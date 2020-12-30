Greta Thunberg: “we are not listening to climate scientists”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Greta Thunberg we listened to scientific advice about Covid-19, but for some reason we are ignoring advice from climate scientists and biodiversity specialists.

‘We cannot make it without science’: Greta Thunberg says climate experts are being ignored

Climate specialists not being listened to despite Covid showing importance of following science, activist says

Wed 30 Dec 2020

In a joint interview with the author Margaret Atwood, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday as part of the two-times Booker prize-winning writer’s guest-editing of the Today programme.

Thunberg was asked if the pandemic’s impact on people’s appreciation of science would have an effect on climate information.

“It could definitely have. I think this pandemic has shone a light on how … we are depending on science and that we cannot make it without science,” Thunberg said.

“But of course, we are only listening to one type of scientist, or some types of scientist, and, for example, we are not listening to climate scientists, we’re not listening to scientists who work on biodiversity and that, of course, needs to change.”

The environmental campaigner expressed scepticism when questioned about nations’ pledges to reduce their carbon emissions, such as China, which has committed to reach net zero by 2060.

“That would be very nice if they actually meant something,” Thunberg said. “We can’t just keep talking about future, hypothetical, vague, distant dates and pledges. We need to do things now. And also net zero … that is a very big loophole, you can fit a lot in that word ‘net’.”

