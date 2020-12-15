WA “Solves” the Solar Energy Duck Curve by Raising Evening Electricity Prices

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Alan; In a desperate attempt to contain the damage government subsidised rooftop solar energy has done to the grid, West Australia is trialling a pricing scheme which offers cheap electricity around midday, when nobody wants it, then slams on high prices when solar energy begins to fade in the early evening.
WA electricity prices would be slashed during the day, doubled during peak under new Government trial
Electricity prices would be slashed by more than two thirds during the middle of the day under a trial aimed at encouraging households to soak up excess solar power flooding into Western Australia’s biggest grid.
But customers would face paying almost twice as much for their power at peak times in the evening, as the State Government tries to shore up supplies and reduce costs in the system.
…
Amid forecasts the number of installations could almost double by 2030, the Government will run a trial that provides incentives for customers to shift more of their use to the middle of the day.
Under the trial 400 customers of State-owned electricity provider Synergy will pay just eight cents for every unit of power they draw from the grid between 9:00am to 3:00pm, compared with a flat rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh).
…
Opposition energy spokesman David Honey labelled the changes bad policy, arguing time-of-use tariffs tended to disadvantage poorer households while benefiting wealthier ones.
“What WA Labor doesn’t understand is that there are many West Australian families that simply cannot change the times that they use energy,” Mr Honey said.
“The working poor who don’t have swimming pools and lots of freezers simply do not have large energy consumption that can be shifted to other times of the day.
“Likewise, West Australians that cannot afford batteries and solar panels miss out.”
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-16/wa-government-power-market-trial-to-protect-grid/12986348
If only West Australia had invested in nuclear power plants, which produce reliable zero carbon power 24×7, instead of trying to coerce people with higher costs, demanding people change how they live, to fit their lives around their useless green energy system.
7 thoughts on “WA “Solves” the Solar Energy Duck Curve by Raising Evening Electricity Prices”
So what they are telling people to do is to install home battery storage and charge it during the middle of the day and then draw on it in the evening.
Exactly.
The cost of adding PV to your home then increases dramatically. In addition to the inability for the firies to extinguish fires in your home, you intentionally add a potential firebomb to your home. One that can’t be put out.
But the ‘planet’ will be saved, so it’s all ok!
crosspatch,
and double, triple, quadruple, the solar “investment”?
What’s a fair mark-up?
It’s said the Mexican Drug Cartels work on roughly 5000%.
But did you know there’s an industry that consistently beats them?
It’s the AU Victorian electricity industry with a base-load power mark-up exceeding 6000% all year.
The uneven output of solar panels during a day is a real problem. The only viable solution to this problem is not changing of tarif scemes but to develop a solar panel which is working during the night.
I do not intend to be sarcastic.
As we well know from the radiation budget scheme of Trenberth, the downward infrared radiation of the sky is more than twice of the solar radiation.
Please, utilise it.
Daniel Mercer needs to be brought up to date.
1. Wind turbines do not produce 50Hz energy. They cannot boil a jug.
2. PV solar cannot power the grid. Not enough capacity
3. Electricity cannot be stored in a battery. Generation must match demand.
Mexico has refused new wind turbines. May have switched off existing.
Wind turbines are are massive swindle. The energy produce is dirty useless harmonics which through smart meters is fraudulently added to consumers power bills.
instead of questioning why the government wants to restrict CO2 emissions in the interests of nicer weather, as usual, the government lashes wildly about damaging the finances of the average citizen in a blind attempt to avert the disaster that the government itself is bringing upon society. Coercing citizens with higher costs, demanding people change their lives and robbing them like the Sheriff of Nottingham, to fix the problems caused by an ill-considered ‘Climate Change’ boondoggle is a good way to get people to reconsider their vote next time round.