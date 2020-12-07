Some interesting facts about Covid in Sweden.

By: Jan Kjetil Andersen
Sweden has some good stuff. One of them is SCB, Statistics Central Bureau, a jewel for statistic geeks.
Sweden has also made headlines because of their alternative non-lockdown policy during the pandemic, so let’s take a look on some numbers.
A table of special interest in these pandemic times is the weekly mortality rate, and even more interesting is it when we compare that with the Worldometer Covid statistics.
I base the statistics on reports from December 5th but make a cutoff on November 15th to avoid errors because of late reported deaths. According to the information from SCB, no significant changes occur on data more two to three weeks old. We can therefore trust the data up to November 15 as accurate.
According to Worldometer, seen in figure 1, Sweden had 6405 Corona deaths up to November 15. That is about 600 deaths per million citizens, which place Sweden among the hard-hit countries such as UK, France, and US.
As we see in figure 2, the excess deaths from Covid is clearly visible from mid-March to June, and we also see a start of a second wave from mid-October.
However, here comes the interesting part, the excess death rate for 2020 compared to the average for 2015 -2019, is only 3570. That is only 56% of the Covid deaths reported by Worldometer over the same period.
The reason for this is that the death rate for 2020 is lower than average both before the first wave and in the time between the two Covid waves. The actual numbers from SCB before, under and after the first Covid wave is shown in the table below
|Total reported Deaths in Sweden 2020
|Anomaly compared 2015 -2019 average
|Covid Deaths
|Death Anomaly Covid extracted
|Jan 1st – March 14th
|19063
|-1411
|4
|-1415
|March 15- June 30th
|31110
|5521
|5479
|42
|July 1st – November 15th
|30956
|-540
|518
|-1171
Parts of this anomaly may be purely coincidental. For instance, was the 2019 –2020 influenza season especially mild in Sweden.
One can speculate whether the disturbing pandemic reports early this year may have influenced enough people to be extra cautious about infections and therefore also caused less influenza spread, but that may be a stretch.
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, Ander Tegnell, as suggested that the mild influenza season is partly to blame for the relatively high Covid death rate early in the pandemic. More of the most vulnerable survived the weak influenza season which means that Sweden entered the Covid pandemic with a higher number of vulnerable people than normal.
He may have a point, but still, the excess deaths in 2020 is projected to be large enough to bring down the life expectancy by 0.3 years in the whole country. In Stockholm County, life expectancy is estimated to decline by 1.2 years, from 83.7 years to 82.5 years.
Misleading Worldometer statistics
Another interesting aspect here is that the Worldometer statistics always shows a dip for the most recent days for Sweden. The reason for this is that there is a delay in the reporting so the reported numbers for the most recent days are far to low. This is illustrated in the two figures below.
It is too early to tell whether the rate has continued upwards after November 24th.
These two graphs illustrate how easy we can be fooled by statistics and that can be dangerous because we depend on good statistics to make the right decisions.
For example, the authorities use the figures for the number of new infected as a tool to either tighten or ease the restrictions that will reduce the reproduction rate R. The goal is to keep R below 1.0. I am quite sure the decision makers in the government knows about this lag, but the public may not, and that influences how serious we take the situation.
Worldometer is a universally used site, and many laymen look it up for their countries. When the statistics shows a dip for the most recent days many will think, “Thank God, it is over, we can ease up now.”
That may not be the case.
References:
SCB: https://www.scb.se/hitta-statistik/sverige-i-siffror/manniskorna-i-sverige/doda-i-sverige/
Worldometer
5 thoughts on “Some interesting facts about Covid in Sweden.”
Here is the official absolute weekly mortality in the Netherlands, with two covid waves and a heat wave inbetween.
https://opendata.cbs.nl/statline/#/CBS/nl/dataset/70895ned/line?dl=47183
Nicely balanced view.
I live in Victoria, Australia, which I believe holds the world record for lockdowns. The rest of Australia avoided the second wave. Victoria let the genie out of hotel quarantine due to poor management and it spread rapidly through low social-economic groups employed as casual workers as cleaners, security personnel and food preparation in the hotel quarantine, aged care and health care – the perfect recipe for spreading the virus into vulnerable groups.
The recorded infection rate reached 750/day across a population of 5M. The hospitals were close to chaos as about 50% of cases were from aged care and 50% of the rest from staff at aged care and hospitals.
Most Victorians were more than annoyed at the poor management but more than 80% believe the lockdown was worth the effort to eradicate Covid from the population. Like the rest of Australia has been for months now, Victoria is almost restriction free. Sporting venues in other states have had near capacity crowds for months now.
There is no doubt that it can be deadly to aged and infirm. People over 45yo can suffer badly if they wait for treatment. It is rare the people under 40yo suffer badly, but some do.
My son is a physician who worked at two hospitals during the second wave. He is appreciative of the effort the general population made to take the pressure off the hospitals. He had a tough time for almost a month (it most be tough for medicos in other regions). His worst shift was signing off on 10 death certificates – all with Covid but none younger than 72yo. He was not working in ICU and most older people were not sent to ICU for intrusive treatments because they had a low chance of coming out of it. There may have been younger people in ICU who did not make it out but he was unaware of that number.
Indeed. In my region, the five major hospitals had ONE case of flu in ICU over winter (normally we would treat hundreds) due to social distancing/hygiene measures and people listening to experts and doing wtf they are told. Seriously good effort by the Aussies despite the typical demented bleating by Bolt, Jones, Devine and all the usual Sky News tossers. Just goes to show what can be accomplished when your population is not full of libertarian nutters like the US.
I’ve been looking at the derivative/difference of the daily case numbers. In the UK for example the rate of “2nd wave” spread peaked in late September – long before Bozza Johnson locked down on 4th November.
” am quite sure the decision makers in the government knows about this lag, but the public may not, and that influences how serious we take the situation.”
I can assure you that Anders Tegnell mentiones this lag basically every press conference here in Sweden. I.e that the reporting for the last 10-14 days are not complete. This is a well known fact.
We reached the peak around the 15th of november here in sweden and the confirmed cases has leveled off and now is basivallay same every week. Since there is a lag a bout 2 weeks between someone is confirmed with Covid19 and death with covid19 the death rate can be expected to increase up to the start of decemeber and then level off.
A fast linear projection of the daily deaths gives about 75/day on 1st of december once all cases have been reported in. We will know for certain in mid december.
One thing that is interesting to note is that pther countries do not seem to report deaths on correct days but just dumps them on a day when the register them no matter if they died that day.
See worldometer for Ireland and Switzerland for example.
Compare the reported deaths this spring for switzerland with the deaths this autumn. The reporting looks very different.
Ireland has a huge spike on one day this spring which makes the deaths for all other days look small. Offcourse there was not a huge spike of covid19 deaths on one day, they just dumped alot of deaths on that day.