Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Australian Resources Minister Keith Pitt predicts global demand for Aussie coal will remain strong “long into the future”.
Australia’s Resources Minister Keith Pitt dismisses UN chief’s climate change statement
With Australia isolated on climate change, Resources Minister Keith Pitt has dismissed a global warming statement from the United Nations secretary-general.
Australia’s resources minister has castigated a climate change warning from the United Nations secretary-general as an inconsequential “grand statement”.
Antonio Guterres has warned the world is heading for a catastrophic temperature of rise of more than three degrees by the end of the century unless all countries declare climate emergencies.
…
Resources Minister Keith Pitt dismissed the climate warning from Mr Guterres.
“Grand statements are quite simple to make,” he told ABC radio on Monday.
“If they made a difference (Labor MPs) Mark Butler and Pat Conroy made that exact statement in the parliament many months ago and I don’t seem to recall it changing anything.
“It’s about outcomes, it’s about a plan, it’s about knowing where we’re going and what it will cost, and it’s about delivery.”
…
Mr Pitt is confident strong global demand for Australian coal will continue long into the future.
He has requested a parliamentary inquiry into lenders and insurers blacklisting companies linked to coal and gas producers.
…Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/australia-s-resources-minister-keith-pitt-dismisses-un-chief-s-climate-change-statement
Vote in enough politicians with the balls to stand up to the climate bullies, and the climate panic will be a thing of the past.
10 thoughts on “Aussie Resources Minister: UN Climate Emergency Demand an “Inconsequential “Grand Statement””
Three Cheers for Australian Resources Minister Keith Pitt : Climate Hero.
With the “Normalization” (Yuri Bezmenov) comes hard times. My wild guess is that coal will return back into the individual’s heating operators in not so distant future.
Add to that, that many new coal thermal plants are being build. A trend that may, hopefully, also come to the African countries to a larger extend, as the only viable option to modernize Africa.
Although Charles Schwab and Joseph Biden have other ideas, there are still large countries on the upraise, who worship quality of life and productivity.
Coal is easy to ship to any place in the world and there is enough of it for a long time into the future.
But, face mask on when you handle coal 🙂
ACCC should be investigating any company boycotting another company on grounds of not meeting some perceived moral yet unscientific and unqualified demands in relation to climate change action. Boycotting companies based on some inaccurate probabilistic modelling where quantitation of human attribution remains uncertain is akin to thuggery of a voodoo religious nature. Where’s the ACCC on this matter?
China will keep being Aussie coal, Just watch. They have to power their 200 coal fired plants somehow.
Eric
Slightly off topic, but can you explain this article?
Australian government subsidising aluminium smelter
https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/australia-rescues-alcoa-portland-smelter-in-bid-to-shore-up-power-grid-2020-12-13
Thanks in advance
Wow, completely nuts.
With the fraudulent election of Biden in the US, it seems like Australia and Brazil will be the West’s remaining stalwards of sanity against the anti-scientific nonsense spouted by the “climate emergency” cabal. May they hold the torch up high against such leftist fascists.
Just out of curiosity. What does a sack of coal currently cost in the US?
When I toured through the US in 1982 and 1983, I believe a sack of coal costed around $0.50 in Arizona. I may be wrong, but it was cheaper than unleaded gas.
If only, if only we had someone of that calibre in blighty.
We have 650 climate eunuchs all eager to outdo each other’s virtue signalling. And in the other place there are crazies like Lord Deben.
Sounds encouraging. We’ll see what Dominion Voting has to say about that in the next general election.