uk/fac/sci/eng/research/grouplist/sensorsanddevices/mbl/publications/papers/jwgardner/1997/j_agric_engng_res_1997_cow_breath_monitor.pdf

2
Reply
Jim B
Reply to  Climate believer
January 3, 2021 9:41 am

Yep. It is on the wrong end of the cow.

0
Reply
fretslider
January 3, 2021 6:41 am

Funny thing is in order to heat our old Edwardian (1906) non CCC compliant house, and to cook our food we also oxidise methane.

For now anyway until Carrie gets us.

Other funny thing, well not so funny, there is a complete lack of logs for open fireplaces. None anywhere at all. There’s plenty of kindling and coal though….

0
Reply
alastair gray
January 3, 2021 6:54 am

where does this claim of Methane as an ultra powerful Greenhouse gas come from
mwhite above posted this image comment image
which seems to belie the claim, as do Happer and Wijngarden but anyone have a source about where the claim originates as it is so often quoted and so misleading

2
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  alastair gray
January 3, 2021 9:08 am

Where it comes from is rather technical. Climate scientists, the modelers, have some conceptual difficulties in calculating the effective atmospheric IR opacity, a quantity figuring in the ‘forcing’. They use a method based on the so-called ‘Planck-mean opacity’. Unfortunately such is wrong, it grossly overestimates the forcing by CO2 and ridiculously exagerates the forcing by Methane, Ozone, etc. The correct way of calculating the forcing is by using a flux-mean opacity, something the modelers never have heard of, or do not want to know. In reality the effect of Methane is negligible compared to that of CO2, which in its turn is small compared to that of water vapour.

1
Reply
bonbon
January 3, 2021 6:57 am

Nearby a very happy cow herd dines indoors, with a very large waterbed and robot milker. Food is supplied with clockword timing. A back-scratcher for the guests is free of charge.

One could call this a Methane Green House (TM) … No masks in sight.

Beside stands bio-gas generator with who knows what for feed, likely maize.
No kidding, but the cows seem very healthy.

Sure someone will order all range herds rounded up into Methane Houses to save the Green House.

1
Reply
2hotel9
January 3, 2021 6:58 am

Sorry, chi’drens, the mask would have to be fitted to the other end of the system, then hooked up to a tank and separator system to handle the solid,liquid and gaseous methane emissions. Clearly these idiots know nothing about cows. Or climate. Or any other thing you may care to list.

1
Reply
PaulH
January 3, 2021 7:04 am

From the Wired article:

At the tip of the mask, a sensor detects when the cow exhales and the percentage of methane that is expelled. When methane levels get too high, the mask channels the gas towards an oxidation mechanism inside, which contains a catalyst that converts methane into CO2 and water, and expels it from the device.

Oh, so it converts dreaded methane into dreaded carbon dioxide? And that water might be difficult to “expel” in sub-freezing weather.

Cute idea, though. I’m sure there will be a lot of green financing ready to help out here.

1
Reply
David Roger Wells
January 3, 2021 7:05 am

Solution Stop eating meat that will make a difference. Cut meat consumption by 40%. Data tells the truth and numbers do not lie. Total methane emissions from all sources including wetlands and fossil fuels are about 614,000,000 tons/year. Residual atmospheric methane is 0.00017%. 1.4 billion cows emit 86 million tons of methane annually which is 14% of total emissions. Therefore 14% of – residual CH4 – 0.00017% is 0.0000238% that is 2.38 trillionths of atmospheric CH4. Atmospheric methane needs to be at least 100 times more prolific to have even the slightest influence on climate. Insofar as UK cows are concerned which are 0.69% of the global total at 0.0000000229908% of 0.00017%. Methane The Irrelevant GHG. (CH4) has narrow absorption bands at 3.3 microns and 7.5 microns (the red lines). CH4 is 20 times more effective an absorber than CO2 – in those bands. However, CH4 is only 0.00017% (1.7 parts per million) of the atmosphere. Moreover, both of its bands occur at wavelengths where H2O is already absorbing substantially. Hence, any radiation that CH4 might absorb has already been absorbed by H2O. The ratio of the percentages of water to methane is such that the effects of CH4 are completely masked by H2O. The amount of CH4 must increase 100-fold to make it comparable to H2O. Because of that, methane is irrelevant as a greenhouse gas. The high per-molecule absorption cross section of CH4 makes no difference at all in our real atmosphere. It cannot contribute to atmospheric warming or climate change

4
Reply
Ron Long
January 3, 2021 7:05 am

I’m waiting for a video of greenies trying to put these masks on Cape Buffalo in Africa. Serengeti, anyone?

