Posted on October 10, 2020
The scientific method remains the best way to solve many problems, but bias, overconfidence and politics can sometimes lead scientists astray
It’s been awhile since I have been so struck by an article that I felt moved to immediately do a blog post. Well, maybe because today is Saturday and it is one day after the landfall of Hurricane Delta, I actually have a half hour to do this.
Matt Ridley has published an article in the WSJ What the pandemic has taught us about science, that is highly relevant for climate change as well as for Covid-19. It is excellent, I agree with and endorse every word of this.
The paper is behind paywall; Dan Hughes kindly sent me a topic of the text. Here are extensive excerpts
The Covid-19 pandemic has stretched the bond between the public and the scientific profession as never before. Scientists have been revealed to be neither omniscient demigods whose opinions automatically outweigh all political disagreement, nor unscrupulous fraudsters pursuing a political agenda under a cloak of impartiality. Somewhere between the two lies the truth: Science is a flawed and all too human affair, but it can generate timeless truths, and reliable practical guidance, in a way that other approaches cannot.
In a lecture at Cornell University in 1964, the physicist Richard Feynman defined the scientific method. First, you guess, he said, to a ripple of laughter. Then you compute the consequences of your guess. Then you compare those consequences with the evidence from observations or experiments. “If [your guess] disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong. In that simple statement is the key to science. It does not make a difference how beautiful the guess is, how smart you are, who made the guess or what his name is…it’s wrong.”
So when people started falling ill last winter with a respiratory illness, some scientists guessed that a novel coronavirus was responsible. The evidence proved them right. Some guessed it had come from an animal sold in the Wuhan wildlife market. The evidence proved them wrong. Some guessed vaccines could be developed that would prevent infection. The jury is still out.
Seeing science as a game of guess-and-test clarifies what has been happening these past months. Science is not about pronouncing with certainty on the known facts of the world; it is about exploring the unknown by testing guesses, some of which prove wrong.
Bad practice can corrupt all stages of the process. Some scientists fall so in love with their guesses that they fail to test them against evidence. They just compute the consequences and stop there. Mathematical models are elaborate, formal guesses, and there has been a disturbing tendency in recent years to describe their output with words like data, result or outcome. They are nothing of the sort.
An epidemiological model developed last March at Imperial College London was treated by politicians as hard evidence that without lockdowns, the pandemic could kill 2.2 million Americans, 510,000 Britons and 96,000 Swedes. The Swedes tested the model against the real world and found it wanting: They decided to forgo a lockdown, and fewer than 6,000 have died there.
In general, science is much better at telling you about the past and the present than the future. As Philip Tetlock of the University of Pennsylvania and others have shown, forecasting economic, meteorological or epidemiological events more than a short time ahead continues to prove frustratingly hard, and experts are sometimes worse at it than amateurs, because they overemphasize their pet causal theories.
A second mistake is to gather flawed data. On May 22, the respected medical journals the Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine published a study based on the medical records of 96,000 patients from 671 hospitals around the world that appeared to disprove the guess that the drug hydroxychloroquine could cure Covid-19. The study caused the World Health Organization to halt trials of the drug.
It then emerged, however, that the database came from Surgisphere, a small company with little track record, few employees and no independent scientific board. When challenged, Surgisphere failed to produce the raw data. The papers were retracted with abject apologies from the journals. Nor has hydroxychloroquine since been proven to work. Uncertainty about it persists.
A third problem is that data can be trustworthy but inadequate. Evidence-based medicine teaches doctors to fully trust only science based on the gold standard of randomized controlled trials. But there have been no randomized controlled trials on the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases (though one is now under way in Denmark). In the West, unlike in Asia, there were months of disagreement this year about the value of masks, culminating in the somewhat desperate argument of mask foes that people might behave too complacently when wearing them. The scientific consensus is that the evidence is good enough and the inconvenience small enough that we need not wait for absolute certainty before advising people to wear masks.
This is an inverted form of the so-called precautionary principle, which holds that uncertainty about possible hazards is a strong reason to limit or ban new technologies. But the principle cuts both ways. If a course of action is known to be safe and cheap and might help to prevent or cure diseases—like wearing a face mask or taking vitamin D supplements, in the case of Covid-19—then uncertainty is no excuse for not trying it.
