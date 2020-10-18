The Guardian: A $20+ Carbon Tax would Boost Economic Growth

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
From the “lets tax our way to prosperity” school of economics; According to Guardian author Greg Jericho, although it might seem like a massive carbon tax would hammer the economic recovery from Covid-19, the stimulus effect of spending all the extra revenue which would be squeezed out of the world’s taxpayers would make the carbon tax a net benefit for the economy.
Acting on climate change can get us out of recession. There are no excuses left
Greg Jericho
Sun 18 Oct 2020 06.00 AEDT
October is generally not a good month for news on climate change.
But acting remains imperative and this week, in its latest world economic outlook, the IMF revealed that acting on climate change will actually help us deal with the recession.
Yes, a price on carbon.
The IMF proposes a price that starts at between US$6 and US$20 a ton of CO2 and reaches between US$40 and US$150 in 2050.
For reference, the last year of the carbon price here was $24.15.
The IMF estimates it will knock back annual GDP growth by a touch over 2% by the end of the decade. But here’s the thing, the IMF also suggests environmental measures that will boost economic growth.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/business/commentisfree/2020/oct/18/acting-climate-change-can-get-us-out-of-recession-there-are-no-excuses-left
The IMF report is available here. Just in case you think Guardian author Greg Jericho is exaggerating, page 89 of the report says “… A green fiscal stimulus would support global GDP and employment during the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and lay the ground for higher carbon prices by boosting productivity in low-carbon sectors. …”.
According to figures published by the IMF, the USA provides 17.44% of the IMF’s available reserve, just under $83 billion.
There’s nothing to stop these drop-kicks from banding together and donating a portion of their salaries / wealth to the government for it to spend on their behalf, like they stole it 😉
Put chains on athletes. That will enable them to perform better at some time in the future. Most likely when they are dreaming, exhausted and asleep, about what they might have accomplished unfettered.
Planned socialist economies always beat out free market capitalism. Why wouldn’t the government spend your money more wisely than you?
I am glad that I am over sixty because each decade it becomes obvious that people are getting more and more stupid as life gets easier and easier. I can’t believe how much easier life is from when I was a kid. Our fridge was a bricked up hole underneath a laurel hedge and my mother did the washing in a copper and using a mangle. I would certainly like to put a few people through one of those these days.
“Our fridge was a bricked up hole underneath a laurel hedge and my mother did the washing in a copper and using a mangle. ”
Luxury!
Close on the heels of the Perpetual Motion Machine comes the idea that owing to some crack in reality caused by Covid-19, we will be able to launch people into prosperity with a Tax on their life. This will show for the first time ever in history how you can make people wealthy by taking away their money/
If more taxes are so good for the economy they should raise sales, property, amd income taxes to 100% for everybody. Let the government own everything. We do not need money or possessions. We can all wear uniforms, live in barracks, and just do what we are told. BIG BROTHER! BIG BROTHER!
just try running a country on 0% taxes. It is just as bad.
It’s not at all unexpected that people who can’t understand basic science will have trouble understanding basic economics.
This is the kind of nonsense twitter should be flagging as unreliable …
My sentiments, exactly! Well said.
Here in the UK we already pay well in excess of $20/tonne in tax for carbon based fuels. With coal at $500tonne (domestic prices) we are paying around $100/tonne tax already. On petrol and diesel, the tax levied is around 66% of the pump price, so around $800/tonne paid for that resource, goes straight into the taxman’s pocket.
Maybe the economists can explain?
How does a further $20 levy on such carbon rich items, make the slightest difference to people’s purchasing attitudes, or to people’s economic exuberance, and thereby, cause the economy to grow by 2%?
It’s in the guardian enough said.