Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Autumn In United Kingdom, Ireland Has Not Warmed Since 1995 …Cooling Tendency

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

Reposted from NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 27. December 2020

By Kirye
and Pierre Gosselin

Global warming activists like to remind us how so many places on the globe are warming faster than anywhere else. And if every region is warming, then we would expect the spring season to be arriving earlier and fall starting later, meaning an extended summer season.

Today we look at fall (Sept – Nov) mean temperatures at stations across United kingdom and Ireland. We use data from Japan Meteorological Agency at the stations for which there are enough data going back to 1995 or earlier. These data are untampered, unlike the NASA GISS data.

United Kingdom: 8 of 14 stations cooling, no longer warming 

First we start with fall mean temperature data from 14 stations scattered across the United Kingdom:


Data source: JMA

Taken as a whole, above we see no real warming having taken place in the United Kingdom since 1995. Eight of the 14 stations in fact show cooling or no warming trend.  Though the mean fall temperature rose over the course of the 20th century, it hasn’t risen this century. This defies the often heard media claims  of warming by the climate alarmists.

Ireland

Next a plot of the mean fall temperature for Ireland also shows the same story: no real change in over 30 years. Here we have 6 stations for which the JMA has data going back to 1989.

Data source: JMA

Four of Ireland’s 6 stations show cooling temperatures. Two are warming, but not significantly by any measure.

So why have the mean fall temperatures stalled in the United Kingdom and Ireland? Global warming alarmists don’t want you to know this, but there are so called oceanic cycles that dominate regional climates on a decadal scale. For Western Europe especially the AMO has an impact:

No wonder fall temperatures have stalled. The warm phase of the AMO has peaked and has been heading down since 2008. CO2 is not what is driving the climate.

4 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dh-mtl
December 28, 2020 6:28 am

‘So why have the mean fall temperatures stalled in the United Kingdom and Ireland?’

Because you haven’t adjusted them properly!

2
Reply
Scissor
December 28, 2020 6:28 am

A decade or so of good skating in the canals and the Dutch would be most appreciative.

0
Reply
John Savage
December 28, 2020 6:32 am

Has anyone updated the AMO index since 2015? If so, please post a link. Thanks.

1
Reply
dh-mtl
Reply to  John Savage
December 28, 2020 7:13 am

Here’s the NOAA AMO data set.

http://www.psl.noaa.gov/data/timeseries/AMO/

0
Reply
2hotel9
December 28, 2020 6:35 am

Are the “weather” monitoring stations as strategically placed over there as they are in US? Middle of blacktopped parking lots, roofs of commercial and industrial buildings, bolted to the sides of HVAC units, etc etc? If so then even that ploy has failed. And yet the environistas continue to screech&wail that the planet is on fire and we are all going to die, DIE, because we hate the climate.

Pointing out facts and reality is simply not going to change the leftists continual screeching of lies. It is all they have and they are inordinately proud of each and every lie they tell.

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  2hotel9
December 28, 2020 7:26 am

Almost. The met office has a list of the temperature station locations on its site – 90-95% fail to reach the minimum standard. Some, like Heathrow, are a complete joke now – it’s sandwiched between a busy access road and car park on one side and a runway on the other – it gets hot jet exhaust covering it many times a day. And yet it is still used as a main temperature station in the dataset.

0
Reply
donald penman
December 28, 2020 6:54 am

The UK a maritime climate bathing in the warm waters of the Gulf stream.
https://apps.ecmwf.int/webapps/opencharts/products/w_sst?area=North%20West%20Europe&base_time=202012280000&level=sst&valid_time=202101120000

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  donald penman
December 28, 2020 7:04 am

Hope we didn’t break ECMWF’s app,WUWT has been known to have that effect, can’t get the image to load on my laptop.

0
Reply
donald penman
Reply to  2hotel9
December 28, 2020 7:23 am

I am not sure I can get it to load but the link is a funny colour might be not working ?

0
Reply
griff
December 28, 2020 7:13 am

Maybe you should be looking at the rainfall patterns for the UK… which have decisively changed. Climate change as it affects the UK is mainly more storms and in particular more extreme rainfall events and more flooding. Warming is confined to summer heatwaves.

-3
Reply
Phillip Bratby
Reply to  griff
December 28, 2020 7:29 am

Not true. Paul Homewood has examined the data in great detail and shown that rainfall patterns in the UK are less extreme and flooding has reduced. See https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/

2
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  griff
December 28, 2020 7:35 am

Flooding is down to the change in river management under the EU – the UK used to dredge most major rivers and flooding was under control a lot of the time. As to storms I think you’ll find no trend increase or decrease there – we get roughly the same from year to year. Rainfall is more iffy; I don’t have the figures to hand but I think it’s still roughly the same – the only likely trend might be for it becoming more seasonal and not spread evenly throughout the year, but I’d have to check – CBA on that though!

0
Reply
Richard Page
December 28, 2020 7:21 am

And these figures are with 90- 95% of all temperature stations no longer meeting the minimum standard for stations. Heathrow may be good for incoming planes but it’s still a complete joke as a meteorological/temperature station and part of the data. If these so-called scientists were in any way serious about observing the actual temperature record then they would have been shouting for the stations to be moved to uncontaminated sites. As it is there has been silence on the subject.

1
Reply
Phillip Bratby
December 28, 2020 7:22 am

What has happned to the AMO since 2015? The graph shown stops at 2015.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 28, 2020 7:35 am

And thus explains the climate emergency. It’s a race against reality.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Hottest Day Ever in Australia Confirmed: Bourke 51.7°C, 3rd January 1909

6 months ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Arctic’s ‘Hottest Day’? Not So Fast

6 months ago
Guest Blogger
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

CLAIM: 100 degrees in Siberia? 5 ways the extreme Arctic heat wave follows a disturbing pattern

6 months ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Warming Marble Bar

10 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Autumn In United Kingdom, Ireland Has Not Warmed Since 1995 …Cooling Tendency

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News

Fauci on Moving the Goalposts

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

A Social Conscience Is Nice, But Business Is Business!!

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Opinion

LA Times: Children “literally organizing out of climate anxiety”

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: