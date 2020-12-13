If you Thought Climate Grief was Strange, Meet the Climate Grief Therapists

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
If someone is no longer able to function due to their “pre-traumatic” climate grief, a plethora of therapists are offering therapies ranging from “The Great Turning,” a societal transformation from an industrial, growth, and consumer-based society to a more equitable and sustainable one, to collapse-transcendence (fostering psycho-social-spiritual-cultural shifts to accept and live through collapse with some composure and stability).
Group Interventions for Climate Change Distress
December 11, 2020
Beth Mark, MD , Janet Lewis, MD
From disasters and social disruptions to existential concerns, climate distress groups may not only provide much-needed support to patients but may also help psychiatry’s public health responses.
The climate crisis presents unique and complex challenges to the mental health and wellness of individuals and communities. The need for interventions at a global scale increasingly leads mental health providers to look toward large group interventions. This article outlines a number of the more popular group approaches. It informs psychiatrists about the climate distress groups that our patients may access and advances our understanding of these groups’ methods, which may help psychiatry’s own public health response.
…
The Work That Reconnects (TWTR) is an approach developed by Joanna Macy, PhD, and is described as a “transformative learning process.”9 TWTR incorporates aspects of deep ecology, systems theory, eco-psychology, Buddhism, and activism. … Instead of turning away from the problem, group members reframe and honor their feelings, and then develop fresh perspectives intended to bring about “The Great Turning,” a societal transformation from an industrial, growth, and consumer-based society to a more equitable and sustainable one.
…
The Deep Adaptation Forum was developed by Jem Bendell, PhD, after the publication of his paper “Deep Adaptation: A Map for Navigating Climate Tragedy,”12 which went viral. Deep Adaptation (DA) positions itself outside of mainstream work on climate adaptation in that it assumes inevitable societal breakdown and collapse due to climate change and intentionally challenges the idea that hope should be part of climate change adaptation.
…
DA seeks to develop so-called collapse-readiness (ie, creating an equitable system for distribution of life essentials such as food, water, energy, and health care) and collapse-transcendence(fostering psycho-social-spiritual-cultural shifts to accept and live through collapse with some composure and stability).
…Read more: https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/group-interventions-climate-change-distress
No doubt climate grief suffers will achieve a happier, more adjusted mental state after being offered a choice between accepting the end of the world with a smile, or ditching capitalism and embracing a simple communal sharing mentality.
Interestingly many group leaders advocating rejection of consumerism and acceptance of the coming climate catastrophe appear to accept payment for the services they provide. No doubt the act of handing over money helps propel the healing transformation from consumerist obsessed climate guilt to a simpler more positive mental outlook which involves owning less stuff.
16 thoughts on “If you Thought Climate Grief was Strange, Meet the Climate Grief Therapists”
“No doubt climate grief suffers will achieve a happier, more adjusted mental state after”… experiencing the excess debt driven hyperinflation that will drive us into a prolonged and deep recession that Harris/Biden/Kerry have in store for us. A little reality should cure the phobia.
I am still laughing especially at the following ad. And not to make light as there are and should be areas we need to work with as a society!! But the politics being presented and panic producing plots are not helping!!
Can I get a “stimulus” check from the US Federal government for Climate Grief ™ therapy.
Should take less than 100 sessions . . . and the money would certainly stimulate me.
The only thing psychologists are unable to prove, is there own sanity.
All those research titles are very Sokalian, so they even realise how much they parody themselves?
In all seriousness though, all of this is one huge control experiment. They are using fear to control people and it works. As Frank Herbert said: Fear is the mind killer. Anyone telling you to be afraid is trying to control you.
Living in a constant state of fear is very bad for your health. But the solution is definitely not to learn how to fully live Big Brother.
“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.”
— Charles MacKay
If these therapists didn’t inform their patients about the existence of skeptic climate scientists and science-based sources of AGW skeptic info like WUWT which could have alleviated their patients’ anxiety, could they be hit with some kind of medical malpractice lawsuit?
We had better hope this feeling of despondence about the future is not shared by the majority of today’s youth. It is absolutey sinful how things like this are being used to rob today’s youth’s hope. No wonder suicide has increased when you see nothing but hopelessness in the future.
The high in Boulder, CO was 27°F – do you have a directory of climate grief counselors? Maybe I could find somebody to talk to about my existential angst- it should have been much colder today.
The simplest solution would be to convince these morons that they know nothing about global warming and there is nothing “equitable” about where the electricity you use comes from.
Climate anxiety is reportedly a serious problem among children. Our schools have been active in spreading this false alarm. I have written several missives to the Alberta Teachers Association and the Alberta Minster of Education, strongly advising against this harmful and unscientific nonsense.
Both have yet to reply in a rational manner – we are governed (and our children are taught) buy scoundrels and imbeciles.
“Interestingly many group leaders advocating rejection of consumerism and acceptance of the coming climate catastrophe appear to accept payment for the services they provide.”
Do you think the irony is lost on the Simon, Ghalfrunt, Lyodo….
Most of them would probably use the Extinction Rebellion excuse; while they are trapped by a system which doesn’t deliver free stuff to their door because they are so special, they are forced to live within the rules of the system they hope to overthrow.
You are most likely right, regardless it was a brilliant sentence!
“intentionally challenges the idea that hope should be part of climate change adaptation”
Because making people feel despair is such a lovely thing to do and not something a genuinely evil, twisted and malevolent person would do. Is this a breach of professional ethics? Disgusting.
Unless these Grief Therapists are in touch with their inner Sam Kennison, they’re over rated.