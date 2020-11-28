Guardian: Rein in Advertising to Save the World from Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a think tank report, excessive advertising is driving materialist consumerism which is contributing to the destruction of the world through global warming. But in my opinion this is a thinly disguised attack on free speech.
Rein in advertising to help tackle climate crisis, report urges
Industry promotes materialism and lifts sales of climate-harming products, study says
Sandra Laville
Fri 27 Nov 2020 17.00 AEDT
Advertising needs to be controlled and changed to reduce its impact on the climate, according to a report released as consumers prepare to spend billions on Black Friday.
The report by the New Weather Institute thinktank and the charity We are Possible examines how advertising indirectly contributes to climate change and the ecological emergency.
The report says the advertising industry has so far escaped scrutiny about its role in contributing to climate change. Tim Kasser, an emeritus professor of psychology at Knox College in Illinois, who co-authored the report, said there was a body of evidence to show that in order to make progress in addressing and reversing climate and ecological degradation, it would be prudent to rein in and change the practices of the advertising industry.
“This report argues that enough sound empirical evidence exists to support the conclusion that the advertising industry indirectly contributes to climate and ecological degradation through its encouragement of materialistic values and goals, the consumption-driving work and spend cycle, and the consumption of two illustrative products, namely beef and tobacco,” Kasser wrote.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/nov/27/rein-in-advertising-to-help-tackle-climate-crisis-report-urges
The executive summary of the report;
Advertising’s Role in Climate and Ecological Degradation
Many industries have been recognized as directly and indirectly causing climate and ecological degradation. So far, however, the advertising industry has largely escaped accountability. This report attempts to remedy the omission by looking at four ways that advertising indirectly causes such harm. Specifically, it reviews scientific literature showing that materialistic values and goals, the consumption-driving work & spend cycle, and the consumption of two illustrative products (namely beef and tobacco) are each a) encouraged by advertising and b) implicated in causing various forms of environmental damage. It seems likely that similar dynamics occur for other products, services, and experiences. This body of empirical evidence therefore supports the conclusion that if humanity hopes to make progress in addressing and reversing climate and ecological degradation, it would be prudent to rein in and change the practices of the advertising industry.Read more: https://www.badverts.org/reports-and-publications
The author Tim Kasser is Emeritus Professor of Psychology at Knox College, US, author of several books including Hypercapitalism (2018) and The High Price of Materialism (2002), and co-editor of Psychology and Consumer Culture (2004). He is a research advisor to the Badvertising campaign.
Although reining in advertising might seem like a great idea, especially as we all endure the frenzy of Christmas marketing, I see this whole idea as a thinly disguised attack on free speech.
I’m not disputing the harm tobacco causes, but once you have laws which regulate what people are allowed to advertise on the basis of the nebulous climate harm the products allegedly cause, its no big stretch to abuse those laws to regulate other forms of speech, such as advocacy for political opposition to renewable energy, on the grounds that the speaker is “advertising” activities or ideas which are harmful.
11 thoughts on “Guardian: Rein in Advertising to Save the World from Climate Change”
Sounds like thinly veiled attack on free markets, which is a blatant attack on personal freedoms. Although I confess to not reading any of the professors works, the titles certainly lead one to believe that he is professing some form of heavy handed socialism. Which is short hand for lack of freedoms- big government will only listen to the experts who agree with (are paid by) them. People’s freedoms are secondary to the desire of the then unaccountable governance of some “benevolent ” (sarc) “leader”. Come to think of it this sounds familiar…
I would think that Smoking, like Biomass generation would be considered Climate neutral, only releasing the CO2 that it sunk during its growth. And, unlike Biomass tobacco sinks in a year what it releases in a year so it’s much more CO2 neutral.
Neither am I promoting smoking, nor am I paid by Big Tobacco, I quit smoking 30 years ago (who knew … food has flavor)
Obviously he only speaks for the USA, but I would rather doubt his views that advertising ensures excessive expenditure on beef. At the best (or worst) advertising beef would divert expenditure from pork, lamb, mutton, veal, ham, sausages, pork pies, rabbit and any similar meat products. I don’t think it would divert expenditure from cod, dory, shark, herring or sardines!
People advertise because they think it works. It may do, for some people, but consider, we have on TV adverts extolling the Nissan Juke (a Juke Box?). Does this make people go out and buy a Juke? Or if they have already bought one, buy a second? or a third? …
No amount of advertising would make me buy Brussels Sprouts. Was there not an American President who inveighed against such sprouts, and then suffered a lorry load of them being delivered on the White House lawn?
Advertising is something capitalist economies do, equally as important as getting raw materials, manufacturing, transporting, warehousing, research and development, training, accounting, and maintaining facilities. And so on. All of these activities are finely balanced against each other. Eliminate or restrain any part of the process and you hinder or eliminate the whole process. The author, from his history, is anti-capitalist. This is not an attack on free speech, it is an attack on capitalism and anyone who would participate in or benefit from capitalism. If the author gets his way, we will have a better planet, without pollution. Or human beings.
It could be more sinister than that. When I lived in Prague in the early 60s when it was still very communist, advertising was very simple, still well produced because the Czechs know about art, but there was not much choice. Almost everything was government produced and/or managed. Good and imported stuff was available for tourists and party bosses with ‘Tuzex”, a special currency.
Be honest it’s an attack on capitalism not free speech.
And how is it not an attack on free speech? “Advertising needs to be controlled and changed” unquivocally implies direct government intervention to limit speech which is CENSORSHIP even according to “it’s only censorship when government does it” crowd.
Also, I’ve lived in a communist country. Censorship was rampant and omnipresent – we even had a Censor’s office for God’s sake. You couldn’t publish uncensored newspapers or books. People went to prison for telling a political joke (thanks to tens of thousands of “secret informers” paid by communist government).
All of my experience and intimate knowledge of communism tells me communism is the very enemy of freedom of speech and freedom in general.
Think – how else can you limit ownership of private property, if not with totalitarianism?
Yet another whacko psycho-ologist trying to tell everyone else what to do.
All he is after is advertising for himself. !
Taking the principle that “Badvertising” is better than none.
Nothing like a LBD 🙂
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/nov/27/critics-slam-pretty-little-things-8p-black-friday-dress-deal
Seem that stores aren’t even allowed to sell things at a discount without raising the petulant SJW ire.
More nanny state nagging from leftie professors, what’s new?
As Prof. Philip Stott says “I’ll believe in man made global warming when the Guardian stop advertising cheap flights!”
Classic hypocrisy by the Guardian.