“Eventually Tibet Will Become like Afghanistan”: Dalai Lama Calls for Urgent Climate Action

November 12, 2020
Dalai Lama
By *christopher* – Flickr: dalailama1_20121014_4639, CC BY 2.0, link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“Buddha Would be Green”: The Dalai Lama claims urgent action is required to prevent climate change from impacting Tibet and the rest of the world.

‘Buddha would be green’: Dalai Lama calls for urgent climate action

Exclusive: The Dalai Lama warns of terrible consequences of climate inaction

Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Thu 12 Nov 2020 06.00 AEDT

The Dalai Lama has appealed to world leaders to take urgent action against climate change, warning of ecological destruction affecting the lives of billions and ruining the planet, including his birth country, Tibet.

As a call to action he has brought out a new book declaring that if Buddha returned to this world, “Buddha would be green”.

In an interview for Channel 4 News and the Guardian, the Buddhist spiritual leader spoke from the Indian city of Dharamsala, where he has been exiled for six decades. He warned that “global warming may reach such a level that rivers will dry” and that “eventually Tibet will become like Afghanistan”, with terrible consequences for at least a billion people dependent on water from the plateau “at the roof of the world”.

The Dalai Lama has been known to put his foot in it with inadvertent enthusiasm, such as when he said it was possible he could be succeeded by a woman, but that she should be “very, very attractive”. He later made clear that he had meant no offence and said he was deeply sorry that people had been hurt by his words.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/11/buddha-would-be-green-dalai-lama-calls-for-urgent-climate-action

How do you say “thanks but no thanks” in Tibetan?

14 thoughts on ““Eventually Tibet Will Become like Afghanistan”: Dalai Lama Calls for Urgent Climate Action

  3. “I hope you will be able to contribute to shaping a more peaceful world in which people suffering poverty and injustice find relief,” the Dalai Lama writes to President-elect Joe Biden. “The need to address these issues, as well as climate change, is indeed pressing.”

    Ref.: Lion’s Roar

  8. When I think of a modern scientific mind the Dalai Lama is the first person to pop into my mind. Add in the access to Buddha and you can’t lose. Right.

  9. If Dalai Lama is really that concerned about climate change, he should take it up with the largest CO2 emitter in the world, you know, the very same country that subjugated his home … CHINA!

  11. not sure the Dalai Lama is aware of his inadvertently increasing peoples existential anxiety and suffering by blindly rabbiting on about things he has little understanding on (people look up to him). He is essentially increasing real suffering in the world by trying to reduce a non-existant imagined suffering. Not a smart move and pretty much the antithesis of what the Buddha taught. Funny world we live in.

