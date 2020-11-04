Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Breathe the free air America – whatever happens in the next few days, with this act of defiance the USA under President Trump has struck a heavy blow against the climate globalists.
Climate change: US formally withdraws from Paris agreement
By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent
After a three-year delay, the US has become the first nation in the world to formally withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
President Trump announced the move in June 2017, but UN regulations meant that his decision only takes effect today, the day after the US election.
The US could re-join it in future, should a president choose to do so.
What will the withdrawal mean in practice?
While the US now represents around 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains the world’s biggest and most powerful economy.
“Being out formally obviously hurts the US reputation,” said Andrew Light, a former senior climate change official in the Obama administration.
Others are hopeful that the US withdrawal will drive a sense of unity among others, and see new leadership emerge.
“The EU green deal and carbon neutrality commitments from China, Japan and South Korea point to the inevitability of our collective transition off fossil fuels,” said Laurence Tubiana, one of the architects of the Paris agreement and now chief executive of the European Climate Foundation.
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-54797743
Lets hope this withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is permanent.
25 thoughts on “The USA is Officially No Longer a Party to the Paris Agreement”
“The US could re-join it in future, should a president choose to do so.”
NOT
Congress has the authority to engage in treaties, not the president
Even so, if elected (still up in the air) Biden and a Democrat controlled House could leverage the divided Senate into passing the agreement or in lieu of passage enact national changes to mirror the agreement.
While I share your concern that this Agreement (it is not a Treaty) should be reviewed and approved by both Houses of Congress, as a major Agreement, they’ve already skipped that step. Can’t see this Congress actually standing up to their responsibilities. Elections matter.
I agree, but the EPA can still issue regulations to limit CO2 under the Clean Air Act using a bogus but legal “Endangerment Finding” If Biden is elected, I would expect this to happen. So we get Paris through the back door.
Was Paris ever ratified by the Senate? (I don’t think so.) Was America ever actually a party to Paris? (I don’t think so.)
It looks like the Republicans will still hold the Senate by a narrow majority. link As far as I can tell, that means the best Biden/Harris can do is what Obama did.
How could America be bound by a UN rule about leaving if it was never an official party to the Paris agreement?
Stayed up way too late last night, my brain isn’t properly working …
commieBob, I believe you’re right. But it does not matter much. The great shock was Trump pulling the US out. That took the wind out of Paris’ sails. And since then, Paris has been acknowledged as a failure, also by the alarmists. It is nothing but an empty shell, and after Kyoto, Copenhagen and Paris, I doubt that anyone will try a new “climate saving” agreement again. So thank you, America!
YES! 🙂
And, we, the U.S., will STAY out.
Trump won (check out % counted and margin of victory) Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia last night. Regardless of other possible gains/losses, in the end, Trump wins.
Game over, solar, wind, carbon storage, and electric vehicles scammers.
Bwah, ha ha ha haaaa! 🙂
Democrat Denial can only delay the inevitable for so long.
(arrrrgh, hard to be patient! )
http://joannenova.com.au/2020/11/usa-2020-coup-in-progress/
You forget the troves of votes hidden in the basement, Janice, ready for late emergence.
Sudden appearance of large tranches of Democrat votes in Michigan and Wisconsin inverted the standings. State outcomes may be reversed.
I hope for a good outcome, but am no longer confident of it.
Mail in ballots will represent death of GOP. I saw this ballot harvesting take place in 2018 in CA. It is very dangerous and I honestly believe we are heading towards one party system. It is extremely difficult to win against it.
My prediction is the ballot harvesting will also be used against the more conservative parts of a democrat party in the primaries. More of the far left wing will be elected.
Which just goes to show, if you Bide your time right, a basement can hold more than a presidential candidate.
Unfortunately, a Trump win is looking less and less likely, with the absentee vote apparently being heavily in favor of Democrats, and as those ballots are counted, things will tend to swing towards Biden. Still, it could be very close.
Unfortunately we do not need to be participating in the Paris Treaty as signatories for a Socialist Democrat controlled government to enact draconian changes that mirror the spirit of the Paris Agreement
The Paris “Accord/Agreement” was never a treaty. Obama didn’t enter into anything that required the approval of congress. The Agreement could make all of the demands it wants for withdrawal but they are not binding, just like terms of the Agreement aren’t enforceable. The Paris Accord is just another move by the UN to pressure/humiliate countries into joining their scam. If Trump is victorious we will stay out of it for at least another 4 years but the way the scam is set up anyone can join anytime they want without requisites. The UN tries to make it like hotel California: “You can check out but you can never leave.”
Amen!
Here in Greece, our “germanophile” gorvernment is advertising the idiotic plan of “transforming Astypálaia, a small island of 1,200 peeps” into a green energy paradise with german wind turbines, chinese solar panels and german electric cars… under the aegis of proven fraudsters, Volkswagen.
Brrrr
This insanity needs to stop.
For a few weeks, unlesss the coup is reversed.
So what ?
Paris was a voluntary “agreement”
No penalties for missing targets.
You can virtue signal about “climate change” while doing nothing.
China is allowed to do nothing until 2030, and maybe forever ?
You don’t have to contribute to the green slush fund if you don’t want to. Obama
“contributed $1 billion because he is a horse’s a-s-s, who now lives five or six
feet above sea level … it’s safe now, because he stopped the seas from rising?
Sadly it’s certainly one way to keep AOC etc off his back, for Biden to let them deal with re-entry to this agreement.
Paris was cleverly crafted to sidestep the treaty issue. Most of it is voluntary. If they make changes though, such that certain things become requirements, then it would become a treaty, requiring ratification. So it is more to do with symbolism now.
Most of the cleverness came from Obama who spent eight in office going around Congress on everything and running the country with executive orders alone. He also manipulated CBO, EPA, and the courts on a daily basis. Most people don’t watch things at that level of detail and so they get away with it and get rewarded for it with a biased (bought) media too.
…crooked symbolism!
If Biden wins, applying the Green New Death will be much more devastating than the Paris clownery.
This is immaterial.
The WEF Great Reset has carried over all the Paris Climate Accord details as they are required for its primary purpose deindustrializing the West. It is all available online – read it. The UN Agenda 21/2030 is writ large with all the ‘Green New Deal’ [USA]/Net Zero [UK[ and Paris Accord [EU] requirements embedded in it. Together with less subtle things like the Fabian Progressive dystopian dream of no property rights – nobody would hold any private property. This is all using the COVID lockdowns for governments to show that politicians can exceed their authority without anyone stopping them. {search on: The Project COPS for COVID Truth ] So in January 2021 – the Davos WEF meeting will announce ‘The Great Reset’. It is all available to read, and the activity is fully supported by such luminaries as Prince Charles and Bill Gates.
Is there a rebate check in the mail? Or did they spend all the money quickly on cocktails, political consultants, and bitcoin transfers out?