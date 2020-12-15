The Case Against Sabotaging Biden’s Paris Agreement Plans

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A few days ago WUWT published an article urging President Trump to kill the Paris Agreement by submitting it to the Senate. I disagree with this view. Quite apart from the risk the thing might actually be ratified, if enough RINOs cross the floor, an act of restraint which occurred in the final days of the Obama administration provides a reason to reconsider.
‘The Planet Could Become Ungovernable’: Climate Scientist James Hansen on Obama’s Environmental Record, Scientific Reticence, and His Climate Lawsuit Against the Federal Government
By David Wallace-Wells
JULY 12, 2017
James Hansen is the former head of climate research for NASA, the author of the legendary early “zero model” for climate change, and is now the lead scientific figure in a lawsuit being brought against the federal government alleging complicity on climate change, which Hansen and his fellow litigants argue is a violation of the equal protection clause — since the costs of change will fall unequally on future generations.*
…
Sounds like a political winner.
Yeah. So why can’t we get it done? I wrote a letter to Obama after he was elected in 2008, and tried to explain this.
What happened?
I couldn’t get John Holdren to deliver the letter — he was chosen to be the science adviser. He said he couldn’t do anything until he was confirmed. And finally, near the end of the Obama administration, I tried to get Obama to settle our lawsuit. Which would have made sense. Actually the judge in Oregon was puzzled as to why Obama was fighting us. Because Obama, when he talked about the planet, he sounded like us.
…
Then, as soon as Trump was elected, I said, this is now really a time the Obama administration should settle the case.
It would have been a sneaky way to lock in some climate policies …
So I sent an email to John Podesta, and surprisingly got a response almost immediately, asking me to use a different email address — I’d used the one that was hacked.
Wow.
And he did try to help. Eventually, though, Obama rejected the idea, because his lawyers preferred his plan, his Clean Power Plan, which is being challenged in various courts.
…Read more: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2017/07/scientist-jim-hansen-the-planet-could-become-ungovernable.html
Just as Obama showed restraint in the final days of his administration, and rejected James Hansen’s plan to bind Trump’s hands on climate policy, so I believe it would be wrong to prevent Biden from fulfilling his manifesto promise to restore the Paris agreement, if Biden is sworn in as the next President.
I detest the Paris Agreement. I cheered when Trump announced he was cancelling the agreement, I cheered when the USA officially left the Paris Agreement. I would have cheered if Trump had submitted the Paris Agreement to the Senate a few years ago, as a way of killing it off once and for all.
But submitting the Paris agreement to the Senate at this late stage would be seen by many as an act of political sabotage.
Two can play that game. A tit-for-tat escalation of Presidents sabotaging their successors could worsen the USA’s political tensions.
17 thoughts on “The Case Against Sabotaging Biden’s Paris Agreement Plans”
Political sabotage? Like stealing an election? That kind of sabotage? You really are a delusional fool if you think political sabotage hasn’t already been happening the last four years.
The Dems will amnesty all the illegal aliens currently in the USA, ending the possibility of ever getting a non-socialist into the White House, or into Congress. Start teaching your children Mandarin, so that they can communicate with their masters after 2030 or so.
They don’t need to amnesty anybody. They simply will not change the electoral system. There will always be the same system from here on in. Just like a dictatorship.
The Democratic Republic of Amerika.
The “Paris Agreement” has already morphed into “The Great Reset” as the Left continues to lose traction with their wealth redistribution narrative and AGW has lost its’ luster with the Marxist crowd because it hasn’t captured enough useful idiots among the masses. If the Progressives succeed in taking the two Georgia senate seats they will control everything in the USA …. including funding for the Paris Agreement. Then it will be all over but the shouting for a democratic and free America for at least the next two years.
I’m all in favor of letting Joe Biden reduce the US GDP by $3 trillion by 2040 by rejoining the Paris Accord. Its a great idea and its the first thing Joe will do. It’s all part of building back better. Of course, if it saves one polar bear’s life it will be worth it.
