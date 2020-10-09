Virtue, Wherefore Art Thou Signal?

While myself and most readers of this blog have complete support for conservation of wildlife and environmental conservation for their own sakes, the need to virtue signal from others still tends to make their, even positive efforts, quite laughable.

THIS JUST IN … GOVERNOR NEWSOM LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES TO USE CALIFORNIA LAND TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE, CONSERVE BIODIVERSITY AND BOOST CLIMATE RESILIENCE

Maven October 7, 2020

From the Office of the Governor:

Harnessing the innovative spirit of California, Governor Gavin Newsom today advanced an executive order enlisting California’s vast network of natural and working lands – forests, rangelands, farms, wetlands, coast, deserts and urban greenspaces – in the fight against climate change. A core pillar of Governor Newsom’s climate agenda, these novel approaches will help clean the air and water for communities throughout the state and support California’s unique biodiversity.

“Once again, California is taking on the mantle of global climate leadership and advancing bold strategies to fight climate change,” said Governor Newsom. “The science is clear that, in our existential fight against climate change, we must build on our historic efforts in energy and emissions and focus on our lands as well. California’s beautiful natural and working lands are an important tool to help slow and avert catastrophic climate change, and today’s executive order provides important new tools to take on this existential threat.”

The order directs state agencies to deploy a number of strategies to store carbon in the state’s natural and working lands and remove it from the atmosphere. The order also sets a first-in-the-nation goal to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030 to fight species loss and ecosystem destruction.

Specifically, state agencies are directed to pursue innovative actions, strategies and partnerships to maximize the full climate benefits of our natural and working land, through:

Healthy soils management, including planting cover crops, hedgerows and compost applications;

Wetlands restoration to protect coastal areas;

Active forest management to reduce catastrophic risk and restore forest health; and

Boosting green infrastructure in urban areas like trees and parks.

Read the full article here.

The text of the order can be found here.

