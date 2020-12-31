Thousands in Colorado without heat after vandals attack gas system

Ecoterrorism

From The NYPost

Thousands of residents in Aspen, Colorado were left without heat during near-zero degree weather after vandals — possibly green activists from an environmental group — attacked the city’s gas system, authorities said Monday.

The vandals apparently attacked three separate Black Hills Energy gas lines, one in Aspen and two in Pitkin County, leaving around 3,500 residents shivering in their homes Saturday night, The Aspen Times reported.

The Aspen Police Department said the words “Earth first!”

False flag or not, someone seems to be taking credit

The Aspen Police Department said the words “Earth first!” were written on one pipe near Aspen. It’s unclear if the environmental group “Earth First!” was behind the vandalism.

Well in this age of no consequences for violent protesting I wonder what the chance of some escalating ecoterrorism might be?

HT/Roger K

Scissor
December 31, 2020 6:07 am

What do yo want to bet that the Earth First crowd didn’t shut off their own natural gas?

Reply
Doug Huffman
December 31, 2020 6:07 am

“Well in this age of no consequences for violent protesting I wonder what the chance of some escalating ecoterrorism might be?”

Rage Against The Machine is broader less focused than mere Ecoterrorism. Any criminal repercussions in the Nashville bombing?

Reply
Tsk Tsk
Reply to  Doug Huffman
December 31, 2020 8:01 am

You mean aside from the guy who killed himself in the process? Who would you propose to prosecute?

Reply
Steven Curtis Lohr
December 31, 2020 6:15 am

Earth First disrupting gas lines or Sierra Club and their campaign to release wolves on Colorado’s rural communities all point to a formerly sane and rational Colorado under attack. We have a lot of beautiful landscapes that are attracting just about every stripe of humanity. As a result we are living in interesting times, and not in a good way.

Reply
ColMosby
December 31, 2020 6:23 am

Wonderful, now we can look forward to some of their primitive means of producing intermittent power : wind (useless) and solar (almost useless)
These ecoterrorists are eco-stupid asses as well. Really, really dumb.

Reply
sendergreen
December 31, 2020 6:24 am

When caught a novel punishment should include being locked up in a secure igloo type tiny home with a chimneyed coal stove, a supply of coal, kindling, and matches. As the interior temperature dips lower and lower in this early winter, see how long it is before the inmate lights up to stay warm. All on camera of course.

Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  sendergreen
December 31, 2020 6:34 am

What about a small tent and a three-season sleeping bag? They might acquire a taste for fossil fuels if they were freezing their backsides off all winter long!

Reply
PCman999
Reply to  Abolition Man
December 31, 2020 7:17 am

But did you not notice in Sendergreen’s great post that the vandal is given the stove and coal but it’s not lit for him/her/they. They have to make the conscious choice to light the evil coal in order to save their life. That will be a lasting education.

Reply
sendergreen
Reply to  PCman999
December 31, 2020 7:50 am

“but it’s not lit for him/her/they.”
—————-
Or any of another couple of dozen nouveau chic pronouns : )

Reply
SMC
December 31, 2020 6:29 am

I wonder if the EcoHeroes will be given a parade through town for their stand against the evil fossil fuel industry.

Reply
John Bell
December 31, 2020 6:45 am

After they deprived others of fossil fuel heat they went home and warmed themselves with fossil fuel heat, imagine their self loathing for doing that, deeply troubled people being the wort kind of hypocrites, they should be frozen to death as punishment.

Reply
Climate believer
December 31, 2020 6:46 am

….and what if somebody dies of hypothermia due to their vandalism? Do you still tar and feather in the states?

Reply
SMC
Reply to  Climate believer
December 31, 2020 7:12 am

I think it’s getting ready to make a come back soon.

Reply
George Daddis
December 31, 2020 6:54 am

This country has a recent history of letting these enviro vandals off lightly.
If this doesn’t change we are going to see a lot more of this damage.

Unfortunately, more strict treatment of these criminals is less likely if Biden prevails.

Reply
Scissor
Reply to  George Daddis
December 31, 2020 7:08 am

It’s been going on for a long time. Some get way, some don’t.

https://americansecuritytoday.com/domestic-terror-suspect-nabbed-one-run-learn-videos/

Reply
commieBob
Reply to  George Daddis
December 31, 2020 7:11 am

In a sense this is good. When the citizens begin to actually suffer because of what the greenies are demanding, only then will there be serious push back.

Having said the above … I will believe what I’m saying when Republicans start getting elected in Portland.

Reply
Gums
December 31, 2020 7:06 am

Salute!

Makes me wonder how the vandals got to each sabotage site? Think they hiked in the cold weather, or rode a horse? Hmmmm……

Gums wonders…

Reply
starzmom
December 31, 2020 7:18 am

Isn’t Aspen one of the Colorado communities that outlawed wood-burning stoves because of the smoke? Maybe they need those now?

Reply
bluecat57
December 31, 2020 7:26 am

Hell might just freeze over.

Reply
Steve Oregon
December 31, 2020 8:02 am

This may be a very bad sign.
Once bad people get a hefty grasp at how impacting attacks on vulnerable infrastructure can be they’ll also realize how easy it is and mayhem may ensue.
At the same time there seems to be a reduction of severe consequences for many crimes.
Not good.

Reply
