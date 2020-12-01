Roger Pielke Jr.’s 2020 Hurricane Season Recap

2020 Atlantic hurricane season ends today

Here are updated CONUS normalized losses through 2020

2020 ranks 15th of 121 years

Based on @JessicaWeinkle et al

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-018-0165-2

And CONUS landfalling hurricanes 1900-2020

Updated from @philklotzbach et al

https://journals.ametsoc.org/bams/article/99/7/1359/70330

And CONUS landfalling major hurricanes 1900-2020

Updated from @philklotzbach et al

https://journals.ametsoc.org/bams/article/99/7/1359/70330

And for readers preferring a different trend

CONUS landfalling hurricanes 1970-2020

Updated from @philklotzbach et al

https://journals.ametsoc.org/bams/article/99/7/1359/70330

