Greta Thunberg: “we are not listening to climate scientists”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Greta Thunberg we listened to scientific advice about Covid-19, but for some reason we are ignoring advice from climate scientists and biodiversity specialists.

‘We cannot make it without science’: Greta Thunberg says climate experts are being ignored

Climate specialists not being listened to despite Covid showing importance of following science, activist says

PA Media
Wed 30 Dec 2020 02.42 AEDT

In a joint interview with the author Margaret Atwood, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday as part of the two-times Booker prize-winning writer’s guest-editing of the Today programme.

Thunberg was asked if the pandemic’s impact on people’s appreciation of science would have an effect on climate information.

“It could definitely have. I think this pandemic has shone a light on how … we are depending on science and that we cannot make it without science,” Thunberg said.

“But of course, we are only listening to one type of scientist, or some types of scientist, and, for example, we are not listening to climate scientists, we’re not listening to scientists who work on biodiversity and that, of course, needs to change.”

The environmental campaigner expressed scepticism when questioned about nations’ pledges to reduce their carbon emissions, such as China, which has committed to reach net zero by 2060.

“That would be very nice if they actually meant something,” Thunberg said. “We can’t just keep talking about future, hypothetical, vague, distant dates and pledges. We need to do things now. And also net zero … that is a very big loophole, you can fit a lot in that word ‘net’.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/dec/29/we-cannot-make-it-without-science-greta-thunberg-says-climate-experts-are-being-ignored

The BBC interview is available here.

Why don’t we treat all scientists equally? Because not all science is equal. In my opinion climate alarmists are in the same category as UFO experts and parapsychologists. Climate alarmists spin lots of wild theories, but their predictions of imminent doom are consistently falsified, and they have no compelling evidence to back their assertions that we should listen to their warnings.

The other participant in the interview, Margaret Atwood wrote The Handmaid’s Tale, a story told from the perspective of a sexual slave in a fictional US theocracy. In Atwood’s story the theocracy overthrew the Republic during a period of violent upheaval, after environmental collapse caused widespread famine and disease. The sexual slavery in Atwood’s fictional dystopia was justified through a vile interpretation of Genesis 30:1-3.

Pauleta
December 30, 2020 6:03 pm

We listen to the scientists, and the climate scientists, the problem is the garbage they are saying and writing.

I am quite new here, so I have a question: Who’s the Fauci of CS?

Tom Halla
December 30, 2020 6:10 pm

Margaret Atwood in not one of my favorite authors, being a stereotype of a Canadian American-hating bigot. Besides the minor little fact that if anyone tried the coup in A Handmaid’s Tale in the US, they might actually survive the lynch mobs long enough to stand trial when they tried to take power, she confuses fundamentalist Protestants with Opus Dei.

eck
December 30, 2020 6:35 pm

“Thunberg was asked if the pandemic’s impact on people’s appreciation of science would have an effect on climate information.” Really? Why would anyone thing this naive little (or not so) girl has any insight of an “impact on people’s appreciation of science”? Geez, now she’s a sage?

SAMURAI
December 30, 2020 6:58 pm

Like the Handmaid’s Tale, CAGW is a wacky theocratic religion based on blind faith in false prophets, fabricated prophecies and fake news all in the pursuit of usurped power and profits.

Roger
December 30, 2020 7:00 pm

Greta blinded me with science!

Vicky
December 30, 2020 7:06 pm

Anyone that pledges anything 40 years ahead of time is to be taken seriously… Give me a break!

And anyone that predicts anything 40 years ahead of time would be the same story. Until we can control the wind, the clouds, the tectonic plate movements, and much more – let’s just leave Greta Girl on her own to find a new source of income.

glen ferrier
Reply to  Vicky
December 30, 2020 7:37 pm

Awe Vicky, I predict that in 40 years time we will have viable fusion power. In 2060 I will make the same prediction. I will be very old by then and probably babbling.

Cheers,

Speed

Al Miller
December 30, 2020 7:10 pm

I listen to many experts and scientists, like Dr Patrick Moore, Dr Judith Curry, Mike Schellenberger, the list goes on and on.
I do not listen to Greta, Arnold, Leonardo, Gavin Newsom, any Canadian Liberal politician or the mass (propaganda) media.
In fact it is incredibly bad and in great error that so many so called experts are singing the party tune while blatantly spreading obvious falsehoods.
Is it any wonder that so many are disillusioned and skeptical when they are being lied to by their politicians and media (who ought to be working in the best interests of the citizens).

Gordon A. Dressler
December 30, 2020 7:18 pm

From a purely objective, fact-based evaluation, how specifically has “following the science” vis-a-vis fighting the COVID-19 pandemic actually benefited mankind? Many people throughout the world have submitted to the “science-based” recommendations to wear masks and practice social distancing and many business have been locked down based on “the science” of how to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

However, now after at least solid months of this, we are actually worse off than when the COVID-19 first raced around the world. Just look objectively at the news . . . record rates of infections and death from COVID-19 in the US, a new strain of COVID-19 in England and now in the US. New surges in other countries such as China.

And please don’t bother to tell me that “Well, it would have been worse if we had done nothing . . . wearing masks and social distancing helped slow the spread of this pandemic.” That is an untestable, unverifiable assertion which, of course, is based on GIGO computer modeling.

Greta is just plain wrong that “listening to the science” on COVID-19 made a meaningful difference . . . and she is flat out wrong that there is credible science on AGW or CAGW that would be helpful to humanity if followed.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
commieBob
December 30, 2020 7:34 pm

I guess you have to define what “listening to scientists” means. When you look at the wildly different approaches to the Wuflu around the world, it’s hard to argue that people are following medical science any better than they follow ‘climate science’ (sic). I would argue that our dear Greta just hasn’t been paying attention properly.

For what it’s worth: Scott Adams has noticed that the countries with the loudest talkers have the most problems with the Wuflu. LOL

John in Oz
December 30, 2020 7:35 pm

Why would any serious journalist ask questions of a troubled teenage girl rather than subject experts? (I have to assume – dangerous, I know – that Margaret Atwood a serious journalist?)

This is just a puff piece looking to keep the Thun(derpants)berg in the limelight and the scary stories in front of mind.