It’s probably not even possible for Trump to sabotage Biden as badly as the Obama/Biden administration sabotaged him on the way out the door. If Obama chose one way of usurping legislative power to unilaterally implement policy (Clean Power Plan) instead of another way of usurping legislative power (sue-and-settle) in his waning months, I don’t see how that represents any sort of precedent Trump should follow.
The fact is that the Paris Agreement is meant to be a treaty, and treaties are *supposed* to go to the Senate constitutionally.
Depends on the January 5 election in Georgia. If the Democrat party ends up in total control of all 3 branches of government, you might regret having just brought a knife to a gunfight.
Eric? Political sabotage? Where have you been the last 4 years? Democrats have done nothing but commit acts of political sabotage repeatedly, Nannee Pelosi and Chuckles Schumer are doing so RIGHT NOW. Why is it only the political left is allowed to do this things and Americans have to simply surrender when we are in charge of Congress?
I cannot agree with you on this, EW
“A tit-for-tat escalation of Presidents sabotaging their successors could worsen the USA’s political tensions.”
That line sounds just like the RINO chorus, “Yeah, it’s clear the Democrats pulled off a spectacular election theft in broad daylight and dared us and the Supreme Court to call them out on it. But to fight this fraud would only cause the American public to doubt the (ahem) “integrity of our elections” in the future”
If you cannot fight for what is true and right with everything at your legal disposal, then what’s the point of even pretending to be the “Opposition”?
Eric, here’s the best strategy advice on all the agw bs I’ve seen so far –
I saw a comment on one of the Aussie news sites from someone advising Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “just say yes” to all the activists & msm demands for emissions targets out to 2050.
The rationale then went on to explain that like all the other adherents to the Paris agreement, you don’t actually do anything, or kick in any $$$s. You and they will all be well into retirement by 2050, and since today’s “current affairs” coverage lasts about 2 weeks, nowhere will any mention be made of what you did or didn’t do back in 2020 in regards to ghg emissions reductions targets.
The climate capers are essentially just an exercise in appeasement and virtue signaling anyway, and whatever nonsensical efforts are currently being made to “fight climate change” will inevitably be realized as abject stupidity, or just exactly what it really is – carpetbagging.
The original strategy was a waste of time. The US is now out of the Paris Agreement. If Trump submitted it to the Senate and they voted it down, the US would still not be part of the Paris Agreement.
In January, Biden will be sworn in. He will rejoin the the Paris Agreement. He can and will do that even if the Paris Agreement is submitted to the Senate tomorrow and voted down 95 to 5. The President is not estopped by a treaty rejection. He can resign and resubmit as many times as he likes. He can do it three times a week, if that is what he wants to do.
Biden won’t submit the Paris Agreement to the Senate because he can’t win a treaty vote of 2/3rds of the Senate.
But it will be an executive agreement and Biden will send billions of Dollars to Red China and to African Kleptocrats to pay for his climate guilt.
Biden will continue to use his powers to shut down the American Economy, and to achieve the real goal of the Democrat party, which is to humiliate, impoverish, and demoralize the lower classes.
After all if the serfs won’t tug their forelocks and bow to their masters, they must taste the lash.
“A tit-for-tat escalation of Presidents sabotaging their successors could worsen the USA’s political tensions.”
You mean political tensions in the USA could actually get worse? Dumb question, it can always get worse. And, unfortunately, it will get worse.
The premise of the Hanson lawsuit seems to be that failure to act on Climate Change disproportionately burdens future citizens and is thus unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause.
