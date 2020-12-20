Ridiculae

NYT: “What happened to Global Warming?”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

NYT rolling out the tired global warming makes winter storms more extreme narrative.

How climate change is affecting winter storms.


By John Schwartz

The major winter storm that hit the Eastern United States on Wednesday and Thursday probably prompted some people to ask, “What happened to global warming?”

But although it’s becoming increasingly clear that climate change does have an effect on storms, the relationship can be complex and, yes, counterintuitive. “There were these expectations that winter was basically going to disappear on us,” said Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting at AER, a company that provides information to clients about weather and climate-related risk.

Although winters are becoming warmer and somewhat milder over all, extreme weather events have also been on the increase, and especially in the Northeastern United States, as Dr. Cohen pointed out in a recent paper in the journal Nature Climate Change. From the winter of 2008-9 until 2017-18, there were 27 major Northeast winter storms, three to four times the totals for each of the previous five decades.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/17/climate/climate-change-winter.html

If global warming to date has caused a three to four fold increase in severe winter storms, imagine the bitterly cold weather the next few decades of global warming will bring.

We must act now, before global warming causes us all to freeze to death!

Steve Case
December 20, 2020 2:09 pm

Jeff Meyer
Reply to  Steve Case
December 20, 2020 2:36 pm

So, as the world gets warmer the winters get colder. Computer models…. Who programed the models? How are they programed…. I am starting to think we have stopped evolving.
Hey it is on the interweb! It must be true!

Philip
Reply to  Jeff Meyer
December 20, 2020 4:59 pm

When it comes to alarmists and th Nytimes you just can’t fix stupid.

Ron Long
Reply to  Steve Case
December 20, 2020 2:56 pm

I don’t know about the “circum-polar vortex getting wavier due to decreased temperature variance between mid-latitude and polar regions” for the northern hemisphere, but for the southern hemisphere that is baloney. Here (Argentina) we see neutral ENSO to weak-to-normal La Niña associated with decreased latitude wind flow, allowing the Antarctic equivalent vortex to make far northern excursions. The CAGW crowd won’t stop modifying their predictions until glaciers cover them up. Wait for it.

Vuk
December 20, 2020 2:18 pm

Doomsayers never give up
From the Guardian archive, 12 June 1962: The ice age cometh
As glaciers start to advance again, evidence suggests that the Earth may be entering a new ice age. This proposition is not in dispute. To know what changes may be under way at the moment is more difficult. There are some signs that the gradual warming up of the atmosphere which marked the first half of this century may have come to an end with the Second World War, and that a slow decline of temperature may then have taken over.”comment image

MarkW
Reply to  Vuk
December 20, 2020 3:10 pm

And yet our various trolls contend that past concerns over global cooling is just a lie concocted by us deniers.

Graemethecat
Reply to  MarkW
December 20, 2020 3:42 pm

Warmunists have done their best to drop this Inconvenient Fact down the memory hole. They cannot be allowed to get away with it.

Taphonomic
Reply to  Graemethecat
December 20, 2020 4:34 pm

They do have poor Winston Smith working doubleplus overtime at the Ministry of Truth.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Taphonomic
December 20, 2020 4:37 pm

Winston Griff

Richard (the cynical one)
December 20, 2020 2:24 pm

A truly adaptable narrative can be stretched or chopped to fit any unexpected circumstance. Think Procrustes’ bed

Peter W
December 20, 2020 2:31 pm

The approximate 100,000 year component of the Milankovitch cycles is caused by a change in the eccentricity of earth’s orbit. As the pull of the planets causes the eccentricity to increase, and if the earth is in the portion of it’s orbit which is furthest from the sun during winter, the winters are longer and colder.

Interesting to note that this past fall, the northern hemisphere had some rather significant cold records set, and now we have had some record-breaking snow. At the same time, we are being told of an interesting conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn in the evening. So there they sit, the two largest planets, on the opposite side of earth from the sun and working to pull the earth a little bit further away from the sun. My, my, my!

BobM
Reply to  Peter W
December 20, 2020 5:02 pm

Actually, Jupiter and Saturn are on the other side of the Solar System, not quite in opposition, but pulling Earth slightly toward the Sun. They are visible low in the Southwestern sky less than an hour after sunset, and then set a couple hours later, so they are slightly to the “left” of the Sun as we view it at sundown. To see the conjunction we are looking past the Sun to the other side of the Solar System.

Both planets were way up in the Summer sky at night, pulling us “away” from the Sun when Earth was on the same side of the Sun during Summer.

UV Meter
December 20, 2020 2:43 pm

Turns out 415 ppm CO2 must be a coolant after all.

Peta of Newark
December 20, 2020 2:50 pm

Quote:
“”extreme weather events have also been on the increase””

Be careful what you wish for.
Extreme weather is what you get in a desert

And no, Climate Change does not create deserts.
Soil Erosion does.
That is after all The Definition of a desert.
i.e. Highly eroded/weathered soil devoid of organic material and its attendant water storage capacity
THEN, the Climate falls apart.

Once one has been created, it will NOT just spontaneously disappear.

Mike O'Ceirin
December 20, 2020 2:55 pm

Oops You guys just don’t understand Climate Change is any weather you don’t like so there!

Ralph Dave Westfall
December 20, 2020 3:46 pm

three to four times the totals for each of the previous five decades

Scanning data for a lot of regions will inevitably find some where the results are a multiple of previous time periods. People who make such claims may be uneducated about natural variability and statistics or deliberately lying.

Cherry picking is sooo much fun!

George Daddis
December 20, 2020 4:08 pm

Get with the program!
It’s not Global Warming! Not since people realized the “warming” they were scaring us with was just a few degrees every 100 years; and they couldn’t notice any difference in temperatures over the last few decades of their lives.

It is now “Climate Change” where everything from a snow storm to wild fires can be used as evidence with news video taken SOMEWHERE in the world.

MarkW
Reply to  George Daddis
December 20, 2020 4:38 pm

It’s not even a few degrees every 100 years, it’s less than a degree over the last 150 years.