3
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Ron Long
January 3, 2021 7:20 am

Just like CO2, there’s good methane and bad methane. Infrared radiation can tell the difference, it’s clever that way.

0
Reply
Jeff Labute
January 3, 2021 7:14 am

Their site tells us the mask is 53% efficient, and 90% to 95% of the methane comes from nostrils/mouth. So the problem is solved if you reduce methane by less than half? Plus these masks detect disease, they have GPS trackers, and communicate various stats. They will be available on a subscription basis. I can only imagine each mask would be fairly pricey, especially with solar and thermo-electric energy harvesting devices. The cost of beef will go up by how much? Last time I spoke with the cows they said they didn’t want them.

2
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
January 3, 2021 7:14 am

Mask mania.
Covid masks for humans.
Methane masks for cows.

Some questions: how do they eat? and when they drink they stick their snout into filthy water, so what does that do to the device?

2
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
January 3, 2021 7:38 am

How long does the mask last, and how much does it cost?

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  Curious George
January 3, 2021 7:53 am

Whatever it costs is too much.

2
Reply
Philip
January 3, 2021 7:30 am

“Faster than a speeding snail! Not as powerful as El Loco! Unable to leap tall buildings at a single bound!”

“Look! It’s the masked ruminant.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
January 3, 2021 7:30 am

The idiot-award challenge continues 😀

2
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 3, 2021 7:33 am

Cows don’t fart
People and horses fart – only when they are eating a low nutrient rubbish diet

Cows may burp but again, for same reason as above

Thus we see the need for A Little Correction to the opening remarks/premise…
Thus:
“”We were aware that in every country“””
Read = The UK

“”methane is one of the biggest contributions to global warming“”
Read = “Frankie, exaggeration destroys your credibility”
No matter: In the land of headless chickens (Name of Boris not least) and paranoia, it is The Modern Way and works-a-treat every time.

“”and we found that methane mitigation tools“”
Read = “Those UK muppets have more money than sense”

“” in agriculture are under-researched,” says Francisco.””
Read = Give me the money says Frankie
Because, and as Everybody Knows**, UK Farmers are rich beyond everyone’s wildest dreams
(**Frank, have you only just worked that out. Where have you been these last 4 decades?

“There isn’t a lot of innovation occurring within the field.”
The Field. haha.
Our boy Frank is a Laugh-a-Minute int he just?

IOW. He is taking the piss.
(You do remember what I say about “The Human Animal”?)

In the time of Monty Python everyone would have seen that.
Sadly, no more

Last edited 2 hours ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
Marc
January 3, 2021 7:46 am

Back when natural gas prices were sky high in the early 1980’s a company tried to contract with some of the largest feed yards in the Texas Panhandle to harvest manure from the cattle feeding pens and harvest the methane from the manure. Don’t remember them ever having any interest in the burbs the cattle emitted.

1
Reply
bonbon
January 3, 2021 7:59 am

Just let someone try and mask these : (From Marty Robins Ghost Riders in the Sky) :

vlcsnap-2021-01-03-16h57m13s795.png
1
Reply
TRM
January 3, 2021 8:03 am

Does it work for covid as well? LOL.

1
Reply
Charles Higley
January 3, 2021 8:04 am

The stupidity never ends. What about the other end of the cow? That should be interesting.

That said, no gas at any concentration in the atmosphere can warm Earth and the climate. They are falling for Junk-junk science and then thinking they are smart. The half-life of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere is about five years and is at less than 1% that of CO2. Neither warm anything.

1
Reply
oeman 50
January 3, 2021 8:16 am

I can’t believe no one has explicitly said this yet: What a load of BS!

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
January 3, 2021 8:19 am

Has to be January fools joke?