A fourth mistake is to gather data that are compatible with your guess but to ignore data that contest it. This is known as confirmation bias. You should test the proposition that all swans are white by looking for black ones, not by finding more white ones. Yet scientists “believe” in their guesses, so they often accumulate evidence compatible with them but discount as aberrations evidence that would falsify them—saying, for example, that black swans in Australia don’t count.
Advocates of competing theories are apt to see the same data in different ways. Last January, Chinese scientists published a genome sequence known as RaTG13 from the virus most closely related to the one that causes Covid-19, isolated from a horseshoe bat in 2013. But there are questions surrounding the data. When the sequence was published, the researchers made no reference to the previous name given to the sample or to the outbreak of illness in 2012 that led to the investigation of the mine where the bat lived. It emerged only in July that the sample had been sequenced in 2017-2018 instead of post-Covid, as originally claimed.
These anomalies have led some scientists, including Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who recently left the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health and is a strong critic of the Chinese government, to claim that the bat virus genome sequence was fabricated to distract attention from the truth that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was actually manufactured from other viruses in a laboratory. These scientists continue to seek evidence, such as a lack of expected bacterial DNA in the supposedly fecal sample, that casts doubt on the official story.
By contrast, Dr. Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research in California has looked at the same confused announcements and stated that he does not “believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.” Having checked the raw data, he has “no concerns about the overall quality of [the genome of] RaTG13.”
As this example illustrates, one of the hardest questions a science commentator faces is when to take a heretic seriously. It’s tempting for established scientists to use arguments from authority to dismiss reasonable challenges, but not every maverick is a new Galileo.
Peer review is supposed to be the device that guides us away from unreliable heretics. Investigations show that peer review is often perfunctory rather than thorough; often exploited by chums to help each other; and frequently used by gatekeepers to exclude and extinguish legitimate minority scientific opinions in a field.
Herbert Ayres, an expert in operations research, summarized the problem well several decades ago: “As a referee of a paper that threatens to disrupt his life, [a professor] is in a conflict-of-interest position, pure and simple. Unless we’re convinced that he, we, and all our friends who referee have integrity in the upper fifth percentile of those who have so far qualified for sainthood, it is beyond naive to believe that censorship does not occur.” Rosalyn Yalow, winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine, was fond of displaying the letter she received in 1955 from the Journal of Clinical Investigation noting that the reviewers were “particularly emphatic in rejecting” her paper.
The health of science depends on tolerating, even encouraging, at least some disagreement. In practice, science is prevented from turning into religion not by asking scientists to challenge their own theories but by getting them to challenge each other, sometimes with gusto. Where science becomes political, as in climate change and Covid-19, this diversity of opinion is sometimes extinguished in the pursuit of a consensus to present to a politician or a press conference, and to deny the oxygen of publicity to cranks. This year has driven home as never before the message that there is no such thing as “the science”; there are different scientific views on how to suppress the virus.
Anthony Fauci, the chief scientific adviser in the U.S., was adamant in the spring that a lockdown was necessary and continues to defend the policy. His equivalent in Sweden, Anders Tegnell, by contrast, had insisted that his country would not impose a formal lockdown and would keep borders, schools, restaurants and fitness centers open while encouraging voluntary social distancing. At first, Dr. Tegnell’s experiment looked foolish as Sweden’s case load increased. Now, with cases low and the Swedish economy in much better health than other countries, he looks wise. Both are good scientists looking at similar evidence, but they came to different conclusions.
Prof. Ritchie argues that the way scientists are funded, published and promoted is corrupting: “Peer review is far from the guarantee of reliability it is cracked up to be, while the system of publication that’s supposed to be a crucial strength of science has become its Achilles heel.” He says that we have “ended up with a scientific system that doesn’t just overlook our human foibles but amplifies them.”
Organized science is indeed able to distill sufficient expertise out of debate in such a way as to solve practical problems. It does so imperfectly, and with wrong turns, but it still does so.
How should the public begin to make sense of the flurry of sometimes contradictory scientific views generated by the Covid-19 crisis? The only way to be absolutely sure that one scientific pronouncement is reliable and another is not is to examine the evidence yourself. Relying on the reputation of the scientist, or the reporter reporting it, is the way that many of us go, and is better than nothing, but it is not infallible. If in doubt, do your homework.
