Claim: Climate Change Threatens Sharks

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Sharks survived the dinosaur killer, the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event which wiped out 80% of Earth’s species, but apparently our gentle 0.1C / decade global warming is a grave threat to their continued survival.
How will sharks respond to climate change? It might depend on where they grew up
November 27, 2020 6.01am AEDT
Culum Brown Professor, Macquarie University
Connor Gervais Connor Gervais
They may have been around for hundreds of millions of years — long before trees — but today sharks and rays are are among the most threatened animals in the world, largely because of overfishing and habitat loss.
Climate change adds another overarching stressor to the mix. So how will sharks cope as the ocean heats up?
An existential threat
In Australia, the grim reality of climate change is already upon us: we’re seeing intense marine heat waves and coral bleaching events, the disappearance of entire kelp forests, mangrove forest dieback and the continent-wide shifting of marine life.
The southeast of Australia is a global change hotspot, with water temperatures rising at three to four times the global average. In addition to rising water temperatures, oceans are becoming more acidic and the amount of oxygen is declining.
Any one of these factors is cause for concern, but all three may also be acting together.
One may argue sharks have been around for millions of years and survived multiple climate catastrophes, including several global mass extinctions events.
To that, we say life in the anthropocene is characterised by changes in temperature and levels of carbon dioxide on a scale not seen for more than three million years.
Read more: https://theconversation.com/how-will-sharks-respond-to-climate-change-it-might-depend-on-where-they-grew-up-150460
The study is available here.
I think most Australians if asked would suggest there are too many sharks.
I swim in Australia’s coastal waters a lot less than I used to, and never venture out too deep. The beloved politicians who run our country have cut back on shark culling near popular beaches, because you know, if you venture into their territory you should accept a little risk. Something to think about when our borders re-open, if you are thinking of visiting Australia for a New Year beach holiday.
6 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Change Threatens Sharks”
That sounds like an argument for global warming.
Any reduction in the number of sharks comes as good news. Recently, Australian politicians have begun to cut back on shark netting and culling near popular beaches, in a futile attempt to mollify the Greens and possibly also to reduce rising Australian population numbers impinging on the Australian Budget.
Shark attacks are increasing because there are many more people now, and they go swimming in the oceans.
Plus, with warming seas, this prolific human shark-bait is now parboiled, making them much more tender and appetizing to the after-darks.
Someone more mathematically gifted than me will present the numbers that prove this correlation.
Sharks will die out from over-eating human meat. Meat is bad for you, as Greta told us.
I gave up eating human meat decades ago
– Hannibal Lecter.
I have been to the library at Macquarie University, Sydney, NSW where the first author claims to reside. Thought it was better than that, but that has been some years. Paper too expensive, but tables available. Last line of abstract “With climate change, intraspecific variation will manifest as populations move, demographics change or extirpations occur, starting with the most sensitive populations.” Also “However, under Adelaide temperatures, the MO2Rest of Jervis Bay sharks was greater than that of Adelaide sharks.” Might the nice people I met at Jervis Bay not take issue about “more sensitive” Adelaide sharks 1200 km away?
Table S1: Top GLMM/LMM model selections.
Statistical summaries for GLMM/LMMmodels…, and so on” I’ll leave the numbers to the stat guys, but didn’t look that bad, maybe made up anyway, would have to get the data from the authors.
Great whites are cold temperate sharks, suspect that it could be found in their library, overheating might cut down on the attacks. Anyway, Sydney had a great (among other) seafood market. Didn’t see any great whites.
Not about to go extinct, but maybe need to control killer whales better.
When one variety of a species decreases, usually another, better adapted species increased to fill the other’s niche. Noticed the increase in lawyers?
I emmigrated to Australia 40 years ago. I clearly remember for many years one never heard of a shark attack. These days they are a regular weekly if not daly occurrence. Culling large sharks seems to me to be a reasonable solution. Go ahead do it.