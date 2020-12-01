2020 Atlantic hurricane season ends today
Here are updated CONUS normalized losses through 2020
2020 ranks 15th of 121 years
Based on @JessicaWeinkle et al
And CONUS landfalling hurricanes 1900-2020
Updated from @philklotzbach et al
And CONUS landfalling major hurricanes 1900-2020
Updated from @philklotzbach et al
And for readers preferring a different trend
CONUS landfalling hurricanes 1970-2020
Updated from @philklotzbach et al
Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) on November 30, 2020.
9 thoughts on “Roger Pielke Jr.’s 2020 Hurricane Season Recap”
Roger
How is anyone going to make screaming headlines with those plots??? Can’t you at least colour them so that they go from a nice mild blue on the right-hand side to a screaming red at 2020 on the left-hand side?
Can we agree that the MSM will only use the last graph and include none of the above commentary
The two graphs that show Continental Landfalling Hurricanes have different trends. The graph that shows the period 1900-2020 has a negative trend. The one that shows 1900-2020 has a positive trend.
If your purpose is to persuade people of your case, you can usually tailor the evidence to support your case without actually telling a lie.
What does it matter if it is a negative or a positive trend? Both undeniably proves that AGW is real.
One shows major hurricanes, the other shows all hurricanes.
OOPS!
The year 1900 gives us some historical perspective but seems rather random.
Not as random as 1970 though – what the heck is up with starting on that year? Why not 1964? Or 1985? I hate random starting points…it’s almost like someone trying to trick you with a graph.
Nature article no problem. Been asked about this recently
Just personal note comparing the 2004-5 graphic to 2020.
I moved to Fort Lauderdale, on the ocean, yearend 2000. In 2004? we took three three hits, two direct. Katrina as a then east to west Cat 1, then Wilma as a west to east marginal Cat 3.
Wilma was real bad. Took two years to repair the grounds damage. And took months to repair on of my significant other’s rental properties: back yard community shed destroyed, roof on a two unit complex blown off, windows blown in. I was hoisting wallboard to repair ceilings for weeks.
Then two years ago we did not evacuate, but rode out Irma. We were 120 miles from the eye over Naples, yet sustained near Cat 3 damage. To grounds and adjacent state park.
Point is, is hit or miss. And those Pielke bars do not say what was hit, only that something was.