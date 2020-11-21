“Sinking” Maldives Clear Forests, Pave Beaches, To Construct Four New Airports For Future Tourism!

Reposted from The No Trick Zone
By P Gosselin on 20. November 2020
Despite all the money-generating gloomy predictions of sinking islands, we reported in 2013 on how the Maldives was planning to build 30 new luxury hotels for future tourists.
The resort island of Landaa Giraavaru (Baa atoll), photo by: Frédéric Ducarme – CC BY-SA 4.0.
Underwater in 7 years?
We recall how in 2012, the former President of the Maldives Islands, Mohamed, Nasheed said: “If carbon emissions continue at the rate they are climbing today, my country will be underwater in seven years.”
4 new airports!
Well, today the islands have not gone underwater and remains popular with tourists like never before. And to help with the job of ferrying the 1.7 million (2019) tourists to and from the resort islands, the Maldives have recently opened 4 new airports, according to German site Aero here!
Long-term investment defies alarmist claims
No, the airports are not designed to evacuate tourists because sea levels are “rapidly rising”, as climate alarmists claim. The airports are a long-term investment aimed at drawing in even more tourists and they are based on the projection that they’ll still be very much in unhindered operation in 30 or 50 years from now. Obviously the catastrophic climate warnings are not being heeded. Most likely these warnings are not really serious at all.
The Maldives comprise 1200 islands, which were made accessible through a total of ten airports. However, they are not enough to handle the expected traffic. So four new domestic airports would open this year alone, announced Transportation and Aviation Minister Aishath Nahula,
Deforestation, paved beaches
The new airports will feature 2200 meter runways, thus allowing commercial passenger jets to takeoff and land. According to Aero, citing the Arabian Business news site, some 52 million dollars was financed by Abu Dhabi to cover the construction costs.
Environmentalists expressed anger at the project because “forests had to be cut down and beaches concreted over”.
9 thoughts on ""Sinking" Maldives Clear Forests, Pave Beaches, To Construct Four New Airports For Future Tourism!"
They had best be careful with bringing so many tourists, the islands are liable to tip over like Guam.
How far above sea level are these new airports being built? Wanna bet that the climate change models predict their flooding in mere decades?
All the islands were completely submerged a couple of years ago. That was according to predictions.
Didn’t think the islands were big enough to have ‘forests’? Tree covered yes, forested no.
4 airport for these planes ?
These dire warnings have been going on for decades! There are pictures from scientists over decades of a tree well into the water. It’s now way up on the beach. Lots of new beach area now! It once was the battle cry for GW activist!
I’ve long regretted not cornering the market in carpetbags back when Al Gore first made his play in climate catastrophism.
All of those rich investors pouring billions of dollars into new resorts on those Maldives islands are obviously fools throwing away their money, since the islands will be underwater someday. So spend some time looking at all those pretty Maldives’ resorts pictures online now — because soon everything there will be underwater. … Manhattan will be underwater too. I am a partner in Al Gore’s Wall Street Gondola Line to haul Wall Street executives to their offices in the future. I have a 1 percent share. I was sorry, however, to find out Big Al has already sold 1,372 one percent shares. because I wanted to buy another one percent share.
I have been visiting and diving in these islands for over 30 years and I have yet to see any evidence of sea level changes. The current main airport next to Male floods in storms but that is nothing new.