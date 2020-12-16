British Airforce to Modify F-35s, Typhoons and Wildcat Choppers to Run on Biofuel

Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon. By Chris Lofting – link, GFDL 1.2, link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Cautious Optimism; The British Airforce has committed to modifying military aircraft to run on biofuel. My question – does the war end when the chip fat runs out?

British military looking to move aircraft to sustainable fuel sources By Ed Adamczyk Dec. 14 (UPI) — A plan to use sustainable sources for up to 50 percent of military aviation fuel was announced by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace this week. The British Ministry of Defense on Saturday said it would look to algae, alcohol, household waste, wood and biomass as potential sources of fuel for the nation’s F-35 and Typhoon planes and Wildcat helicopters. … A 2017 research paper by U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcus McWilliams of the Air Force’s Air University noted that most U.S. military planes can operate on sustainable aviation fuel. But no funding has been offered to modify the engines of F-35 and F-22 planes — which can’t run on it — and require a 12- to 24-month process of testing and certification. … Read more: https://www.upi.com/Defense-News/2020/12/14/British-military-looking-to-move-aircraft-to-sustainable-fuel-sources/5341607977557/

Perhaps this is a good time for the Falkland Islanders to brush up on their Spanish. One of the reasons the Falklands Islands are still a diplomatic flashpoint between Britain and Argentina is they suddenly got valuable, after major oil deposits were discovered in the region.

But if Britain no longer values oil, and if the British military is too busy being green to stay focussed on operational readiness, the next Falklands war may not end as well for Britain as the last war.

