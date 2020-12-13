Bernie Sanders Announces Support for Climate Wrecking Consumerism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Bernie Sanders has just announced an amendment which would hand over vast quantities of free money to ordinary consumers. My question – how does Bernie reconcile handing people free money with his opposition to climate wrecking consumerism?
Bernie Sanders says he is opposed to capitalist excess, yet at the same time he supports a universal basic income, a recipe for government funding of consumerist excess.
There is a solution to this dilemma which avoids planet wrecking consumerist excess. If the value of the US dollar drops to zero, as happened with the Venezuelan Bolivar when the government started looting the economy to fund unsustainable social programmes, then Bernie gets to hand out free money which cannot actually be used to purchase anything.
Bernie Sanders is not a deep-thinker and so can say anything he likes on the moment and does not need to spend time or effort reconciling the irreconcilable. Bernie loves free money for everyone because he know it is not his own money that he is wasting. All Socialists approve of that principle. It leads to the situation eventually where the government pretends to pay people and people pretend to work (frequently from bed).