MN has a mask requirement and every day we are bombarded in the news with new daily cases and Deaths. I asked my friend if masks work how are we still seeing new cases and deaths and his reply “it’s the people who don’t where masks.”
Yea that simplistic reasoning is based in government and media manipulation. All you hear on any news is cases, cases, cases, cases, cases, cases. Remember the key to ALL brainwashing techniques is REPETITION. And just because you know that does NOT mean you are not susceptible to it but at least you watch for it. Anytime the gov and media are doing the hard sell (repeating something in various ways non-stop) be very suspicious.
CaseDemic – https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=483&v=FU3OibcindQ&feature=emb_logo
So how is the “total/excess” deaths doing? You know, that lone statistic that is the hardest to manipulate. Here is the USA (scroll down to graph)
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/excess_deaths.htm
IT’S OVER FOLKS. O-V-E-R, OVER. DONE.
…like wearing a face mask…
A complete waste of time. But very profitable for some, no doubt.
Aside from the fact that the mesh is huge and the eyes are exposed etc, you still need a police force to make sure people wear them correctly. It’s fashionable to wear them below the nose or as a chin warmer.
The proper type of mask, worn properly can be a correct course of action. Yet almost all masks and face coverings fall short of this as do most people who wear them. Why are the airways not flooded with public service announcements about the correct type of mask to buy and the proper way to wear it? A simple thing to do. It would have been a simple thing to only manufacture and promote the proper masks with ample instructions on wearing them.
Since when has a mask effective down to three microns (not the usual disposables, note, they’re a lot bigger) been able to filter out particles of 100nm?
Do you see a chain link fence keeping the mosquitoes out?
I also agree but not with every word–saying that there have been no clinical trials of the effectiveness of masks in preventing transmission of a virus is not true; they have been done and there certainly are black swans among them. The site on which Xiao’s report is published is ironic.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
It seems there is no clear evidence to date on the effectiveness of masks that could possibly justify tackling a pregnant women to force her to wear a mask.
I’m glad the part, “Both are good scientists looking at similar evidence, but they came to different conclusions,” came toward the end otherwise after reading that I would’ve stopped right there thinking it satire.
Were those “conclusions” actually Feynman’s “guesses” with only one matching further observations and tests?
Too wishy washy, and supposes all the so called experts have altruistic motivations. Many have or are serving evil intentions, including Fauci.
https://principia-scientific.com/cover-up-fauci-approved-hcq-trump-cure-15-years-ago-for-coronaviruses/
The statement in the article that Hydroxychloriquine has not been shown to be effective is false.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE3QfTnIazU&feature=youtu.be
And also countries that use it for malaria, have dramatically lower covid deaths (75% lower deaths).
https://principia-scientific.com/covid-deaths-75percent-lower-in-nations-using-hcq/
Actually, it’s worse. Experts can always find data to back up their assertions. If you’re sufficiently educated, you can believe anything, no matter how ridiculous.
The amateur will point out something glaringly obvious. The expert will then snowball everyone and ‘prove’ that the glaringly obvious thing actually doesn’t matter.
What has it taught us? People who won’t accept the findings of climate science won’t accept any other science either
Climate models are not real science.
Good commentary. I would also point out that many scientists in the U.S. working within academia and in numerous government labs have become something like welfare recipients, whose job is to produce politically derived expert statements in exchange for their wages and benefits.
There are still people doing good work but there are very many that are misguided and even those who are not promoted by merit but rather by quota or a willingness to promote a certain agenda. In COVID-19 at least we are seeing dissent and some diversity of opinion and lessons are being learned and advancements are being made. Argument is still allowed, though social media is used to suppress opinions that don’t support one political party or the other.
In the area of climate change, diversity of opinion is beaten down and suppressed as a matter of course in favor of leftist ideals.
“politics can sometimes lead scientists astray”
Misstatement. Money leads them astray, the politicians are there to make sure they either stick with the narrative or a new “scientist” is needed.
How ‘bout some mo’ data, yum-yum, data.
Global, WHO.
The US, India and Brazil together have more cases than the ENTIRE rest of the world combined.
The top ten countries have over 70% of the cases.
The US, Brazil, India and Mexico together have more Covid-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the world combined.
The top ten countries have 72% of the deaths.
