Children and the Insect Apocalypse

What’s Natural?
Guest post by Jim Steele
The American Psychological Association reports young people are suffering from “a chronic fear of environmental doom”. A recent national survey reported “eco-anxiety” is causing 43 percent of our youth to feel hopeless. Psychologists warn such hopelessness leads to suicide, drug addiction and anti-social behavior. Why such eco-anxiety? Their hopelessness is driven solely by media narratives. Young people lack the scientific knowledge, lack years of observation, and have yet to acquire the critical thinking skills needed to detect any ecosystem collapse. Its headlines like the Guardian’s, “Plummeting insect numbers ‘threaten collapse of nature”, that induce paranoia that “insects are hurtling down the path to extinction, and threatening a “catastrophic collapse of nature’s ecosystems”.
In contrast, most scientists studying insects readily admit science lacks the data to make such apocalyptic claims. Science has only identified about one million of an estimated 6 to 10 million insect species worldwide, and only a small percentage of those named species have enough data to evaluate their biology, behavior, or changes in abundance. Nonetheless “the last 3 years have seen a global outbreak of media headlines predicting a global insect apocalypse” and scientists are concerned that such “confusing and inaccurate science” will negatively affect support for insect conservation”. Many have published critiques exposing “the insect apocalypse myth.”
Worse, apocalyptic myths are damaging our children’s mental health. Competing for readership with supermarket tabloids, the New York Times announced, “The Insect Apocalypse Is Here”. The Guardian fearmongered, “Insect apocalypse’ poses risk to all life on Earth”. And despite her lack of the requisite scientific knowledge, the United Nations invited 16-year old Greta Thunberg to lecture the world that “entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction”.
How do we protect our children from succumbing to bogus “chicken little science”? We must teach them to be good critical thinkers. My parents always warned, “believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.” The world’s oldest scientific motto advises, “Take no one’s word.” To maintain objectivity, us scientists were advised to entertain “multiple working hypotheses”. Likewise, adults must teach children to question all fearful claims. But due to the politicization of science, many adults refuse to read anything outside their beliefs. Many indiscriminately share catastrophic headlines without any critical analysis. For the sake of our kids’ mental health, many “psychologists warn parents and guardians against being climate change alarmists.”
The apocalyptic NY Times headlines were prompted by a severely flawed German study claiming 75% of flying insects declined in 27 years. That study surveyed insects at 69 different locations, but 37 locations were surveyed only once, and 20 locations were surveyed just twice. Such snapshots of abundance at one location in just one or two years can never determine a meaningful trend. Never! That’s bad science. Yet the media eagerly elevated a flawed study from just one small region of Germany to suggest a global insect Armageddon.
The media simultaneously highlighted another single study by Dr Lister in a Puerto Rican forest to implicate a “global climate crisis”. Researchers claimed higher local temperatures devastated insect abundance and collapsed frog and bird populations that feed on insects. However the media ignored longer term research in the same forest that refuted the temperature claim. It reported that after a destructive hurricane new and more edible vegetation began regenerating and enabled an abnormally higher abundance of opportunistic forest insects, frogs and birds. Unfortunately, Lister’s first survey happened in the 1970s when insect populations had spiked. His second survey happened in 2015 after the forest had matured and insect abundance dropped to normal pre-hurricane numbers. Lister had misinterpreted half of a natural population fluctuation as a catastrophic decline driven by climate change.
Giving less attention to optimistic studies is not unusual. Where were media headlines that moths more than doubled in Great Britain over the past 50 years? Why no media fanfare for the 2020 peer-reviewed study that found no change in US insect abundance since 1980? That study evaluated a network of Long-Term Ecological Research sites established by the National Science Foundation. They found at some sites insect abundance and diversity increased or was unchanged, while at other locations there was a slight decrease. The result? No net change.
Although transforming natural habitat into agricultural land greatly benefitted people, it did reduce insect populations. However due to better conservation efforts and efficient farming practices, agricultural lands that once covered 63% of America in 1949 were reduced to 51% by 2007. (Unfortunately, due to biofuel subsidies, agricultural land increased in the Corn Belt.) Additionally, genetically modified plants continue to reduce the indiscriminate spraying of insecticides once practiced in the days of aerial crop dusting.
To trust the science, we must examine all the science. We can then honestly tell our children why there’s great hope for our future.
Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus and authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism
22 thoughts on “Children and the Insect Apocalypse”
The “Great Dying” end-Permian event was the largest and probably only mass extinction of insects.
