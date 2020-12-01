Aussie State Tasmania Declares itself 100% Renewable Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
100% renewable, except when Tasmania’s politicians run down their hydro dams to critical low levels selling green electrons to the mainland, burn out the undersea inter-connector with excessive current, and have to fire up emergency diesel generators.
Tasmania declares itself 100 per cent powered by renewable electricity
The Tasmania government has declared that it has become the first Australian state, and one of just a handful of jurisdictions worldwide, to be powered entirely by renewable electricity.
In a statement released on Friday, Tasmanian energy minister Guy Barnett said that state had effectively become entirely self-sufficient for supplies of renewable electricity, supplied by the state’s wind and hydroelectricity projects.
“We have reached 100 per cent thanks to our commitment to realising Tasmania’s renewable energy potential through our nation-leading energy policies and making Tasmania attractive for industry investment, which in turn is creating jobs across the State, particularly in our regions,” Barnett said.
Tasmania has long had one of the greenest supplies of electricity in Australia, with the state’s significant hydroelectricity resources supplying the bulk of the state’s power. Tasmania’s history with hydroelectricity dates back to 1895, with the Duck Reach power plant in Launceston becoming the first publicly owned hydroelectric power station in the southern hemisphere.
…Read more: https://reneweconomy.com.au/tasmania-declares-itself-100-per-cent-powered-by-renewable-electricity-25119/
What about that burned out interconnector?
Tasmania grid struggles with drought, bushfires, lost connection
Tasmania’s electricity grid is facing its biggest challenge in years, with its hydro storage about to fall to its lowest levels ever, bushfires forcing the closure of some power facilities, and a faulty cable cutting the connection between the island and the country’s main electricity grid.
The Apple Isle’s main source of electricity – hydro power – is being challenged by its driest ever spring, pushing reserves down to just 18.9 per cent.
The lowest level ever is 16.5 per cent, reached in 2007, but overall storage levels are predicted to fall to a low of 14 per cent by the end of March – if normal rainfall patterns resume. At current rates, however, some fear they may fall below those levels, although there has been some light rain in recent days.
To make matters worse, the Basslink cable linking the island’s grid to the mainland has been cut by technical problems, and will probably remain closed for another two months, while the raging bushfires have threatened power lines and forced the temporary closure of at least four hydro plants.
…Read more: https://reneweconomy.com.au/tasmania-grid-struggles-with-drought-bushfires-lost-connection-95757/
I guess the lesson is if most of your state is a giant mountainous watershed you can build enough hydro to go 100% renewable. So not an option for most parts of the world.
Having said that, even the cold, rainy island state of Tasmania suffers droughts. If they have drained their dams selling green electrons to the mainland, and the rains fail, all it takes is a little of their regular undersea inter-connector trouble at the wrong time and they’re back to expensive diesel power. So not quite 100% renewable then.
And of course we’re quietly ignoring the fact Tasmania imports a lot of energy intensive goods.
The saddest part of this story, most of the green campaigners who risked their lives opposing bulldozing and flooding pristine wilderness during the 70s and 80s hydro construction projects have pretty much sold out to the idea of big green. Most of them are now fully on board with concreting the Tasmanian watershed.
13 thoughts on “Aussie State Tasmania Declares itself 100% Renewable Energy”
I’ll believe the hype when they decommission the Basslink cable and make diesel generators illegal
Welcome to Jungle of “free” energy. I would feel bad for these people if this had been forced upon them. This is what the majority voted for and they get to reap what they have sown.
No company with sane leadership would invest in Tasmania.
I will be looking for the “Made in Tasmania” tag; not holding my breath.
Ironically, the biggest income for Tasmania comes from the Zinc smelter on the Derwent River, and the Aluminium products from around the Bell Bay region.
They do have a good Aluminium boat building firm somewhere, iirc
Then you have tourism, wood and paper and of course small quantities of high quality cool climate produce.
And let’s not forget, the Cadbury Chocolates factory! 🙂
Not at this very moment they are not, demand outstrips supply and they must import from interstate, mainly coal generated electricity.
https://reneweconomy.com.au/nem-watch/
How dare you spoil their declaration?
All this sort of thing comes about when Group Think replaces Logical Think. Logical Thinking makes their brains hurt and it is a lot easier just to parrot what they hear going on all around them.
I thought hydo was excluded from the ‘renewable’ list by the properly woke?
No, hydro receives a special pass when making 100% claims.
Hydro is why CHINA has already met its renewable promise under the Paris agenda…
ROFLMAO.. what a load of BS !!!!
Currently being fed by BROWN COAL from Victoria
https://i.postimg.cc/J4btCnbD/Tassie-transfer.jpg
Looks like one of the homeless camps here in Portland.
Looking it up, Tasmania has a population of 540,000 people as of March 2020. 60% of the people live in two cities. The good news is there aren’t that many people to serve, the bad news if something goes wrong it can be catastrophic.
Nothing wrong with taking advantage of your natural resources and geography but for a limited population they’re hardly a world example.