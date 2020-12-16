Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Cautious Optimism; The British Airforce has committed to modifying military aircraft to run on biofuel. My question – does the war end when the chip fat runs out?
British military looking to move aircraft to sustainable fuel sources
By Ed Adamczyk
Dec. 14 (UPI) — A plan to use sustainable sources for up to 50 percent of military aviation fuel was announced by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace this week.
The British Ministry of Defense on Saturday said it would look to algae, alcohol, household waste, wood and biomass as potential sources of fuel for the nation’s F-35 and Typhoon planes and Wildcat helicopters.
…
A 2017 research paper by U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcus McWilliams of the Air Force’s Air University noted that most U.S. military planes can operate on sustainable aviation fuel. But no funding has been offered to modify the engines of F-35 and F-22 planes — which can’t run on it — and require a 12- to 24-month process of testing and certification.
…Read more: https://www.upi.com/Defense-News/2020/12/14/British-military-looking-to-move-aircraft-to-sustainable-fuel-sources/5341607977557/
Perhaps this is a good time for the Falkland Islanders to brush up on their Spanish. One of the reasons the Falklands Islands are still a diplomatic flashpoint between Britain and Argentina is they suddenly got valuable, after major oil deposits were discovered in the region.
But if Britain no longer values oil, and if the British military is too busy being green to stay focussed on operational readiness, the next Falklands war may not end as well for Britain as the last war.
28 thoughts on “British Airforce to Modify F-35s, Typhoons and Wildcat Choppers to Run on Biofuel”
Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, but British Army, the oldest regiments of which descend from parliamentary units, not the king’s forces.
I mean British Airforce as a description, not a title sorry.
This is a joke, right? What next, solar powered missiles? Li ion battery troop carriers and tanks?
By the by, there is no such thing as the “British airforce” nor the “Ministry of Defense”. Not sure what those mistakes say about the accuracy of the story.
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom) – “Defense” is likely a typo.
Defense must have something common with defenestration…
Just released today
STOP PRESS
The British Military announced today that they will change all gunpowder weapons to use water as propellent
Not to forget to include lots of pepper powder 😀
I think that it is time I put my head between my knees and kissed my arse goodbye. The world has gone totally insane.
I have often thought how unpleasant it must have been for people in the past who lived through collapse of nations and other disfunctional times. It seems we are experiencing the start of something similar. Please tell me why I’m wrong.
To be honest I think that the way things are going it is a bit like the fall of the Roman empire. People have just got too decadent.
The RAF is now powered by McDonalds and Wimpey’s French Fries….eat more chips!
Thanks to carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and her F-35s, the Royal Navy is now better able to defend the Falklands than previously in this century.
The RAF however no longer has strategic bombers.
I suspect that in a war, Her Majesty’s sea and air services would revert to JP fossil fuel.
Typhoon’s ferry range with three drop tanks is 2050 nautical miles.
Ascension Island is over 3600 nm. from the UK, and the Falklands 3300 nm. thence.
RAF in-flight refueling capability might not be up to the task. Britain might want to consider buying used B-1Bs from the US.
From Gibraltar is almost 2700 nm. flying over North Africa, but a bit more over the Atlantic the whole way.
OTOH, Argentine military aviation might presently best be described as pathetic.
The AAF has perhaps six operational A-4s and a similar number of indigenous jet trainers with limited combat capability. Its turboprop counter-insurgency planes wouldn’t be of much use.
The navy has no operational Super Étendards, due to lack of spare parts.
4 Typhoons on the Falklands could destroy the Argies’ Air Force. From their hangers, while the pilots drink tea. Faith, Hope, Charity and Desperation have a good chance against all of South American airforces.
Brazil has a good air force. So does Chile, although it’s small. Colombia has 21 Kfirs, with good air and ground crew. Peru has 18 MiG-29s, perhaps 10 operational Mirages and some Su-25 attack planes, but of dubious preparedness.
Chile has 46 F-16s and 11 F-5s, so not so small by South American standards.
Brazil has ordered 27 Gripens and currently operates 43 F-5s and 47 AMX ground attack jets, plus a bunch of Tucano COIN turboprops.
Four RAF Typhoons are based in the Falklands. They should be able to intercept six A-4s.
The British Army maintains a SAM battery there as well. The RN hasn’t kept a destroyer there since 2015.
Vegetable oil based fuel is only sustainable at the end of a petroleum fueled agricultural supply chain. Alcohol and biogas based fuels pretty much the same. But if it brings down the cost of fuel for training, then the conversion is likely to be useful, and not irreversible.
No.
The war for the chip fat will leash out
To quote President Elect Biden- “Is this a joke?”
with the UK and most Western nations post the Virus being badly off, it makes little sense to spend money converting hydro carbons to second grade fuel. I think is just Properganda to say to the liked of the EU, Look how Green we are..
VK5ELL MJE
BoJo is facing a fight on the settee (now drinking only UK’s white wine) with his fiancé.
Top UK court overturns block on third Heathrow runway
Earlier ruling said expansion plan was illegal as government had not considered its climate commitments
I didn’t realise Bojo was gay, or did you mean fiancée?
Mass death and destruction of civilization must be in accordance with IPCCC rules ….
Of course, the UK has such vast crop lands lying idle and surplus grains and soybeans being wasted that there will be no problem raising the needed quantities using biofueled tractors.