Not happening now.
This largest group of arthropods has endured for about 400 million years, through climatic and climactic change far beyond the trivial fluctuations of the Holocene interglacial. Descendents of marine crustaceans which took to land, then the air, are just about the last animal class liable to decline any time soon.
Their demonstrated reproductive abundance and evolutionary adaptability make them practically indestructible. Like teenagers.
I might add in the case of some social insects, such as ants and bees, their intelligence. Not so sure about termites.
Not so sure about termites……. Or Teenagers
The kids/children have yet to develop a BS Meter!
“A recent national survey reported “eco-anxiety” is causing 43 percent of our youth to feel hopeless”. This is just abusive. Wicked, evil people fill the kids with scare stories to serve their political purpose. We live in absolutely the best time to be alive. The only thing we are short of is good behavior. If people would stop lying about the dangers of low levels of radiation we could replace all our dams and coal burning power plants with nuclear power. If people would stop saying that ‘natural’ is a synonym for ‘good for you’ then we could almost eliminate agriculture and eat proteins and starches grown in vats. If people would stop acting like anything that makes our genes better is nazi, then we could eliminate congenital defects. It is only some really bad people who stand in the way of the future.
Why would anyone want to send their child to a far left indoctrination institution that abuses them with constant scare stories and undermines the parent as an authority?
Very interesting to listen to Kevin Sorbol’s (of Hercules fame) wife discuss education:
https://babylonbee.com/podcast/video/basic/116
I won’t even accept that as a given.
I’m pretty sure my suburban neighbourhood has greater biodiversity than our nearby forest.
Great cities, Berlin or Munich, are well known for very great biodiversity.
The American Psychological Association reports young people are suffering from “a chronic fear of environmental doom”.
Well then it’s bloody high time more groups started speaking out against the Prophets of Doom and their “reset”.
It never was about climate and it’s time to realize this and take action before it is too late to prevent the complete erosion of our freedoms so hard fought for and won.
Jim, the picture at the top is from “Them”…I had nightmares from that movie for years!
Classic black and white sci-fi. One of my favorites since when I first saw it back in the 50’s.
I was thinking “Tarantula”
?
I was going to say something similar but to add, the ants grew in to giants after being contaminated with nuclear waste/toxins/testing IIRC. A great classic 50’s sci-fi movie.
“Why no media fanfare for the 2020 peer-reviewed study
that found no change in US insect abundance since 1980?”
He who pays the piper picks the tune.
It’s even worse, we need our disappearing parasites!! Parasite biodiversity faces extinction and redistribution in a changing climate https://getpocket.com/explore/item/the-world-s-parasites-are-going-extinct-here-s-why-that-s-a-bad-thing?utm_source=pocket-newtab
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/3/9/e1602422
“We discourage the unqualified interpretation of our results as an estimate of the underlying global patterns of parasite diversity.” Didn’t mind using a model, strange type of paranoia, disappearing parasite niches going to be filled with worse things, maybe more insecticide resistant zombies?
I remember reading an article, I think it was here, about the vast tonnage of insects collected from the blades of German wind turbines every year. Could there be a connection ?
I don’t know if I can live in a world without mosquitos.
“Not so sure about termites”
It seems to be mostly brute force with termites. Two events I have witnessed. The first was a small puncture hole in termite mesh embedded in concrete. Termites got through, up to the ceiling in a 2-storey house. They ate the paper lining of the gypsum board. First sign they were there was the ceiling falling down. Second was the house and street lights flickering. Electric company lifted a connection box, termites were eating the paper wrapping around the underground electric cables. Strong smell of fried insect, but they had travelled about 40 metres along the conduit and showed no sign of stopping.
While we are on the subject of intelligence (or lack of):
many “psychologists warn parents and guardians against being climate change alarmists.”
I followed the link. They do nothing of the sort, are fully in lockstep with the climate alarmists, but do encourage parents to employ psychological services if their kids are threatening suicide because they have no future. No sure how to define this type of activity. Carpetbaggers?
Oh the irony. Germany’s insect numbers have plummeted in the last 20 to 25 years.
Haven’t they got more wind turbines than any other country? That’s what attracts the birds and the bats. Dead insects.
There seemed to be plenty of locusts in north-eastern Africa earlier this year.
Kids need more exposure to this sort of advice –
“I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.”
― Mark Twain
tags: inspirational, positive
“apocalyptic myths are damaging our children’s mental health”.
Maybe their parents want company?