If not, galacticly stupid

1
Reply
Gene
January 3, 2021 8:21 am

There are over 7 billion humans on earth as well… and we all give off between 14 and 28 tons of CO2 each, over our lifetime. Have human farts ever been tested for methane? How about sheep, goats, yaks, reindeer, pigs, and the primates? The African plains must be a major source of Methane as well. How asinine the “greens” have become!

2
Reply
alastair gray
January 3, 2021 8:24 am

An alarmist would say
1)     A doubling of CO2 in the atmosphere causes a 4 degree rise in temperature (allowing for a 3 fold positive feedback
2)     Methane is 84 times stronger therefore
3)     A doubling of methane concentration will produce a 4 X 84 degree c warming = 336 deg C
Be very scared because “This is what ‘The Science’ says” and ‘The science’ as we all know is settled.

But it gets worse . I have manufactured a potent molecule called Grenhousegassium  which is 1000 times more stronger than CO2 as a greenhouse gas and I have already slipped  surreptitiously 100 molecules into the atmosphere which caused a temperature rise of 0.00000001 degrees  which even Phil Jones and Mikey Man did not notice. If I release a further gaslighter sized charge of this into the atmosphere then due to all the doublings in concentration and huge greenhouse warming all water and rocks will instantantly vaporize TEE HEE HEE  and evil cackles all round We’re DOOOMED!

1
Reply
Rick C
January 3, 2021 8:25 am

This is -pardon the term – bullshit. Methane oxidation by catalyst requires elevated temperatures on the order of 200-500 C. The most effective catalysts are very expensive platinum, palladium and other rather exotic materials. The catalytic converter in your car operates at temperatures over 650 C to 900 C. CH4 concentration is also important to efficient conversion as low concentrations don’t release enough heat to sustain efficient reactions. I doubt that concentrations in cow’s emissions diluted with air before capture would be sufficient, Without an external source of energy to heat the catalyst, this is an obvious scam product.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rick C
January 3, 2021 9:00 am

With their government research grant check in hand, those Argentinian brothers were laughing all the way to bank. I don’t blame them. I blame the stupid bureaucrats and politicians who have so little real science education to understand the massive climate scam and con-game being played on Western society.

0
Reply
MarkW
January 3, 2021 8:28 am

The methane from that end of the cow comes from the stomach, not the lungs.
This mask will catch 0% of any methane emission from a cow.

2
Reply
Vuk
January 3, 2021 8:29 am

Joking apart
Das ist Chinas Plan für die Eroberung der Arktisthe
(This is China’s plan for conquering the Arctic)
West is being fooled by China’s global warming promises, they are actively preparing for time if it ever comes to be challenger in the Arctic Ocean although they are about 10,000 km sailing distance from the North pole.

“Even more important than the diversification of trade routes Beijing is hungry for energy and invests heavily in Russia’s Arctic northern coast. Experts claim that there are billions of tons of oil and gas on that Russian territory. Additional inspiration for China are coal deposits of gigantic proportions as well as precious metals in large quantities. Beijing is interested in engaging in the Arctic to the extent that it plans construction of its own nuclear icebreaker.”
And what is the Biden’s program for the Arctic?

0
Reply
icisil
January 3, 2021 8:35 am

Covid Bucks and Climate Change

The Hey @GretaThunberg, where do you suppose this is? series

https://twitter.com/VarelaPete/status/1345453330387054594

0
Reply
alastair gray
January 3, 2021 8:38 am

Can anyone tell me what assumptions vis a vis temperature effect of increasing CO2 is implicit in computer modlling GCM s without invoking spurious and unquantifiable positive feedbacks. In the stuff that they publish it looks like a linear relationship but it should be logarithmic.
I deduce their relationship being linear as the shape of the modelled temperature sort of exponential like seems to mimic the similar rising CO2 trend. Its all bollocks anyway but if anyone knows teh shape of the bollocks- cubic or spherical – then please do tell

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  alastair gray
January 3, 2021 8:57 am

Well, actually the models generally assume that a degree of warming will put 7% more water vapor into the atmosphere which approximately triples the radiative greenhouse gas temperature anomaly of CO2 alone. The real effect of adding 7% more water vapor to the atmosphere would be to increase cloud cover, reflect more sunlight back into outer space, and randomly reduce the planet’s temperature here and there a day or a week later, back to its normal average. An extra square meter of Cloud can reflect more heat in 15 minutes than “all day” of CO2 forcing….