If that were to be the precedent, every program that disproportionately burdens future generations would be unconstitutional. This would include all underfunded pension programs like Social Security as well as medical programs funded by payroll taxes like Medicare.
translation: The Trump admin and the GOP senate shouldn’t do what it needs to do – cuz the Obama admin didn’t attempt a similar but opposite action – not out of gentility – but cuz Obama had his own plan – and he was facing a GOP senate (not mentioned in the above article)
why? – to avoid being tainted as “sneaky”? – even tho the greenies in quoted interview obviously sanctioned their attempt to be sneaky
there’s nothing more pathetic than a rightwing victim – who surrenders out of fear what the leftwing will think he’s – ungentlemanly
Senate ratification of a treaty requires a 2/3 supermajority.
https://psychology.wikia.org/wiki/Lysenkoism
Quote:
“Lysenkoism is used colloquially to describe the manipulation or distortion of the scientific process as a way to reach a predetermined conclusion as dictated by an ideological bias, often related to social or political objectives…
The word is derived from a set of political and social campaigns in science and agriculture by the director of the Soviet Lenin All-Union Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Trofim Denisovich Lysenko and his followers, which began in the late 1920s and formally ended in 1964…”
**************
Today’s climate alarmist Lysenkoism still stands and has survived since 1988 despite the fact that the U.S. is not exactly an oppressive police state as the old Soviet Union was back in the day. That fact that a climate alarmist form of Lysenkoism has happened and can be made to work to some degree here in the U.S. demonstrates that a supposedly free press and a democratic government that governs in the framework of respect for human rights does not guarantee anything in terms of honest, sound science (or honesty in any other area for that matter).
Back in Stalin’s day in the USSR, you could probably kiss your sweet butt good-bye if you dared to question Stalin and his policies and beliefs. As stated in the quote above, Lysenkoism in the USSR lasted for over three decades, and it likely survived because no one dared question it. With climate Lysenkoism’s characteristic similarities to its Soviet original today, the failure of any viable challenge to the CAGW narrative in government, the mass media, scientific organizations and academia leaves one getting the sense that the spirit of Stalin is still very much alive and well in too many ways, especially as the U.N.
The willingness of the environmental movement, politicians, academics, media pundits, corporate leaders and others to embrace climate and renewable energy Lysenkoism sets us on a course with the Biden administration to lay the groundwork for serious economic decline if little is understood about climate change and energy production outside of those with the knowledge to challenge the solar and wind energy and the CAGW orthodoxies. Whether Trump will live to see the day that he regrets not challenging these orthodoxies remains to be seen.
If there is pressure (and perhaps intense pressure) in science and academia not to challenge climate and renewables Lysenkoism, money and political agendas likely have a lot to do with it. So the parallels to the old USSR remain. Until somebody — anybody — comes along with the power, authority and intestinal fortitude to do what too few are currently willing to do, I will just keep my fingers crossed that the worst does not come to pass with Biden and company.
Yeah, like if we play nice suddenly the eco fascist globalist leftists will. You’re delusional. They are in a war against us, it’s time the rest of us recognize that and act accordingly.
It’s hilarious that Hansens pathetic lawsuit references the equal protection clause. Leftists seek to treat everyone differently based on their liberal victimhood score (As far as I can see, here’s how their scoring works: +3 for black, +1 for other minority, +2 for female (only +1 if white female), +1 for gay, +2 for transgender, +1 for any religion not christianity, +1 for not US citizen at birth. Whoever has the highest victimhood status wins special rights. Test it out while watching commercials. The higher victimhood score character will always be portrayed as smarter, more responsible, etc.
In any case, equal protection is for “any person within its jurisdiction”. I’m pretty sure imaginary future people are not within their jurisdiction. And how are the laws applied unequally? Unequal outcomes are not the same as being applied equally. Should a wealthy person file a civil rights lawsuit because he doesn’t pay equal federal income tax than a poor person? Also, isn’t the equal protection clause about state laws (“No state shall…”)? What specific state laws does he think are being applied unequally?
What an abhorrent waste of resources these sham lawsuits are.
Anyway, the Traitor-in-Chief is too busy acting like a deranged, unglued, tantrum-throwing, anti-democratic, Constitution-hating, would-be tyrant to be bothered with anything like that.