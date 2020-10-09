Virtue, Wherefore Art Thou Signal?

While myself and most readers of this blog have complete support for conservation of wildlife and environmental conservation for their own sakes, the need to virtue signal from others still tends to make their, even positive efforts, quite laughable.
Maven October 7, 2020
From the Office of the Governor:
Harnessing the innovative spirit of California, Governor Gavin Newsom today advanced an executive order enlisting California’s vast network of natural and working lands – forests, rangelands, farms, wetlands, coast, deserts and urban greenspaces – in the fight against climate change. A core pillar of Governor Newsom’s climate agenda, these novel approaches will help clean the air and water for communities throughout the state and support California’s unique biodiversity.
“Once again, California is taking on the mantle of global climate leadership and advancing bold strategies to fight climate change,” said Governor Newsom. “The science is clear that, in our existential fight against climate change, we must build on our historic efforts in energy and emissions and focus on our lands as well. California’s beautiful natural and working lands are an important tool to help slow and avert catastrophic climate change, and today’s executive order provides important new tools to take on this existential threat.”
The order directs state agencies to deploy a number of strategies to store carbon in the state’s natural and working lands and remove it from the atmosphere. The order also sets a first-in-the-nation goal to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030 to fight species loss and ecosystem destruction.
Specifically, state agencies are directed to pursue innovative actions, strategies and partnerships to maximize the full climate benefits of our natural and working land, through:
- Healthy soils management, including planting cover crops, hedgerows and compost applications;
- Wetlands restoration to protect coastal areas;
- Active forest management to reduce catastrophic risk and restore forest health; and
- Boosting green infrastructure in urban areas like trees and parks.
It is amazing how politicians do not understand that you cannot direct or mandate innovation, or that governments are frankly incompetent in generating innovative solutions.
Hmm, so this would mean more dead or dry brush and wood for fires. Yeah, Great Idea! Gee California government is smart.
There is no existential threat from Climate Change.
There is no “ science” in any UN IPCC Report that unequivocally states that such an existential threat exists.
IPCC leading author Dr. Myles Allen has tried unsuccessfully to dial back the daily hysteria driving Governor Newsome and so many others in their belief that there is a climate crisis.-
The Conversation, April 19, 2019,”Why Protestors should be wary of ‘12 years to Climate Breakdown’”.
Or more directly from James Lovelock in the Guardian, 29 March, 2012,-
“The great science centres around the world are more than well aware how weak their science is.If you talk to them privately, they are scared stiff of the fact that they don’t really know what the clouds and the aerosols are doing. They could be absolutely running the show. We haven’t got the physics worked out yet.”
When Gov. Newsom says “California’s unique biodiversity.” I think he is referring to the homeless hordes infesting LA and San Fran. Delingpole has taken to referring to Greta Thunberg as the “Doom Pixie”, I wonder what he would refer to Gov. Newsom as?
Channeling King Canute Eh.
Wow! active forest management! why hasn’t anyone thought of that before? Newsom is indeed a genius and an innovator.