Seems to me more of a problem with crappy health care systems in a few countries and not a global pandemic.
US, CDC.
NYC and six states have accumulated more Covid-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the country.
The top 15 states have accumulated over 75% of the US deaths.
The 75+ demographic has more deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the country combined.
The 65+ demographic represents almost 80% of the deaths.
The 55+ demographic represents over 90% of the Covid-19 deaths.
Japan has the highest percentage of 65+ in the world, 27%, yet a little over 1,500 deaths.
What do they know/do that the lying, fact free, fake news MSM does not consider newsworthy?
Denver, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties represent more Covid-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of Colorado.
The top ten Colorado counties represent 90% of the state’s Covid-19 deaths.
Why should the entire state/country/world suffer for these (BLUE) health care **** holes?
The data absolutely BELLOWS SCAM!!!!!!!-demic!!!!!
I am not a scientist by any stretch of the imagination, but I have a question. Asians often wear masks religiously during flu season…or at least I’ve heard that. Were the Chinese wearing masks back in November when Covid supposedly began there? If they were wearing masks to stop the regular flu, then why didn’t it stop Covid if they are so effective?
Its a matter of degrees. Learning to swim is the best way to prevent drownings. But then there is the old navy saying that sailors don’t need to know how to swim, if you know how to swim, they just find your body further from the oil slick….
Wearing a mask just prevents sneezes from spreading phlegm, mucous, and saliva over a larger area. If you go enough places, you’ll eventually be exposed to someones spatter but it might take several times as many places, thereby reducing the infection rate on average.
I think, which is different from “I know”, that Feynman used the word “guess” instead of a more complicated “analyze the data know relevant to the subject, select the most direct clues to the subject, formulate a working hypothesis” and then design a test to determine if your selection of data and subsequent test show the idea is correct enough to be allowed into addressing the subject.
Common sense says masks have value, even if it’s only by keeping the wearer from touching their nose and mouth. And it’s not a great imposition to wear them. Then there’s the mosquito & Chain-link fence argument and a YouTube of Dr. Fauci himself saying they may even have a negative effect.
On the obviously political nature, President Trump touted hydroxychloroquine and the press almost immediately pooh poohed the drug. And some states banned the sale of the drug for coronavirus treatment.
Do Your Own Research!
Even this common sense idea is strongly contested.
You Must Not ‘Do Your Own Research’ When It Comes To Science
Ethan Siegel — Senior Contributor — FORBES Editors’ Pick — Jul 30, 2020
I always do my own research when it is important or some current proclamation or pronouncement pins my BS Meter to full on.
But in the real world, many people are incapable of doing their own research — either from lack of adequate general and/or specific education or from (and it is dangerous to even say this bit…) low IQ (meaning here: inability to understand/comprehend complex data).
These people, instead of “doing their own research”, do something that they think is that but is in reality just surfing the web or channel searching the TV looking for opinions that agree with their own biases or new information that “seems true” to them — something that mixes well in their muddled understanding or reality.
Gads — that sounds so elitist, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, it is all too true.
I have relatives that are terrific people — do anything to help anyone in need — but who, for various reasons, would find it totally impossible to research and come to any kind of reasonable evidence- or fact-based opinion on any of today’s complex problems. They simply don’t have the educational background, don’t have enough foundational understanding of basic science, political theory and practice, biology, physics, philosophy, etc — and, truthfully, they have never learned how to think clearly or critically. This includes people who are “professionals” — but only in their narrow fields.
Asking many of our neighbors and relatives — people on the street — or even professional journalists and columnists — to “Do Your Own Research” is like YoYo Ma asking them to “play the cello like me!”.
I agree with Dr. Curry and Matt Ridley — with the above caveat.
What a great article. Thank you, JC.
I have never seen any scientific report in which the new 2020 ICD-10-CM code U07.1 was mentioned.
The code became effective on October 1,2019 for the disease described 2019-nCoV Acute Respiratory Disease.
As this code allows to count the deaths confirmed or presumed COVID-19 without autopsy, mortality has been inflated.
English parliament approved the similar code on March 26, 2020 and WHO notified worldwide to use this code.
In my country, Japan, it was June when the previous mortality was revised upward.
The pandemic has taught us that scientists are not worried to use the death toll politically skewed.