0
Reply
Joe
January 3, 2021 8:46 am

Will they also be developing tiny masks for the uncountable number of methanogen bacteria living on Earth?
These bacteria were here well before we, or cows were. It’s conjectured that methanogenesis is one of the oldest types of metabolism in living things here. They’ll probably still be here long after we’re gone.

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
January 3, 2021 8:57 am

Oh, yeah. I’m going to apply these to all of those Angus and Black White-face range cows I once ran. Rodeo ensues.

When asked “what is the thought process that leads to such stuff?” I can only reply “the need to bilk others out of their money.”

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 3, 2021 8:57 am

That’s the best of UK technology in the climate agenda era.

0
Reply
Charles Higley
January 3, 2021 9:06 am

In fact, CO2, water vapor, and methane are not greenhouse gases, which is a term cobbled up to support junk science; they do not exist as such. These gases are more accurately called “radiative gases” which convert heat energy in the atmosphere to IR radiation and vice versa. During the day, their rather meager absorption ranges, particularly regarding CO2 and methane, are saturated by incoming solar radiation, called insolation. This means that they are absorbing IR and heat both ways such that they have no effect; they are a wash. It is only during night-time, which is not in any of the climate models, that these gases rapidly convert heat to IR which is then lost to space. This explains why the air chills so quickly after sundown and small breezes kick up so quickly in the shadows of scudding clouds on a sunny day.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
January 3, 2021 9:07 am

Like a portion of the topic under discussion in the above article, the article itself is equivalent to a load of bovine excrement.

1) If the proposed “catalytic apparatus” covers only the cow’s nostrils and not its mouth, it will be largely ineffective agains burps of air from the digestive system (source of some the expelled methane). Respiration of air (i.e., normal breathing) cycles air through the cow’s lungs, not through one or more if its stomachs and therefore does contain any significant methane. If the mask is designed to cover the cow’s mouth also, how is the cow then supposed to eat?

2) I strongly suspect—but can’t find quantified facts to prove—that the preponderance of methane generated by a cow comes from digestive (and other) bacteria feeding on “cow pies” in the open air in the days and weeks following the cow excreting them. I grew up on a dairy farm and I know for a fact that a cow pie has a lot of undigested cellulose. In fact, some large dairy farms specifically collect cow manure in large pits for the express purpose of harvesting the methane that it continues to produce. As but one example, see “Harnessing The Hidden Power of Cow Manure” at https://www.kqed.org/quest/57854/harnessing-the-hidden-power-of-cow-manure .

BTW, I never look to Wired magazine/website to be a source of science-based information.

0
Reply
TonyG
January 3, 2021 9:13 am

I would love to see someone try to sell this to my cattle-rancher neighbor.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
January 3, 2021 9:29 am

The article cites the oft-quoted statement that “methane is approximately 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide when it comes to warming the planet.”

This is a half truth. While it is theoretically true, based on a CH4 molecule-to-CO2 molecule LWIR energy absorption capability comparison, it conveniently neglects the fact than the current methane concentration in Earth’s atmosphere is 1.9 ppmv as compared the CO2’s current atmospheric concentration of about 415 ppmv.

Factoring in both ratios, one finds that on a global basis methane has only (84*1.9)/415 = 38% the total global warming potential of CO2 (assuming, of course, that CO2’s LWIR absorption capability has not yet become fully saturated at its current atmospheric concentration).

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
0
Reply
Wade
January 3, 2021 9:38 am

I can’t help but wonder if these people will design a methane capture system for termite mounds, which also produce tremendous amounts of methane. And put methane capture on all the wild buffalo and other ruminant animals around the world. Or, is methane some magical gas that will only do bad things if there is a benefit to people. (Just like COVID is smart and knows if you are a leftist politician or not, and thus will only attack non-leftist politicians.)

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
January 3, 2021 9:45 am

What a scamtastic, as well as barking mad idea.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

