Nuclear Fusion: The Great Clean Energy Hope?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The last few weeks has seen a crescendo of nuclear fusion clean energy hype, as proponents pitch for a share of Biden’s promised climate cash giveaway. But practical nuclear fusion, if it is even possible, is still many decades away.

From 2017;

Fusion reactors: Not what they’re cracked up to be

By Daniel Jassby | April 19, 2017
Daniel Jassby was a principal research physicist at the Princeton Plasma Physics Lab until 1999. For 25 years he worked in areas of plasma physics and neutron production related to fusion energy research and development. He holds a PhD in astrophysical sciences from Princeton University.

Fusion reactors have long been touted as the “perfect” energy source. Proponents claim that when useful commercial fusion reactors are developed, they would produce vast amounts of energy with little radioactive waste, forming little or no plutonium byproducts that could be used for nuclear weapons. These pro-fusion advocates also say that fusion reactors would be incapable of generating the dangerous runaway chain reactions that lead to a meltdown—all drawbacks to the current fission schemes in nuclear power plants.

As we move closer to our goal, however, it is time to ask: Is fusion really a “perfect” energy source? After having worked on nuclear fusion experiments for 25 years at the Princeton Plasma Physics Lab, I began to look at the fusion enterprise more dispassionately in my retirement. I concluded that a fusion reactor would be far from perfect, and in some ways close to the opposite.

… unlike what happens in solar fusion—which uses ordinary hydrogen—Earth-bound fusion reactors that burn neutron-rich isotopes have byproducts that are anything but harmless: Energetic neutron streams comprise 80 percent of the fusion energy output of deuterium-tritium reactions and 35 percent of deuterium-deuterium reactions.

Now, an energy source consisting of 80 percent energetic neutron streams may be the perfect neutron source, but it’s truly bizarre that it would ever be hailed as the ideal electrical energy source. In fact, these neutron streams lead directly to four regrettable problems with nuclear energy: radiation damage to structures; radioactive waste; the need for biological shielding; and the potential for the production of weapons-grade plutonium 239—thus adding to the threat of nuclear weapons proliferation, not lessening it, as fusion proponents would have it.

In addition, if fusion reactors are indeed feasible—as assumed here—they would share some of the other serious problems that plague fission reactors, including tritium release, daunting coolant demands, and high operating costs. There will also be additional drawbacks that are unique to fusion devices: the use of a fuel (tritium) that is not found in nature and must be replenished by the reactor itself; and unavoidable on-site power drains that drastically reduce the electric power available for sale.

Read more: https://thebulletin.org/2017/04/fusion-reactors-not-what-theyre-cracked-up-to-be/

I love the idea of nuclear fusion. But Tritium fusion is anything but clean and economically viable – in its current form it releases far more neutron radiation than fission, an intense blizzard of atom smashing radiation which within months of starting operation would cause massive structural damage and severe secondary radioactivity in the physical components surrounding the fusion core.

There are fusion processes which are cleaner than Tritium, but these processes require even more extreme conditions than Tritium fusion, or exotic ingredients like Helium 3, the nearest abundant source of which is the surface of the moon.

Nuclear fusion’s day will come; one day fusion reactors will power our civilisation and open the way to colonising other star systems. But I doubt any of us will live to see it.

Sunsettommy
Editor
December 31, 2020 10:29 pm

Dr. Jassby is focusing on one type of fuel, which is WHY it is a failure.

Here is one of two groups NOT using Tritium as a fuel:

FUSION ENERGY GENERATOR

What Is Focus Fusion and How Does it work? Focus Fusion is our name for the combination of the Dense Plasma Focus device with aneutronic hydrogen-boron (pB11) fuel. It is the fastest route to fusion energy. We are working to research and develop a generator based on this technology.
 
Focus Fusion generators could provide virtually unlimited supplies of cheap energy in an environmentally-sound way. They would produce no radioactive waste or pollutants. The end-product would be harmless helium gas. Focus Fusion generators would be free of long-term radioactivity, and the small number of low-energy neutrons emitted could be easily absorbed in several inches of shielding.

Rafe Champion
December 31, 2020 10:34 pm

Enough with this talk about clean energy!

However desirable nuclear power is, we don’t need to allow any concession to the silly alarmists by using their language of “clean” energy.

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Rafe Champion
December 31, 2020 10:43 pm

FUSION FAQ

HomeFusion FAQ

THERE ARE LOTS OF PEOPLE OUT THERE CLAIMING TO KNOW HOW TO GET CHEAP OR EVEN FREE ENERGY. WHY IS FOCUS FUSION DIFFERENT?

Unlike zero-point energy and cold fusion, which are based on new physical theories, or at least new interpretations of existing theories, aneutronic fusion with a dense plasma focus device, which we call Focus Fusion, is based on an original application of very well-confirmed scientific theories such as electromagnetism and quantum mechanics. No “new physical theories” are invoked. Indeed we are utilizing natural phenomena that have been observed at much larger scales in the universe—in solar flares, for example.

LPPFusion’s work in this field is taken seriously by our peers. In addition to participating in numerous scientific conferences to present our results, our work has been published in peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of Fusion Energy and Physics of Plasmas, the world’s leading journal in the field of plasma physics, which is fundamental to fusion research. In 2012, our paper in Physics of Plasmas was named the most-read paper of the year.

IF ANEUTRONIC FUSION WITH THE DEVICE IS SO GOOD, WHY IS LPPFUSION THE ONLY GROUP WORKING ON IT?

Aneutronic fusion with the plasma focus device, or Focus Fusion for short, is not the product of one researcher or one group. It is the fruit of a research program involving dozens of experimental groups around the world over 40 years. The plasma focus device, while it has suffered over the years from a great lack of funding, and faced challenges to theoretical understanding, has now become one of the most promising alternatives to the costly tokamak approach to fusion. In Latin America, for example, plasma focus devices are the only alternative device that is now being actively researched.

LINK

=====

Read the rest of the link.

fred250
Reply to  Rafe Champion
January 1, 2021 12:13 am

With proper filtering and scrubbing, we already three VERY CLEAN and VERY RELIABLE energy sources that can cover all our energy needs.

COAL, GAS and OIL.

Bonus is they also release much needed CO2 into the atmosphere from carbon that has been removed from the short term carbon cycle that SUSTAINS ALL LIFE ON EARTH.

Vincent
December 31, 2020 10:58 pm

Energy supplies are the foundation of our civilization, prosperity and all progress we might achieve in any field.

Science should investigate all possible sources of energy, but obviously we should give priority to the most plausible potential outcomes. There are many claims by posters on this site that nuclear fission is the solution to the imagined climate crisis, but such claims ignore the dangers of nuclear fission and the potential disasters. It is the dangers of nuclear fission that have motivated the research into nuclear fusion.

Perhaps the research funds could be better spent on more research into battery storage and more efficient and durable solar panels. The energy from the sun is totally free. No need to destroy the environment by mining coal and oil and toxic elements like uranium. Let’s just exploit that limitless free energy from the sun, which also comes with free transportation, using the best and most efficient methods that our science and technology industry can manage.

kwg
December 31, 2020 11:16 pm

https://wattsupwiththat.com/?s=thorium

